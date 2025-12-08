FPL

FPL Gameweek 16 free transfer top-up: All you need to know

8 December 2025 277 comments
Most tuned-in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will by now know that we’ve all received a free transfer top-up ahead of the Gameweek 16 deadline.

This, the Premier League have explained, is to help us deal with the impact of players leaving to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With participating players having to join up with their national teams a minimum of one week before their first match, the vast majority of affected FPL assets – including Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) – should be available for selection in Gameweek 16 before jetting off.

So, what are the rules around using this new batch of free transfers? We have the answers.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I’VE ROLLED TRANSFERS OVER FROM GAMEWEEK 15?

Unfortunately, the rule that we can have a maximum of five free transfers saved up at any one time still applies here.

If, for example, you rolled two going into Gameweek 16, you’d only get a) your normal weekly transfer and b) two additional ones.

DO THEY HAVE TO BE USED ALL THIS WEEK/AT THE SAME TIME?

Thankfully, you don’t have to use all of your free transfers from the AFCON top-up this week. Nor do you have to use them all at the same time.

In fact, you don’t even have to use any of them for Gameweek 16 itself – but again, remember that you then wouldn’t be able to rack up six free transfers for Gameweek 17, due to the cap of five.

But, it’s handy to know that if your team is already fairly well set up to deal with AFCON, there’s no rush to use all of them.

CAN I USE A CHIP WITH MY FIVE FREE TRANSFERS?

It’s an easy “yes” that you can use any/all of your free transfers at the same time as playing your Bench Boost or Triple Captain chip.

As for the Free Hit or Wildcard…

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE TRANSFERS IF I FREE HIT IN GAMEWEEK 16?

Just like any other Gameweek, any free transfers you’ve accumulated in the weeks leading up to playing your Free Hit will be retained when you revert back to your original team the following week.

So, if you don’t use any of the five free transfers we’ll all have in Gameweek 16 and instead choose to Free Hit, all five of those free transfers will still be waiting for you in Gameweek 17.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE TRANSFERS IF I WILDCARD IN GAMEWEEK 16?

Similarly, if you decide to Wildcard in Gameweek 16, you’ll keep hold of any banked free transfers – i.e., the full top-up of five, in this case – come Gameweek 17, essentially giving you the opportunity for a subsequent “mini-Wildcard” if you so chose.

The main difference between a Free Hit and a Wildcard is of course that the latter’s (unlimited) changes to your FPL squad are permanent.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I USE SOME OF MY FREE TRANSFERS NOW THEN ACTIVATE A CHIP LATER IN THE WEEK?

This is a question we see in the comments section most weeks!

In short, activating a Free Hit or Wildcard – no matter if it’s now or one minute before the deadline – means you’ll not use any of your free transfer allowance for Gameweek 16.

You’ll still have five free transfers to use come Gameweek 17.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.