When do Premier League players leave for AFCON?

It’s nearly time for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to begin, which means there will be plenty of change within the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) landscape over the next few weeks.

With managers already navigating the busiest time of the season, there’s also a free transfer top-up to utilise from Gameweek 16. This allows decisions on when the best time is to offload AFCON participants and guess how long they might be away.

Thankfully, we now have some clarity on when players will fly out.

AFCON: DEPARTURE DATES REVEALED

Following speculation that players may be called up straight after this weekend’s Gameweek 15, FIFA has announced that the latest release date for AFCON players has been delayed.

Instead of needing to join their national teams by Monday 8 December, they can now wait until Monday 15 December.

The vast majority of the Premier League’s AFCON-bound players will therefore still be available for selection in Gameweek 16 – and leave thereafter.

WHAT ABOUT MAN UNITED V BOURNEMOUTH?

But what, we hear you ask, about Man United’s match on Monday 15 December, which kicks off at 20:00 GMT?

It’s the sole Premier League fixture on that departure date, the closure of Gameweek 16.

Firstly, the good news for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) and Amad Diallo (£6.3m).

FIFA’s rules for the timing of players being called up for AFCON are based on their approach to winter 2022’s World Cup. They say that players must report to their international camp within seven days of their country’s opening game of the tournament.

It also encourages clubs who have any scheduling issues to engage in talks with national sides “in good faith, to find appropriate individual solutions.”

Given Cameroon and Ivory Coast don’t play until December 24, Mbeumo and Amad should be fine to face Bournemouth. That’s a big bonus for Ruben Amorim, and for their FPL owners.

However, Morocco are taking part in the very first AFCON game (December 21). This seven-day window means that Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) and the Cherries’ Amine Adli (£5.4m) may have to be away by December 14, missing the clash at Old Trafford.

Then again, the duo have started only seven Premier League games between them this season. Both clubs should be able to cope without them – and they’re not popular FPL picks in any case.