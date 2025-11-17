Why Salah, Marmoush + more could leave for AFCON after Gameweek 15

Most of you know by now that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will bisect the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers could therefore be without over 40 top-flight players from mid-December to January.

FPL bosses will, at least, get a transfer top-up in Gameweek 16 to help navigate that exodus.

It was thought, in keeping with gentlemen’s agreements from past editions of the tournament, that Premier League players would depart for AFCON after their Gameweek 16 fixtures.

However, there is the possibility that African nations could exercise their right to call up their players earlier. More specifically, straight after Gameweek 15.

And the announcement of a friendly between Egypt and Nigeria on Sunday 14 December thickens the plot.

It is being suggested that the Pharaohs want a strong team for that kickabout to assist their pre-tournament preparations.

That would naturally include Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) and Omar Marmoush (£8.3m).

Ibrahim Hassan, the director of the Egyptian national team, confirmed to Arabic news platform WinWin that the Pharaohs “are still in contact with Liverpool and Manchester City at the moment” regarding the possibility of an early release.

You’d assume the Reds and City would be resistant to that prospect, so it’s a case of watching this space to see if Egypt are successful with their bid for early releases.