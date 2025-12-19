FPL Gameweek 17 team news: Friday’s injury updates

It’s been another busy day of Friday press conferences, and we’ve gathered the main team news talking points here, ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) Gameweek 17.

Five top-flight managers faced the media on Thursday, with all the other 15’s key quotes below.

Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

KEY GAMEWEEK 17 INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

LIVERPOOL

As established by now, Mohamed Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Cody Gakpo‘s (muscle) injury won’t keep him out too much longer, like with Joe Gomez (muscle), but a Saturday decision needs to be made on Dominik Szoboszlai (ankle).

“He [Gakpo] had a scan that looked promising, so we’re not that worried anymore. He might come back earlier than expected, but definitely not tomorrow. Joe [Gomez] is not in the squad as well.” – Arne Slot

“It depends how he does today. He can fill the whole session and you speak to the player and staff and feels comfortable then he will start. If not, he doesn’t feel comfortable then he won’t. He will start if he is totally fit.” – Arne Slot on Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool’s right-back situation is improving, as Conor Bradley‘s one-match ban has ended, and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) will be “back in the squad“.

But Wataru Endo (ankle) remains out, as does Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL).

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The defensive crisis keeps worsening at the Magpies. Not only does Dan Burn (rib) join Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Jamaal Lascelles (muscle) and Emil Krafth (knee) on the sidelines, but star full-back Tino Livramento (knee) will miss the hectic festive period.

However, it’s a more optimistic timeframe compared to the initial thoughts from Wednesday night.

“I don’t think it’s a serious injury. The complication we have is that Tino [Livramento] has injured that knee before, in a very similar area, so that always makes the potential recovery time a little bit longer. So I don’t think we’ll see him before 2026. “It’s a minor injury, but it’ll probably keep him out a few weeks.” – Eddie Howe

At least left-back Lewis Hall (hamstring) could feature against Chelsea, having missed the midweek win over Fulham.

“He could be [available]. He felt some fatigue in his hamstring after the Sunderland game, a couple of days afterwards, so he had a scan which didn’t reveal too much, so let’s see.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall

Another returnee could be goalkeeper Nick Pope (groin), but Will Osula (ankle) is still out.

“He’s doing well, he’s back on the grass and diving around and kicking. Whether he makes this game or not, I’m not sure.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope

ARSENAL

Some FPL managers took a Gameweek 16 punt on Ben White, only to see him taken off after half an hour because of a hamstring injury.

“He’s out. He’s evolving well. Not a major injury, but it’ll keep him out for a few games.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s positive words on Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) still don’t give a specific length of time.

“[Gabriel] is pushing hard, as he always does. He’s evolving really well, doing pitch sessions, so he’s not too far. We have to see in the last stages of that rehab how he progresses. But we are quite positive about it.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Magalhaes

Previous days have brought news of a setback in Kai Havertz’s (knee) recovery, but he is “progressing well and quite fast.”

Max Dowman (ankle) and Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) are unavailable, but left-back Riccardo Calafiori’s yellow card suspension is over.

EVERTON

Opponents Everton are without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring). Frustratingly, David Moyes didn’t provide an answer on how long he’s out for, beyond Gameweek 17.

“Kiernan’s [Dewsbury-Hall] doing well but he won’t be available for the game. He’ll be a big miss for us but that’s what happens at this time of year. “We have [a timescale] but I’m not telling you.” – David Moyes

Stick with the Toffees’ midfield, Jack Grealish (hamstring) and Merlin Rohl (hernia) are ready, but Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye are at AFCON.

“Jack’s [Grealish] okay and he’ll be available to play, yes.” – David Moyes

Still out is defensive duo Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Seamus Coleman (hamstring).

CHELSEA

Although missing the trip to Newcastle, Enzo Maresca thinks Estevao (muscle) and Liam Delap (shoulder) will then be back for Gameweek 18.

“We said since his injury, we didn’t know exactly for how long but he is progressing well.” – Enzo Maresca on Liam Delap

Moises Caicedo played in Chelsea’s EFL Cup quarter-final win, as his three-match suspension is now over.

But still out are Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended)

MANCHESTER CITY

After addressing rumours about his own future, Pep Guardiola confirmed that nobody will return from injury to face West Ham United.

“We have a game tomorrow, and after that, five days before Nottingham Forest. Maybe a few of them [will return] – they will start to be back. But for tomorrow, no.” – Pep Guardiola

That rules out Jeremy Doku (leg), Rodri (muscle), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (hamstring) and John Stones (thigh).

Also, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are on international duty.

MANCHESTER UNITED

In addition to Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui being away with the countries, neither Matthijs de Ligt (back) nor Harry Maguire (hamstring) have recovered from injury.

Plus, there’s a one-match Casemiro suspension.

“We have one more training, but today, I think the rest of the guys are ready to go. Nobody has recovered, nobody [new] out – just the guys you know.” – Ruben Amorim

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There’s ongoing concern for the Seagulls up front, as Danny Welbeck (back) is a doubt to face Sunderland, and we already know that fellow centre-forward Stefanos Tzimas’ (knee) season is over.

“It is still restricted but Danny [Welbeck] is doing sometimes incredible things so let’s see if he is an option to start. But definitely the issue is not healed yet and he is still restricted during the training week.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Other knee victims are Solly March and Adam Webster, while Carlos Baleba is now at AFCON.

Both Diego Gomez and Lewis Dunk must serve a one-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards.

FULHAM

Elsewhere, Samuel Chukwueze, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi have all departed for AFCON duty, while Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are still missing.

Midfielder Sasa Lukic was taken off at half-time versus Newcastle because of groin tightness.

“We are going to assess Sasa [Lukic]. Doesn’t look serious. Rodrigo [Muniz] & Sess will be out. Let’s see with Lukic, let’s hope he can be in contention.” – Marco Silva

Marco Silva has also played down the idea that Raul Jimenez won’t face Nottingham Forest.

“There’s nothing to show that he [Raul] won’t be in contention.” – Marco Silva

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) aren’t ready, while Radu Dragusin (knee) and Kota Takai (foot) keep building match fitness.

“Everyone is doing fine. Last game, it’s the same players available. No one new is available in the squad.” – Thomas Frank

Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are at AFCON.

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola has confirmed that midfielder Tyler Adams has torn his medial collateral ligament, which will keep him away for at least two or three months.

“I think it’s between two and three months, more or less. If you are optimistic, it’s going to be two. If you are pessimistic, it’s going to be three. Something in between, probably. He’s a big miss for us because he’s a player that gives us a lot of things.” – Andoni Iraola on Tyler Adams

Veljko Milosavljevic has his own medium-term knee injury, whereas Ryan Christie is back in first-team training after a late November sprain. This weekend likely comes too soon.

Ben Gannon-Doak still has a hamstring problem, but Lewis Cook’s three-match ban is over.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner confirmed that he’ll play a completely different team to the one from Thursday’s Conference League, actually naming the starting lineup in advance.

That’s good news for owners of Chris Richards, Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta, although the latter has been playing through pain in recent weeks. Just like Daniel Munoz (knee), who is now out for approximately a month.

Ismaila Sarr is at AFCON, while Daichi Kamada (hamstring) picked up an eight-to-ten week injury last weekend.

As for Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back), they’ve been absent all season, while fellow long-term victim Chadi Riad (knee) has only partly reintegrated into team training.

ASTON VILLA

Unai Emery hopes to have Emiliano Martinez back in goal, having missed wins over Basel and West Ham United.

But Pau Torres (calf), Tyrone Mings (hamstring) and Ross Barkley (knee) are still out, possibly joined by Harvey Elliott (illness).

“Emiliano [Martinez] is progressing well, he is training individually and feeling better, much better. Tomorrow we will decide if he is available or not for Sunday.” – Unai Emery

“Tyrone Mings is still injured, he’s getting better, maybe in a few weeks he’s again joining us. Pau Torres, more or less, the same; one week or two weeks, something like that. Ross Barkley is still injured, longer than those two players. “Elliott is sick today, he hasn’t trained today or yesterday as well. And another player, normally, if everything’s going well, tomorrow he’ll be training and will be available for Sunday.” – Unai Emery

Furthermore, on-loan Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face parent club Manchester United.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Last-placed Wolves must continue without AFCON pair Emmanuel Agbadou and Tawanda Chirewa for a bit, as Yerson Mosquera (suspension) and Hugo Bueno (knock) miss this one match.

“Agbadou and Chirewa are at AFCON and Mosquera is suspended. It will also be too soon for Hugo Bueno, but he should be ready next week.” – Rob Edwards

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Dan Bentley (ankle) remain sidelined.

BURNLEY

Kyle Walker and Lucas Pires return from suspension for the Clarets.

“We’re OK this weekend. Obviously, a couple of players come back – we’ve had a little bit of illness this week. Injury-wise, we’re in good shape.” – Scott Parker

However, trio Lyle Foster, Hannibal Mejbri and Axel Tuanzebe are in Morocco for AFCON.

In terms of injuries, Bashir Humphreys (muscle), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) remain out.