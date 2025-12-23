Scout Notes

FPL notes: Wilson injury update + Dyche on his £4.0m goalkeeper

23 December 2025 38 comments
Monday night didn’t quite provide a Christmas cracker, as Harry Wilson (£5.8m) blanked, was booked and came off with an injury during Fulham’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Still, a few interesting Fantasy Premier League (FPL) events took place, as Raul Jimenez (£6.3m) scored from the spot in first-half stoppage time.

WILSON INJURY UPDATE

Following three goals, four assists and 42 points in his previous four matches, 1.6 million FPL managers bought Wilson before Gameweek 17’s deadline.

However, he’s been overachieving in terms of expected goals (xG), and his season’s only big chance came in mid-September.

Sure enough, after being unable to reach Kevin‘s (£5.8m) drilled cross after 10 seconds, Wilson was restricted to one long-range shot and a mere 0.03 expected goal involvement (xGI).

FPL notes: Wilson update, did Andersen or Anderson get 'DefCon'? 1

Above: Harry Wilson’s touch heatmap v Nottingham Forest

A clean sheet point was undone by being booked for challenging Neco Williams (£4.7m). And, making things worse, being injured in that incident led to his 84th-minute withdrawal.

Marco Silva is currently optimistic about Wilson making Gameweek 18’s trip to West Ham United, though.

“Looks he’s going to be okay. I think it was a big knock there, was not something that he twisted but now it’s of course painful. But let’s see, tomorrow we have a session, we are going to assess the players from tonight & see how he’s going to recover.” – Marco Silva on Harry Wilson

SPOT-ON JIMENEZ

Meanwhile, one week after disappointing some Free Hit users in an anonymous display at Burnley, Jimenez accumulated five shots here. This included a penalty and one other big chance.

The spot kick was heavily stuttered – a bit cheeky – coming as a result of Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) bringing down Kevin.

By converting, Jimenez now joins Manchester City legend Yaya Toure in having a 100% success rate from 11 penalties. Nobody else has such a percentage from so many kicks.

THE ANDERSEN/ANDERSON ‘DEFCON’ BONANZA

FPL notes: Wilson update, did Andersen or Anderson get 'DefCon'? 3

Near-namesakes Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) and Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) faced off in a defensive contribution (DefCon) derby.

After Gameweek 16, Fulham’s centre-back was the joint-second best defender for securing DefCon points (20). Additionally, the latter was the leading midfielder (18), and ahead of all others for completed actions (207).

So were Andersen or Anderson successful tonight?

Both of them! Combined with a clean sheet, this gave Andersen seven points – heroic, considering he dislocated a finger and kept playing. But a late yellow card slightly dampened the celebrations of FPL owners. Until that moment, the Dane could have secured bonuses and a double-digit haul.

FPL notes: Wilson update, did Andersen or Anderson get 'DefCon'?

Above: The most DefCon actions, after Gameweek 17’s completion

As for Anderson – keep up – he’s reached the threshold in 10 of his last 14 appearances. Those needing a downgrade to buy someone like Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) could do a lot worse than purchasing such consistency.

A NEW £4.0m GOALKEEPER?

Finally, a small note is that Forest’s usual first-choice stopper, Matz Sels (£4.7m), recovered from the injury that kept him out of Gameweek 16.

Yet he only made the bench, as John Victor (£4.0m) kept his place.

It’s not a given yet that Victor keeps his place, with Sels’ lack of training part of the explanation:

“John has done really well in the two games, to be fair. Matz has only had four days of training. He had a bad finger he was playing through and a groin (problem), so we have had to be careful with that. But John has earned the right for this one, that’s for sure, with two very strong performances.” – Sean Dyche, speaking ahead of kick-off

  1. GROBARI
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Better FPL pick for next 6 GWs?
    A) Cunha
    B) Ekitike

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      B I think

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    LMS update please, did I stave off the chip-hoarding lollygaggers for top spot?

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      I was wondering if you secured the rights for today's match. It was an absolute snoozefest, the perfect entertainment for the dungeons.

      Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Best keeper moving fwd?

    Rice, Rogers, Wirtz or Cunha for Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Rice a set and forget great asset.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers done Saka to Rice

        Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      I don't think any of them would make good goalkeepers, but a
      Rice is definitely a season keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        2 questions 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Yes, I know. It was too good to pass it up, sorry.
          There's not much in it, it's the most random position and the one with the lowest ceiling. Pickford is good but expensive, Sanchez/Roefs have been good value, Verbruggen/Kelleher are decent picks, too.

          Open Controls
    3. DBry
        24 mins ago

        Raya and Cunha.

        Find a way to get Rice too though.

        Open Controls
    4. tajulariff
      • 15 Years
      51 mins ago

      Anyone TC Ekitike vs Wolves?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        22 mins ago

        Flair move.

        Open Controls
    5. Joyce1998
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Best option?

      A- Bruno + Thiago >> Cunha/Wirtz, Ekitike
      B- Bruno + Thiago>> Cunha/Wirtz+ Bowen + 1.3 itb
      C- Bruno + Thiago + Guiu>> Cunha/Wirtz + Bowen + Ekitike -4

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        Wait for Slot update on Wirtz?

        Open Controls
      2. DBry
          30 mins ago

          C with Cunha.
          Gives the perfect three atm for me

          Open Controls
        • Mr Turnip 1
            just now

            A is probably best. I’d take Cunha over Wirtz. Not sure the hit is worth it when presumably it would give you an expensive bench player as you’re turning Guiu into a starter

            Open Controls
        • DBry
            42 mins ago

            After Bowen and Keane in on Saturday
            And the price grab tonight.

            Is this team worth -8?

            Raya
            Timber, VvD, Keane, nunes
            Foden, rice, cunha
            Bowen, Ekitike, haaland

            Bruno G, Rodon and Anderson?

            Have the free hit to check out of needed

            Open Controls
          • Price Changes
            rainy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            38 mins ago

            Price changes 23rd December

            Rises:
            Haaland 15.1
            Ekitiké 8.9
            Wirtz 8.1

            Falls:
            Mateta 7.7
            Lukić 4.9
            Talbi 4.9
            Sels 4.6
            Toti 4.2
            Diouf 4.0
            McKenna 3.9

            Open Controls
            1. Casual Player
              • 5 Years
              36 mins ago

              Thanks!

              No Bruno fall is a surprise. Who is still buying Haaland hahaha

              Open Controls
            2. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              36 mins ago

              Bruno on -215% on LiveFPL

              Open Controls
            3. Captain Mal
              • 1 Year
              33 mins ago

              Thanks!
              Let the conspiracy theories begin!

              Open Controls
              1. rainy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                Remember when Haaland didn’t drop last year for _ages_ 😉

                Open Controls
            4. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              31 mins ago

              Cheers Rainman

              Open Controls
            5. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              29 mins ago

              Imagine Diouf at 4.0 in preseason.

              Open Controls
            6. mookie
              • 12 Years
              29 mins ago

              The message is loud and clear. Just own the players the cartel owns, you'll get points for f all and the your players won't drop in price.

              Open Controls
            7. PL Ball
              • 14 Years
              18 mins ago

              Eh? Is Bruno priced locked with injury or something?

              Open Controls
              1. rainy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 10 Years
                14 mins ago

                Not locked, that happens after going from red flag to available. Flags do increase the threshold though

                Open Controls
            8. Lallana_
              • 11 Years
              12 mins ago

              Nice, can take more time deciding Rice!

              Open Controls
            9. nanxun
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Thx, rainy.

              2 - 0 tonight.

              Changed the structure of my formation tonight due to Ekitike's anticipated price rise: Guiu Semenyo > Ekitike Potts.

              Also did Thiago Bruno > Bowen Cunha on Sunday. It's uncharacteristic for me to move so early, so I'm sorta nervous. We'll see if it pays off. (Gulp.)

              Open Controls
          • GW17 Rough with the Smooth
            RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            21 mins ago

            Rough with the Smooth, GW17.

            How did your Gameweek go?

            You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

            Open Controls
            1. Kaneyonero
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              95 points with a green arrow is the smooth

              I guess BB was poor with only 6 points gained from it.

              Open Controls
            2. nanxun
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Rough: Bruno and Wilson blank and injuries, Andersen benched instead of Richards; 7 of starting 11 blanked.

              Smooth: The Robot (tc), Semenyo, Raya and O'Reilly.

              86 pts. total for a tiny green arrow; OR up from 39k > 27k. Feel lucky to have gotten that.

              Open Controls
              1. nanxun
                • 4 Years
                just now

                FPL site hasn't fully updated yet. So, OR should be 36k > 29k.

                Open Controls
          • PL Ball
            • 14 Years
            19 mins ago

            A) Andersen (WHU A)
            B) Tavernier (BRE A)
            C) Clyne (TOT H)
            D) Van den Berg (BOU H)

            Play Two

            Open Controls
            1. Mr Turnip 1
                1 min ago

                A is the best of those 4. I’d put in B as well

                Open Controls
            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 16 Years
              7 mins ago

              Last Man Standing GW17 (522 teams)

              Safety score = 67
              Top score = Ori Gal with 112

              52 teams to be removed, 470 teams through to GW18
              Congrats to all the survivors!

              Merry Xmas!

              https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

              Open Controls

