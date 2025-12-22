Team News

Will we get FPL team news over Christmas?

22 December 2025 170 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The busy Christmas schedule tends to bring teamsheet carnage, with quick turnaround times and fatigue leading to injuries and rotation.

Not helping the situation is the unpredictability of team news.

Press conferences can happen after the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines over the festive season, or they may take the form of embargoed sections filmed in the aftermath of the previous fixture. This is not ideal for the latest injury news, as Premier League managers will likely not be able to tell us much anew.

So, then, let’s have a Gameweek-by-Gameweek look at what we can expect over Christmas and New Year. The deadline times are in GMT.

GAMEWEEK 18

Despite Christmas Day being in the way, Gameweek 18 is probably our best bet for team news over the next four Gameweeks.

It’s a relatively big run-up to the Boxing Day deadline, with little midweek action, so we’re expecting a lot of Premier League managers to face the media this week.

Arne Slot, David Moyes, Nuno Espirito Santo and Eddie Howe are among those already pencilled in for Tuesday, with the full list to come tomorrow.

And Christmas Eve is usually no barrier to the hosting of press conferences. Last year, we had eight ‘live’ pressers taking place (and some embargoed quotes) on December 24. That followed on from the 10 we had on December 23.

Ruben Amorim is among the managers due to face the media on Christmas Eve this year.

There might be exceptions. We already know that Pep Guardiola won’t do a press conference for Gameweek 18, although he’ll “do TV instead”. That’ll likely be a one-on-one interview, which we’ve seen in the past, and he may still get asked about team news in that.

With Arsenal and Crystal Palace clashing in the EFL Cup tomorrow, Mikel Arteta and Oliver Glasner may choose to do their Gameweek 18 pressers after full-time in that cup tie. If so, quotes will then be embargoed until closer to next weekend.

We’ve even got the bulk of Boxing Day (the deadline being a much later 18:30 GMT) to mop up any late-arriving quotes.

The downside to all this? The press conferences will happen so early in the week. How much can Messrs Slot, Moyes et al tell us about squad fitness for a game four days away? There’s also a chance of injuries happening in between; there’s much less risk of that when a pre-match presser is one day before a game.

Still, any press conference is better than none – as we’re about to discuss.

GAMEWEEK 19

Now, the problematic Gameweeks.

Gameweek 19 was a mess on the team news front last season, with this year looking similar.

The biggest issues could be injury updates for the eight teams below, who all play on New Year’s Day:

The deadline for Gameweek 19 is on December 30, which will likely be before the managers of the above eight clubs have faced the media.

Even the managers of the dozen sides that play on deadline day (seen below) might simply do their Gameweek 19 pressers straight after full-time in Gameweek 18 (this happened a lot in 2024/25).

So, the ‘latest’ FPL team news might be in short supply this Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 20

Gameweek 20 might, again, be a hotchpotch of embargoed quotes and actual ‘live’ press conferences. Unlike Gameweek 19, however, it’s probable we’re going to hear from most/all of the managers pre-deadline.

It’s a Saturday deadline, so we’ll probably get the usual pre-match pressers (mostly Friday, as Thursday is New Year’s Day) from some of the dozen sides who were in action on December 30 (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Everton, Man Utd, Newcastle, Nottm Forest, West Ham and Wolves).

The eight sides that played on New Year’s Day (Brentford, C Palace, Fulham, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Sunderland and Spurs) are the biggest uncertainties. Expect most of those managers to take questions straight after full-time in Gameweek 19, with quotes embargoed till Friday.

The 2022/23 campaign is the closest thing we can find to the December 30-January 3 turnaround this season. Very few standalone pressers took place then.

GAMEWEEK 21

Some semblance of normality may resume for the below midweek games. Press conferences for West Ham and Nottm Forest on Monday, the majority of the rest of the division on Tuesday. That’s the theory, anyway.

The problem child is Arsenal v Liverpool on Thursday. Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot may be facing the media on Wednesday 7 January, which is a day after the Gameweek 21 deadline.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Long story short: get those benches in order! A couple of low-cost playing substitutes, like Omar Alderete (£4.0m) and Joe Rodon (£4.1m), could come in very handy over Christmas.

They may be needed, with some clubs leaving us in the dark as to their latest team news in Gameweeks 19-21 and the press conferences taking place very early in Gameweek 18.

Take Liverpool as an example. There’s a good chance we won’t get any team news from Arne Slot in Gameweek 19 or 21, while Gameweek 20 may just be embargoed quotes, of little use, from post-match on New Year’s Day.

Let the bedlam begin…

price change predictions
  1. Gazwaz80
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What’s everybody’s thought on bringing Cunha in for Fernandes? Everything seems to go through Fernandes and now Boomo is out also, I can’t see him doing much…

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Didn't he do some business at Villa Park yesterday without either?

      It's valid to avoid and hope he blanks

    2. Maddamotha
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      That is true, but he did well at Wolves, which are worse than Man Utd even without Bruno, Mbuemo, Amad etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Just my feeling but I think Cunha and Utd will really suffer without their talisman…

      2. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        He was a maverick at wolves, complete freedom to play how he wanted and the main man.

        He's less free at United.

        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Well with no Bruno or Mbeumo he should also be given that freedom I think, won’t have any other choice the manager

          1. Utopsis
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            That certainly would make sense but Amorim is so damn stubborn!

    3. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      Like it

  2. Maddamotha
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Which one you reckon? 1FT. 0.0 ITB

    A) Bruno > Cunha

    B) Bruno, Thiago > Gordon/Rogers, Ekitike -4

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      A keep it simple

  3. mookie
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    4 Brazilians in a Dyche starting 11. What kind of utter woke nonsense is that?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Will he be wearing a short sleeved top tho, on the touchline?

    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Dribbling is for babies

  4. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Smith Rowe, Wilson, Raul, Kevin.

    Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Diop, Reed, Cairney, King, Ridgeon, Traore, Kusi-Asare.

    Nottingham Forest XI: John, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Douglas Luiz, Anderson, Hutchinson, MGW, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus

    Subs: Sels, Morato, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo, Dominguez, McAtee, Bakwa, Zinchenko, Abbott.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Cheers

    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      King bench lol

    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I need King for bench boost next week but he keeps getting benched. Hoping that Smith Rowe has a shocker

    4. mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Cheers!

      Almost 1,5m poor souls will be counting the Anders*n DEFCONS tonight.

    5. F4L
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      cheers

      very good for fulham that lukic made it phew

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Verbruggen's 11 pointer probably one of my sweetest hauls so far this season.

    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      Have you been asked about it on the streets?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Haven't been walking on the streets since that haul. Too difficult with all the people lining up outside. Helicopters have been my friend.

      2. I have no Wirtz
          4 mins ago

          You mean solicited vs unsolicited?

      3. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Amen

    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Reckon Utd become a depleted side without Bruno. Those getting Cunha are probably hoping Dorgu or Lammens will be the chief creator in that crap side

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        Getting Cunha is the catch 22. One thinks he becomes the focal point without Bruno and Mbeumo, but then there's no-one to complement him in that team except Bruno and Mbeumo.

        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          I would love to be as optimistic as his new owners

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        Maybe but with NEW WOL lee bur ... what can possibly go wrong 😆

        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          51 mins ago

          We'll find out but I actually think Utd are weaker than those teams above.

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Defensively maybe, attack yet to be seen with many absentees

    3. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      A. Bruno/Thiago>Rogers/Ekiteke (get Cunha next week)
      B. Bruno/Thiago/other>Cunha/Ekiteke/other (-4 need to find 0.3)
      C. Bruno>Cunha & play Thiago

      Dubravka
      Hincapie, Timber, VVD
      Saka, Semenyo, Foden, Wilson
      Thiago, Haaland, Guiu
      Verbruggen, Guehi, Mukiele, Bruno

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        58 mins ago

        A

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        A

      3. Legohair
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        A

      4. JoeSoap
        • 12 Years
        41 mins ago

        Thanks, favouring A myself

    4. Legohair
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Best route to Ekitike?

      A. Saka&Guiu to Ekitike&Wilson
      B. Saka&Thiago to Ekitike&Rice
      C. Dont get rid of Saka&Thiago

      1. Fuddled FC
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        Similar dilemna & kept Saka & Thiago this week...any other route?

        1. Legohair
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Raya, Dubravka
          Timber, Andersen, Oreilly, Esteve, VVD
          Saka, Semenyo, Foden, Cunha, Minteh
          Haaland, Thiago, Guiu

          2 FT 0.4 itb, i dont see any other route

      2. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        B

      3. JoeSoap
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        B though depends on the rest of your team

      4. One for All
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        b

    5. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      Which one?

      a) Anderson > Wilson (vWHU)
      b) save 1FT and play Sensesi (vBRE)

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        57 mins ago

        B

      2. One for All
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        b

      3. F4L
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        b

      4. Legohair
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        B

      5. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        B. Why sell the King of DC?

    6. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Sels benched well feck bb was useless after all although if Wilson grabs a Hattie it won't look too bad

    7. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Monday night football should just be renamed to Carrager does Liverpool night replays

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        55 mins ago

        That’s why I don’t watch it

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          47 mins ago

          Egypt kicking off at 8pm v Zimbabwe

          On C4 free to air

          Take it you're a Salah fan?

          Or Marmoush ...

    8. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      First sub a) gudmusson sun b) truffet bre. go truffet for defcon points?cheers

    9. One for All
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      A) Start Minteh
      B) -4 B. Fernandes> Wirtz

      A or B guys?

      Thanks

      1. Fuddled FC
        • 14 Years
        52 mins ago

        A)

      2. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        50 mins ago

        B. Minteh is all fart & no poo type of player

        1. One for All
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          lol 1-1 atm need one more vote

      3. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        A.

        If B was for free, i would say B.

      4. mookie
        • 12 Years
        41 mins ago

        You're in a position where you can wait. Wirtz came off with cramps, but he'll have scans. Bruno is not red flagged yet.

        1. One for All
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cool thanks guys, will hold for now

      5. Bobby Crush
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        a

    10. Legohair
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Is there gonna be presses this week before deadline?

      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        It's in the article.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          41 mins ago

          It is THE article!

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        It's in the game!

        EA Sports.

      3. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thursday at 7

    11. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Feck off Mats Sels. Ruined my season last 2 weeks.

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        Ruined my season last 16 weeks

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        It never seemed like Dyche fully trusted Selz.

      3. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Was going to be zero points anyway after Wilson’s 4 goals

        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Plus Dubravka off bench is actually decent!

    12. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      A. Bruno -> Gordon or Cunha (-4)
      B. Just play Anderson

      I'm one of the idiots who moved early to get Ekitike, selling Saka in the process, and now have no FTs left.

    13. Legohair
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Saka&Thiago to Rice&Ekitike tonight before prices rise? Saving 0.2,too risky!?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        42 mins ago

        Nah, do it

        The risk is Rice plays tomorrow and gets crooked but you've got to move sometimes

        I'm definitely making my transfers tonight

        If this game doesn't send me to sleep!

    14. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Which option looks best for now?

      3 FTs, £0 itb:

      1. Thiago Bruno Senesi

      2. Ekitike Cunha £4.2m

      3. Ekitike Rice/ Rogers + 1 FT

      .
      Cheers

      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        2 is highest upside, 3 with Rice is safest. I like Rogers but this is a bad entry point and at some point he has to stop scoring worldies every week.

