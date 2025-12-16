Still got FPL chips left? Here’s when you could use them…

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have only three more Gameweeks to deploy whatever chips they have left.

If we don’t use them, we lose them!

Remember, we all get a new set of chips for the second half of the season. Those become available after Gameweek 19.

In this article, we look at the possible windows managers can use a remaining Wildcard, Free Hit, Triple Captain or Bench Boost.

FREE HIT

While it’s partly team-dependent, as is the case with the other chips, a Gameweek 19 Free Hit is worth considering.

It could help deal with some likely rotation over Christmas, as this is the first of two midweek rounds of games in quick succession. Once you’ve seen the Gameweek 18 minutes, and looked at the turnaround times, you might be able to second-guess where the starts/rests are coming from.

🤜 F I X T U R E C R U S H 🤛



GW15 — GW21



💚 5+ full days recovery between matches

💚 4 days

💛 3 days 😳

❤️ 2 days🥴

❤️ 1 day 🥵#FixtureCrushMatrix#WeAreHere #FPL #GW16 pic.twitter.com/i7S1Aywqm0 — Legomané (@Legomane_FPL) December 10, 2025

This is a good opportunity for one-week punts on Newcastle United players against Burnley. Eddie Howe will likely be rotating his attacking options, so once Boxing Day game-time has been factored in, you should be able to make a good guess of who starts at Turf Moor.

Similarly, Liverpool are at home to Leeds United. This might be the first game over Christmas in which Arne Slot rotates (if injuries allow!), as generous recovery periods precede this match. However, the Reds face a trickier trip to Fulham less than 72 hours after hosting Daniel Farke’s side.

With Arsenal facing a tough test against an in-form Aston Villa side that just beat them, Free Hitters could also temporarily reduce their representation from the Gunners.

BENCH BOOST

Players still with a Bench Boost to hand should consider playing it in Gameweek 18, when Burnley host Everton and Leeds United visit Sunderland.

These are fixtures that could particularly reap rewards for owners of goalkeepers/defenders from the three promoted clubs who normally warm their benches.

Low-priced Sunderland defenders such as Nordi Mukiele (£4.2m) and Omar Alderete (£4.0m) are probably the main targets for those managers who are in need of a further cheap pick or two, given the Black Cats’ strong defensive record, especially on home soil.

Martin Dubravka (£4.0m), Maxime Esteve (£3.9m) and Joe Rodon (£4.1m) are the stand-outs from their respective clubs. The slightly more expensive Michael Keane (£4.6m) begins an excellent run of matches in Gameweek 18, meanwhile.

A spanner in the works is a potential injury to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m), and Joshua King (£4.5m) dropping down to substitute duty recently. These are two of the most-owned cheap midfielders, who some managers would have ideally ‘boosted’. AFCON departures could let King back in, so that’s one to watch in Gameweek 17.

With many of us still sitting on a handful of free transfers after the Gameweek 16 top-up, a sideways move to Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) or Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) is at least possible. Both are very capable of DefCon returns and assists from set plays; you’d imagine Anderson in particular is going to get through plenty of defensive work against Manchester City.

If you are planning on buying Xhaka to boost him in Gameweek 18, wait until after Gameweek 17 – one more booking this weekend and he gets a one-match suspension!

TRIPLE CAPTAIN

The obvious Triple Captain candidate here is Erling Haaland (£15.0m) in Gameweek 17.

Manchester City face a West Ham United side still without a clean sheet under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Haaland, meanwhile, has just bounced back to goalscoring form with a brace against a much more competent defence, Crystal Palace’s, in Gameweek 16.

Averaging more than one goal per game (17 in 16), he’s remarkably over 5.0 expected goals (xG) clear of any other Premier League player in 2025/26.

There is a full week of rest to come after this fixture, so there should be few concerns about minute management. Positional rival Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) is off the Africa Cup of Nations, too.

Our Rate My Team tool has Haaland in Gameweek 17 as the top projected points-scorer over the next three Gameweeks, if you needed any more encouragement.

If you’re feeling a bit maverick, however, here are some alternatives:

Gameweek 17: Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) – Burnley (H), Igor Thiago (£7.2m) – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A).

(£7.5m) – Burnley (H), (£7.2m) – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A). Gameweek 18: Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m) – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

(£8.6m) – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) Gameweek 19: Bruno Fernandes (£9.3m) – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

WILDCARD

The Wildcard is probably the most team-dependent of all.

If you suddenly find yourself littered with red flags, for instance, then it’s a good quick-fix regardless of Gameweek.

For those who have less pressing issues to remedy, our ‘Jump On, Jump Off Fixture Ticker’ might be able to help.

This identifies the start of good runs for some teams, and the end of favourable sequences for others.

With not a great deal happening in Gameweek 17, a Gameweek 18 Wildcard might be the play.

We’ve got the start of good-looking runs for Everton and West Ham United, so the likes of Keane and Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) appeal from this point.

Given Manchester United’s defensive record, managers could also hop aboard Newcastle United assets a week earlier than our modified ticker suggests.

Finally, Liverpool have a double-header at Anfield, against Wolves and Leeds, in Gameweeks 18 and 19. This is a great time to acquire a Red or two, if you haven’t already.