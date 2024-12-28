401
  1. SuperDan
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pick one:
    A) Porro > TAA (-4)
    B) Play Colwill
    C) Play A. Young

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

    2. Manani
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      b

    3. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    A: Play Robinson in a 442 and bench Bowen and Pedro
    B: Play Bowen and bench Robinson + Pedro
    C: Pedro -> Wood -4 and bench Bowen + Pedro

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      *Bowen + Robinson in C

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

    3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      a

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start one

    A. Pedro
    B. Semenyo
    C. Huijsen

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      b

  4. Al Pacho
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ver
    Gabriel Hall Robinson
    Salah Palmer Diaz Rogers
    Isak Cunha Wood

    Bench: Fab* Kerkez Bruno* Faes*

    A) Bruno out Gordon in
    B) Bruno out Sarr in
    C) Roll and don’t make any changes

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      think you can get away with rolling

  5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    man, insomnia's a b*tch

  6. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Start one:

    A) Isak (would cost -4 to bring him in)
    B) Larsen
    C) Pedro
    D) Lewis

    1. Al Pacho
      • 3 Years
      just now

      ISAK!

    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      just now

      either a or b, would be tempted by B personally as it's Spurs he's playing

