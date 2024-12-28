The team news for Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is coming through in dribs and drabs as we approach Sunday’s deadline.

Just a few Premier League managers were facing the media anew, while most others held their pre-match press conferences immediately after Gameweek 18 – with many of the quotes then embargoed until Friday or Saturday.

Some we’ve not heard from at all.

Brentford and Arsenal meet on New Year’s Day, for instance, with Mikel Arteta’s presser – again filmed in the aftermath of Gameweek 18 – embargoed until New Year’s Eve. The Gunners boss at least provided us with some bits and bobs in the section free from embargo.

The Gameweek 19 press conferences for Brighton and Hove Albion, Ipswich Town and Newcastle United have also not been released. Those clubs are in action on Monday, so perhaps any team news will only come out on Sunday, post-deadline.

It’s a real hotpotch of updates, then, but here’s what we know about each club.

GAMEWEEK 19: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

ARSENAL

Arteta confirmed that Bukayo Saka (hamstring) will be out for “over two months” after undergoing surgery this week.

“I would prefer to leave that to the doctor himself. But he had a procedure. Everything went well. But, unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks. “I said many weeks, so I think it will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer, I think it will depend, you know. How the scar tissue starts to heal the first week or so. The mobility of that. Let’s see. It’s very difficult to say.” – Mikel Arteta

The prognosis for Raheem Sterling (knee) is much better, however.

“The news with Raz, I think it’s better. We have to see this week how he evolves. But we expect it, the knee injury to probably take longer than actually the way the knee is evolving in the last few days. So, hopefully that’s good because we need him.” – Mikel Arteta on Raheem Sterling

Ben White (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) have been on the sidelines for some time but Oleksandr Zinchenko returned to the squad on Friday.

LIVERPOOL

Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) remain out but it doesn’t sound like either of them is too far away.

“They will not be back for West Ham United, but then there is a week in between [before the game against Manchester United] so let’s see how close they are then. “It’s difficult for me to tell you at this moment because they don’t train with the group yet, but hopefully in the upcoming days they come closer to that situation. And then again, Ibou has been out then for five or six weeks maybe, Conor just as long I think, the same amount. “And also for them, they are in competition with players that are completely fit and doing really well, so I have to make the right judgement the moment they are back with the team.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate

Dominik Szoboszlai is meanwhile banned for one match due to yellow card accumulation.

In quotes you may have already seen in our Scout Notes, Slot discussed Diogo Jota‘s current lack of starts.

“I think the last thing, for sure, we’re still managing his fitness. He has been out for quite a long time and he couldn’t train that much. “Sometimes if a player has an injury he can do a lot, but he couldn’t do a lot for quite a long time. Since this league is so intense, it’s not so easy if you are almost two months out to come in and play from the start again. “You need to have some minutes to build this up. And he is in competition with some other special players as well who are at this moment also on top of their game. “He is gradually building it up and I think he comes close to starting a game, but like I said, he has competition in this position as well.” – Arne Slot on Diogo Jota

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero (hamstring), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (hamstring) and Guglielmo Vicario (ankle) remain out.

So too do Richarlison (hamstring) and Mikey Moore (virus), although they’ll return to training next week.

Ben Davies (hamstring) had already done that but now he’s had a setback and he won’t feature before Gameweek 21.

“No, he’s ruled out. Unfortunately, he had a setback in training so he’s out for another couple of weeks. He’s gone.” – Ange Postecoglou on Ben Davies

Djed Spence has been added to the unavailable list: he has to serve a one-match ban following his Gameweek 18 dismissal.

Spurs’ injury woes could yet get worse, with Radu Dragusin (ankle) having to be assessed.

“Bit early to tell, he obviously tweaked his ankle and felt like he couldn’t continue, we’ll just have to wait and see. Wait until he gets in today and then assess it from there.” – Ange Postecoglou on Radu Dragusin

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes are both suspended for the visit of Newcastle United. The former has been cautioned five times this season, while Fernandes was dismissed for two bookable offences in Gameweek 18.

We’ve had no more team news updates from Ruben Amorim.

Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof are on the United injury list with unspecified issues.

CHELSEA

Enzo Maresca’s presser was short on team news. The Chelsea boss did at least confirm that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed Gameweek 18 because of injury and that the omission of Noni Madueke and Renato Veiga was a “technical decision”.

Romeo Lavia (hamstring) was said to be “on the grass” ahead of Boxing Day, so he probably stands as good a chance as the other injured players of making a recovery.

Benoit Badiashile (unspecified issue) and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) are definitely out.

So too is Mykhailo Mudryk, provisionally suspended by the Football Association after returning a positive drugs test.

Reece James (hamstring) has rejoined training but likely won’t be considered for selection just yet.

Maresca promised changes at Ipswich Town on Monday night.

“Now it’s also important to recover energy and to go again on Monday and then if we’re going to make one change or two changes or three changes, we see. Now it’s a bit early but for sure we are going to change something.” – Enzo Maresca on the trip to Ipswich Town

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola’s Gameweek 19 presser, again filmed in the aftermath of Boxing Day, was devoid of team news.

Earlier, however, Guardiola had confirmed that Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish missed out in Gameweek 18 because of illness and muscular discomfort respectively. The City boss said he “didn’t know” whether either would be fit for the weekend.

We’re also in the dark regarding Boxing Day absentees Matheus Nunes (unspecified), Ederson (leg) and John Stones (foot).

Ruben Dias (muscle), Rodri (knee) and Oscar Bobb (leg) remain out.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

We’ve had no more word from the Football Association on Matheus Cunha, who was charged with misconduct over a week ago. His punishment is yet to be meted out but Vitor Pereira is preparing for life without the attacker.

“We are trying to prepare other players because when [Cunha’s ban] happens, we must be ready with other players. They are working, they are doing good work. They are trying to understand the idea, the intentionality, what we want without the ball and with the ball, waiting for the opportunity.” – Vitor Pereira

As for injuries, Pereira hopes to have Mario Lemina available after he missed out in Gameweeks 17 and 18 with a “small injury”.

Pablo Sarabia (calf) could return the following week.

“I think Mario probably can be in the next game and Pablo, after Tottenham, I believe he will come back.” – Vitor Pereira

Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain out.

BRENTFORD

Mark Flekken and Ben Mee are the latest concerns after limping out of the stalemate at Brighton with muscle injuries.

Unsurprisingly, Thomas Frank couldn’t offer us much after full-time.

“On both Flekken and Mee, we have no real update. “We’ll know more tomorrow when we really assess them. Hopefully, the injuries aren’t too big.” – Thomas Frank

Kristoffer Ajer (ankle), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (knee), Igor Thiago (joint infection), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Rico Henry (knee) and Gustavo Nunes (back) will remain out.

Thomas Frank did previously say that Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Mathias Jensen (hamstring) were closer, however, so there is the possibility that they feature.

WEST HAM UNITED

Julen Lopetegui was another manager who didn’t give us much more team news in the embargoed section – not that there was much more he could add.

Lucas Paquetá is available to face Liverpool after a one-match ban but Guido Rodríguez and Tomáš Souček will miss Sunday’s game through suspension.

Łukasz Fabiański (head), Maximilian Kilman (shoulder) and Carlos Soler (knee) were all forced off with injuries in the Boxing Day win at Southampton. Lopetegui said he was “not optimistic” the first two would be fit.

“We had a problem with Lukasz, with Max Kilman. Fortunately Lukasz is conscious, he’s well. We are happy because it looks like it is not important.

“It’s too early to tell [if they are going to be fit for Gameweek 19]. We are talking about three days so I am not very optimistic about this but let’s see.” – Julen Lopetegui on Messrs Fabianski and Kilman

Michail Antonio (leg) continues to recover following his car accident at the start of December.

ASTON VILLA

Jacob Ramsey (hamstring) has returned to training and could be back in the matchday squad on Monday.

The Villans will be without Matty Cash and Jhon Duran through suspension, however.

Villa have lost their appeal against Duran’s red card, so will lose him for three matches – one of which is an FA Cup third-round tie.

“At the beginning, he is close to being in the squad, to be available to play, maybe on Monday. “But we have [Friday] resting and Saturday and Sunday preparing the match for Monday. “The last training session he did normally with the team, and hopefully he will be in the squad for Monday.” – Unai Emery

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Nick Pope (knee) and Emil Krafth (collarbone) remain on the sidelines but Sven Botman (knee) could be involved after a return to training and a kickabout with the under-21s.

Eddie Howe was hopeful that Tino Livramento would recover from illness to feature and that Kieran Trippier was suffering with nothing more than fatigue when being substituted on Boxing Day.

FULHAM

Emile Smith Rowe (unknown) remains a concern for the weekend.

“We don’t know yet, it’s a decision we are going to take tomorrow, we have another session. We have to keep assessing. “Emile is going to be or not in contention, we are going to decide tomorrow. All the other players they are going to be in the same situation, not fresh injury concerns.” – Marco Silva

There was no specific word on fellow Gameweek 18 absentee Sander Berge (ankle) but given the “same situation” comment above, he’s obviously a big doubt.

Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Harrison Reed (knee) remain out.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Marc Guehi is suspended for one game and Matheus Franca (groin) and Adam Wharton (groin) remain out injured.

Oliver Glasner will assess Will Hughes (knee) after he hobbled out of the Bournemouth game on Saturday.

“He got a knock on his knee in the first half. We were talking at half-time and he thought that it’s okay when he moves but the pain was too big so that’s why we had to take him off. Let’s see but of course, it can be questionable.” – Oliver Glasner on Will Hughes

Chadi Riad (knee) got through 45 minutes for the under-21s recently, so his first-team comeback may be imminent.

BOURNEMOUTH

We’ve not had any new team news from Andoni Iraola but in the aftermath of the Crystal Palace game, the Bournemouth boss confirmed that Adam Smith (muscle), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring), Marcos Senesi (quad) and Marcus Tavernier (hamstring).

Justin Kluivert will be unavailable, too, having picked up his fifth caution of the campaign.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Given the quick turnaround between games, it’d be a surprise to see James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Jack Hinshelwood (knee) or Danny Welbeck (ankle) on Monday.

As mentioned, we’ve not any new team news from Fabian Hurzeler ahead of the deadline.

Hurzeler did say ahead of Gameweek 18 that he didn’t think Mats Wieffer (quad) was seriously injured and hoped for his involvement on Friday – but he didn’t feature.

Adam Webster (muscle) is back in full training after a lengthy absence and could be an option on the bench.

EVERTON

Iliman Ndiaye (calf) and Seamus Coleman (muscle) will have to be assessed after their precautionary withdrawals on Boxing Day.

“We’ve got to make sure on Ili. I took him off in the last game just for a minor tightness in his calf. We’re hopeful that’s settled. “And Seamus is similar. It was just a precaution, so we’re hopeful that’s settled, as well.” – Sean Dyche on Illiman Ndiaye and Seamus Coleman

Dwight McNeil (knee) remains – you guessed it – “touch and go”.

“We’ll have to wait and see. It’s still a touch-and-go scenario with these games coming thick and fast, so it’s a maybe at the moment as to whether Dwight makes it.” – Sean Dyche on Dwight McNeil

Ashley Young is available for selection again, having served a one-match suspension in Gameweek 18.

James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) are still out.

LEICESTER CITY

Jamie Vardy (knock) could return this weekend but Kasey McAteer (unknown), Abdul Fatawu (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are still on the injury list and Mads Hermansen (groin) needs longer to recover.

Wout Faes (unknown) is also doubtful, while Jordan Ayew is suspended.

“Wout Faes… is doubtful. Jamie has a good chance, hopefully he can make it. Hermansen as I said before he’s going to need a bit longer to recover” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) remain out injured.

It’s one in, one out on the suspension front: Ryan Yates won’t be involved after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Boxing Day but Nicolas Dominguez returns from his own ban.

“Unfortunately not. Ibrahim and Danilo are still going to be out for, I hope, a short period but we still not… and we have some issues but we have the squad.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

SOUTHAMPTON

Ivan Juric didn’t offer us much in the way of team news.

Previously, however, he’d confirmed that Jack Stephens – available after a four-match ban – had picked up an injury in training and would be out for a couple of weeks.

Juan Larios (unknown), Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) remain sidelined, too.

Loanee Maxwel Cornet is available again, having been unable to face his parent club in Gameweek 18.

Will Smallbone (hamstring) – who was previously said to be aiming for a comeback around Christmas – has been seen in training.

“I will see tomorrow, the situation, but my my idea was like to do a little bit of changes because I spoke before about [having] 18, 19 players to be always competitive, aggressive. If you want to play high intensity, we have to be fit.” – Ivan Juric on whether he’ll rotate

IPSWICH TOWN

Sam Morsy returns from a one-match ban but Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), George Hirst (knee) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) are injured.

Massimo Luongo has been sidelined for all of December, with Kieran McKenna revealing recently that he was ill.



