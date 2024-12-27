230
230 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Based on current form, should I play Hall(mun) ahead of Lewis(lei)?

    Open Controls
    1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Si

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Bhuna got a few nibbles on his trolling...

      https://x.com/LiveFPLnet/status/1872692629923885198?t=GdmFm7sU0Mx1SDHVm8VuNQ&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        Does anyone actually find ‘Bhuna’ funny?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          41 mins ago

          He does it for himself tbh

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 8 Years
            38 mins ago

            I know, just seeing some people on Twitter using laughing emojis and saying they respect the commitment, achievement, etc

            It’s a sad individual with too much time on his hands

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              34 mins ago

              I think that’s a status for many of us on here. Certainly won’t be judging myself. But I don’t see him as sad, I quite like him actually.

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 8 Years
                28 mins ago

                On another note, is the football event in the spring still happening? If I recall you were the one who posted about that a month or two ago?

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  I’ll post again soon but didn’t get much traction, which I was surprised at.
                  That’s actually where I met Bhuna (Rahul)

                  Open Controls
            2. Feanor
              • 15 Years
              20 mins ago

              You probably spend more time posting on a fantasy football website than this Bhuna guy does doing his thing

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 8 Years
                just now

                I don’t and I also don’t see how that’s related

                I’m not here trying to wind people up. That’s not my sole purpose of using this site, as it is for Bhuna. To do what he’s doing for years takes commitment, meaning he finds it fun. Which is SAD

                Open Controls
        2. Sir Matt Bugsby
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          I find him funny nowadays because he trolls the whole FPL deadline leaks business, which I dislike far more.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Can understand that perspective

            Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          35 mins ago

          Na but fair play for this particular troll, he got a few big outlets

          Open Controls
      2. Hits-Taken
          41 mins ago

          🙂 "bunha"

          Open Controls
        • Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          40 mins ago

          Yeah he’s over the moon with it.

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Somebody’s got a Beef with Bhuna 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Gazwaz80
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Although I prefer King Prawn…

              Open Controls
        • ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          Only gets away with it as is part of the FPL Twatter circle-jerk

          Open Controls
      3. Il Capitano
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        1FT 1.6m ITB

        Flekken
        TAA Gabriel Robinson
        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Sarr Rogers
        Isak Jackson

        Fab* - Wood Faes Greaves

        Keeper move this GW? Sels/Pickford in for Flekken?

        Open Controls
        1. Hits-Taken
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Pickford

            Open Controls
          • JÆKS ⭐
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Thinking the same thing, with Pickford. Been playing with 10 for long enough now...

            Open Controls
        2. JÆKS ⭐
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Even though the news is fake.
          Wouldnt have much clue what to do with Cunha if he would get a 5 game ban.

          Thinking either out for Mateta or shift to a 352 with Gordon

          Hoping the ban would be more like 2-3 games, could easily bench him

          Open Controls
          1. The Polymath
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Hopefully only a 3 match ban starting after 4 Jan

            Open Controls
        3. Hits-Taken
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Likely red arrows tonight for my team after Arsenal are done with Ipswich. Looking ahead, who should get the armband?
            A) Salah vs whm
            B) Palmer vs Ips
            C) Isak vs Utd
            D) Bernardo vs Lei

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. One for All
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Would never captain D, most likely B

              Open Controls
            2. Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Hard to shift off A tbh

              Open Controls
            3. Il Capitano
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Sticking with A I think

              Open Controls
            4. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              A/B. C is a good shout but low ceiling.

              Open Controls
          • FPL Zdzichu LFC
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Play Rogers Mitoma Salah and Palmer and sit Bruno or sell Bruno.

              Open Controls
              1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                • 8 Years
                28 mins ago

                I just transferred in Bruno so benching him and starting Rogers

                Open Controls
              2. Hits-Taken
                  25 mins ago

                  I'd be tempted to keep

                  Open Controls
                • Bruin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Keeping

                  Open Controls
              3. The Polymath
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Have Kelleher and Fabianski. Which is the best keeper to get?

                Have Gabriel, Timber, Kerkez, Munoz and TAA in defence and Jesus up front.

                Money not an issue.

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Probably Pickford

                  I regret selling him 2 weeks ago

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Probably depends on chip plans

                  Open Controls
              4. rnrd
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Would you sell Amad Diallo for Sarr on a free transfer?

                Open Controls
                1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    Ja

                    Open Controls
                  • Feanor
                    • 15 Years
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    Maybe. I could do that move, but I want to get rid of Flekken more

                    Open Controls
                  • Bushwhacker
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Not really no.

                    Open Controls
                2. 1justlookin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Anyone know how Enzo has been playing? Is he still in an advanced position?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Emery Christmas
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Yes, could’ve hauled yesterday

                    Open Controls
                  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Unlucky not to get a goal and assist yesterday

                    Open Controls
                  3. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Yes. Still a decent pick. He looked good yesterday.

                    Open Controls
                3. C_G
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  brought Gakpo in before the Leicester game, I like owning him, do we think he will continue to get more minutes?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    47 mins ago

                    First choice LW after starting last 6 league games imo

                    Open Controls
                    1. C_G
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      agreed and after last performance as well, Slot seems to love him

                      Open Controls
                  2. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    Yes. Especially at home.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Bushwhacker
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    If Jota is now fully fit there may be a bit of in and out with Gakpo on the left with Diaz taking his place.

                    Open Controls
                4. Pilgrim62
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  NJackson to Wood (free)

                  Y or N ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    No

                    Open Controls
                  2. Il Capitano
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    N

                    Open Controls
                  3. David Parkinson
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Both drying up a bit. Give Jacko a couple more games, set a target.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Digital-Real
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Not for me, Jackson will explode soon

                    Open Controls
                    1. David Parkinson
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      No doubt the moment we all sell.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                        47 mins ago

                        A la Scanners?

                        Open Controls
                  5. FantasyMug
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Thoughts on this WC draft?

                    Henderson
                    Timber Gvardiol TAA
                    Salah Palmer Odegaard Eze
                    Isak Wood Raúl

                    Virginia Rogers Castagne Greaves

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      44 mins ago

                      Probably have an Everton defender in preparation for the double and save FT down the line

                      Open Controls
                    2. Captain Mal
                        40 mins ago

                        I would downgrade Odegaard. Gives you money to replace Virginia and Greaves with actual players, do Timber to Gabriel and probably someone else instead of Raul.

                        Open Controls
                      • Bushwhacker
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        No sure about Raul ; at risk. Greaves is benched so no point. Eze isn't doing anything. Backline is all wrong ; Gvardiol and TAA are probably too expensive for the returns.

                        Open Controls
                    3. Manani
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 8 mins ago

                      thoughts on this WC team? .9m ITB

                      Henderson 3.9
                      Gabriel TAA Robinson Myko Hall
                      Sarr Rogers Gordon Palmer Salah
                      Solanke Gakpo Isak

                      Open Controls
                      1. David Parkinson
                        • 2 Years
                        43 mins ago

                        The Gakpo pick is a bit iffy, maybe go a bit cheaper. Rest looks sweet though.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Captain Mal
                          41 mins ago

                          Looks ok, maybe get a 2nd playing GK to save a future transfer (unless you have played bench boost already)

                          Open Controls
                        • Bushwhacker
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Suspect Gakpo will be benched this week.

                          Open Controls
                      3. David Parkinson
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        Solly March in the Brighton video walking through... might be back in the squad?

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Mentaculus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 3 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Been trying to catch you today. Knock again & ye shall find Netley unfrozen

                          Open Controls
                      4. Meta12345
                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                          What would do here?
                          2.6 itb 2 ft

                          Henderson
                          Aina Saliba robinson
                          Salah palmer b.fernandes rogers
                          JP cunha isak

                          Flekken colwill mbeumo faes

                          Open Controls
                        • Meta12345
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            What would you do here?
                            2.6 itb 2 ft

                            Henderson
                            Aina Saliba robinson
                            Salah palmer b.fernandes rogers
                            JP cunha isak

                            Flekken colwill mbeumo faes

                            Open Controls
                          • gooberman
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 13 Years
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            My chosen sport tonight I think will be the darts. Really can't be arsed watching Joao Pedro toil to another blank.

                            Open Controls
                            1. David Parkinson
                              • 2 Years
                              49 mins ago

                              I'm a tad more confident, he will score tonight, maybe a goal too.

                              Open Controls
                            2. Bushwhacker
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              Up top all alone . . .have to hope.

                              Open Controls
                          • gooberman
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 13 Years
                            31 mins ago

                            Solly March on the bench for Brighton.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Bushwhacker
                              • 5 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              And JP up top!

                              Open Controls
                              1. gooberman
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 13 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Im sure he will still find a way to avoid being in the penalty area.

                                Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.