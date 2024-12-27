With only 74 hours separating the deadlines for Gameweeks 18 and 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), there’s plenty of content to get through before Sunday’s next cut-off.

Without further ado, our whistle-stop Boxing Day Scout Notes begin with more Manchester United misery and continued joy for Matheus Cunha (£7.1m) owners.

HOW LONG BRUNO FERNANDES IS BANNED FOR

Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) received his third red card of the season on Boxing Day.

First dismissed in Gameweek 6 and then again in Europe days later, his latest sending off came for two bookable offences at Molineux.

There’s no appealing this one, so he’ll definitely miss the visit of Newcastle United in Gameweek 19.

However, there won’t be any additional punishment.

In usual circumstances, being sent off for the second time (domestically) in the same season carries an extra one-match ban.

But Fernandes’ red card against Tottenham Hotspur back in September was rescinded on appeal.

He’ll therefore be able to face Liverpool in Gameweek 20.

Elsewhere, Manuel Ugarte (£4.9m) will also be banned in Gameweek 19 due to yellow card accumulation. More good news for owners of Newcastle United players in FPL.

UNITED INSIPID

Said FPL managers will have no qualms about fielding Alexander Isak (£9.1m) and co in Gameweek 19.

With Andre Onana (£5.2m) short on confidence at one end and the attack blunted at the other, United are there for the taking. Even Amad Diallo (£5.4m), excellent since the change in manager, couldn’t conjure up any magic here.

Defender Diogo Dalot (£5.1m), indeed, was the Red Devils’ leading shot-taker with two.

“I have no idea [how long it’ll take me to make an impact]. Instead of thinking about how much time I need to take, I have to just take it day by day, try and see the videos, using every minute of training to try and [help] us win some points. That is the most important thing in this moment.” – Ruben Amorim

Amorim will likely get some results given training time (he’s not had much of it in a busy December) and some money in the transfer market. Until then, he’s stuck with a bunch of players mostly ill-equipped to handle his preferred system and style.

CUNHA REACHES THE FPL FORWARDS’ SUMMIT

A third double-digit haul of 2024/25 took Cunha not only past 100 points but also to the top of the FPL forwards’ standings.

The Brazilian’s tally of 14 returns in 17 starts is remarkable given the calibre of teammate around him.

He’s had to pull rabbits out of hats to achieve that, defying the xG more than any other player. Opta have his expected goals at 3.99; he’s now on 10 actual goals.

Brilliant finishers tend to do that, although this latest goal – direct from a corner – took the biscuit:

Above: Wolves’ xG map in Gameweek 18

Fellow Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.6m) continues to get in the better goalscoring positions, indeed, spurning one good headed chance against United and straying offside for one disallowed goal.

There’s no doubt which of the two strikers is destined for the top, however.

Cunha went on to unselfishly tee up Hwang Hee-chan (£6.1m) for the second goal on Saturday.

He’ll be a big miss when the inevitable Football Association ban comes. Given the very quick turnaround to Gameweek 19, Cunha’s owners will be confident in getting another match out of him yet.

MORE WOLVES CLEAN SHEETS TO COME?

After keeping only one clean sheet all season under Gary O’Neil, it’s two in two for Wolves under Vitor Pereira.

A team that looked shambolic defensively now threatens to be competent. It’s just one big chance and 1.24 xG conceded in the last two Gameweeks.

“Usually my teams have a good defensive organisation and of course I like to see my defensive line as a clock, a Switzerland clock, with coordination. But the other sectors, the men in the attack and the midfielders, they must understand when we should press and when we should remain compact – and these are the two moments that we need to understand together as a team.” – Vitor Pereira

The hard work really starts now, however. Few will be plumping for a Wolves defender for the upcoming run:

Should the defensive upturn continue, then:

a) there’ll be fewer reservations about transferring in Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) when the fixtures do get good (Gameweek 28 onwards) and;

b) there may be fewer Fantasy hauls racked up by opposing players

Speaking of Ait-Nouri, he was straight back into the starting XI here after returning from a ban. Hearteningly, he’s still being used as a very advanced wing-back.



