  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    I once heard a story of a couple who got divorced only a few days after their marriage. That's what's happening between me and Bruno. Selling the fker for a hit this GW after I got him for a hit last GW.

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Good riddance

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Who did you sell him for?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Haven't sold yet, but definitely doing it. Gordon and Eze on my radar.

    3. Norco
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      At least you didn't have kids with Bruno.

    4. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Why not bench him instead and save yourself a -4.....I have also fell in the Bruno trap for the second time this season but I guess I'll bench him....united have LEI in 29 when there is a chance ARS, CHE, LIV all blank

  2. Ian Davis
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    Is it worth the extra 0.4 to get Aina over one of Forest’s centre backs?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      His BPs potential is much better

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would you do

    A timber and amad to mykolenko and Diaz for -4?
    B amad to sarr for free

    Cheers

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A I guess if you expect Everton to do well

  4. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Saka to

    A. Mbeumo
    B. Son
    C. Maddy

    1. SoulShakinTex
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Was considering Sarr or Rogers myself, and an upgrade elsewhere. Have Mbeumo already, though.

    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      D someone else

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thinking Gordon or Sarr

        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thanks lads. I've just seen the fixture run and gone Sarr. Hoping my Jota punt pays off next GW. I knew the risks.

  5. SoulShakinTex
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    How long is Saka out for, any ideas? Couldn’t decide on a replacement this week and saved the transfer. Still can’t really find out who I want, and was wondering if waiting it out is an option.

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      many weeks is what was said, so possibly out for jan atleast

    2. SoulShakinTex
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Right…ta! Means I probably have to come up with something then. Glad I did not punt on Foden, Diaz, Jota or Bruno, but still struggling with this one.

    3. SoulShakinTex
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Already have Munoz, is double Palace with Sarr or Eze too much for their good run?

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Dont think so, especially when they belong to different position.

        1. SoulShakinTex
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers. I might go Saka/Amad to Rogers/Sarr then. Or just Saka to Sarr…

  6. Weeb Kakashi
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Best replacements for Johnson?

    A Eze
    B Gordon
    C Martinelli

  7. mookie
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who did the elite 1000 get for Saka?
    Saka 72,9% > 0,9%

    Odegaard 0,3% > 30,6%
    Bruno 24,3% > 50,1%
    Diaz was less than 0,1% owned > 1,9%

    Where did the spent the extra cash?
    Trent 46,2% > 75,1%
    Isak 55% > 73,7%

    GW18 elite 1000 template
    Raya
    Gabriel, TAA, Colwill
    Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo
    Pedro, Isak, Solanke

  8. Norco
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Gab Tim Robinson (Hall 4.0)
    Salah Palmer Sarr Mbeumo Enzo
    Isak Cunha (Pedro)

    Might save transfer for 3FT into GW20

  9. tristanabc
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Henderson
    TAA Munoz Robinson
    Salah Palmer Sarr Rogers
    Isak Jackson Watkins

    Stolarczyk Murphy Aina Bellis

    1. SoulShakinTex
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks good. I’d drop Ollie though.

    2. SoulShakinTex
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Oh, and you need Ars Def

    3. aapoman
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not keen on Ollie. Could get dropped again once Duran is back and honestly I could see Villa appeal that red and it get revoked. It was so soft imo

    4. tristanabc
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks guys.
      Fair on Ollie, would be a gamble for two weeks (assuming red card sticks), but probably better to go Solanke and upgrade one of the defs to Ars

  10. aapoman
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any urgent changes needed or just roll? 1ft and 1.6itb, I'd really like to get Munoz and could get him for Greaves but that just causes a benching headache

    Alisson
    Gabriel Saliba Robinson
    Salah Palmer Rogers Sarr
    Isak Cunha JP

    Fabianski*; Mbeumo, Mykolenko, Greaves

    1. SoulShakinTex
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Roll

    2. The Tonberry
        4 mins ago

        I would rather have a benching headache than being forced into playing fodder. This ends up resulting in transfers, hits, or not being happy with the squad if you have to rely on your 4.0 defenders or 4.5 attackers

        Greaves is a waste of a squad space so I'd do the Munoz move.

        1. SoulShakinTex
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Fair enough. Greaves seems to be a season hold third on bench for me, I never get there.

    3. Weeb Kakashi
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Raya
      Gabriel Colwill Lewis
      Salah Palmer Mbuemo Bowen Johnson
      Isak Cunha

      Pedro Dalot Faes

      3 FT's

      - Want to get in a Forest defender for Dalot/Lewis(depending on early team news for Lewis)
      - Unsure what to do with Bowen and Mbuemo (Nailed on but tougher fixtures)
      - Johnson will go for Gordon/Eze(but not sure if to do it this week or next)

      Any suggestions on where to use the 3 transfers?

      1. SoulShakinTex
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        At first glance, I think I’d do Lewis to Munoz and Johnson to Rogers and save one for the Cunha situation.

      2. The Tonberry
          just now

          I'd just do Faes or Lewis to Munoz

      3. Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        How about Watkins for a two weeks punt with BHA and LEI home? After that downgrading to Jackson or Wood. Or just keep Cunha for Tottenham Away if he isn't suspended?

        1. SoulShakinTex
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Out of form, and also wait for Duran suspension news. Would rather punt on Rogers for those two games.

        2. aapoman
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Keep Cunha for sure. Why would you sell a player who is in great form against a team that can't defend. If he gets banned then he is an obvious sell

        3. The Tonberry
            1 min ago

            Keep Cunha until the ban is announced

        4. A Moon Shaped Pool
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Im currently first in LMS. I would like to say thank you to my family, my friends from day one, myself and everyone here. Thank you friends

        5. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Gordon or Sarr the preferred Bruno replacement?

          1. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Dnt know mate. I have Amad too. Bruno has to go. I have Salah/Palmer/Sarr so iv no clue wat direction to go in.

