  1. Norco
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Best move forward here?

    1. Enzo > Gordon / Murphy
    2. Mbeumo > Gordon / Murphy
    3. Timber > Munoz
    4. Two of the above

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Of those 2. Wouldn't lose Enzo before Ipswich ; Timber is a keeper.

    2. C0YS
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Why make any of those transfers? Hold

    3. The Seahorses
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      1

  2. C0YS
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Pickford or Sels, and why? First to 3 votes

    1. Norco
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Pickford. Double. Form.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Pickford ; just.

    3. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      sels... forrest more consistent - dont forget the everton 4-0 game...

  3. Emery Christmas
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Lucky Cunha owners

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      He was always a keep vs United if not banned.

      1. Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Never had him in the first place, obviously didn’t transfer him in after assaulting someone, but somehow still gets to play without any consequences

        1. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          I think there’ll be consequences, it just takes time for these things to conclude, i.e. time to appeal and so forth.

        2. Tazah
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          its lucky its over the christmas period... everyone on holiday... i at least enjoyed his points last game

        3. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Three to four weeks for off pitch infractions is normal procedure.

    2. Cry Me A River
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      that's being salty, we're more unlucky than anything that he will get banned down the line. we transferred him in because he was playing well and had a good run of fixtures.

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Lucky as anyone else who scored today I guess.

    4. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Unlucky for non-owners, not bad judgement.

    5. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yes, very lucky that he isn’t suspended yet and owners could hold him.

      I feel those who sold prior to any suspension were a bit premature.

  4. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Semenyo > Gordon FT? Can’t think of any of any other mids I’d like right now.

    Pickford
    Virgil, Gabriel, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Rogers
    Isak, Cunha, Pedro

    (Fabianski*, Hall, Semenyo, Faes)
    1 FT, 5.3 ITB

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Probably save FT rather than giving yourself a benching headache

      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Pedro an easy bench unless he scores a hatty tomorrow (can’t remember the last time he did anything tbh).

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I would do Semenyo to Sarr (attack Soton fixture) and bench Rogers or Pedro.

      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks bud, he’s another I’m considering.

  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (524 teams)

    Current safety score with autosubs = 41
    Top score = 74

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Scalper
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Oooooooooooaaaa….. unbahlieeeeevableeeee

  6. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Looks like we’re making up for last night’s low count of price changes

  7. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Price changes 27th December

    Rises: Foden 9.2, Isak 9.1, Gordon 7.3, Martinelli 6.8, Huijsen 4.4

    Falls: Wissa 6.2, Ederson 5.3, Antonio 5.3, McNeil 5.2, Beto 4.9, Bellegarde 4.9, Digne 4.6, Toffolo 4.2, Tuanzebe 3.9

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy. Held off my move today as it felt a little forced, hope it was the right decision.

    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

    3. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Did Jota to Gordon before price rise and it feels good

    4. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Saka survives! Need to sell him today before he falls again

    5. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Wow, pleasant surprises ; thanks Rainy.

    6. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Tuanzebe noooooo

      (Def should have sold rather than RAN)

    7. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Cheese, Rainy

  8. nanxun
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Thx again Rainy!

    Up 2-0 on the NEW boyz.

  9. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    What a terrible idea Amad was 2 weeks ago

    1. theoldgit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yep. Did the same. Dumping for Sarr

  10. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Thoughts on Iwobi as a Saka replacement? Looks very attacking and some great fixtures coming up.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      All fart and no poo.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        What’s your preferred Saka replacement mate ?

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Arsenal player. Going for players from the best team in the league is half the battle

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            *one of the best

    2. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      That's not a bad idea. Seems to be nailed, they are playing well, fixtures as you mention. Plus, it's hard to get enthused about the usual suspects.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Sarr or Gordon instead ?

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Not convinced by sarr. Gordon maybe

    4. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      I’d go with Gordon or Ode/Marty instead

  11. Tazah
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    who has a better defence? arsenal at home or Newcastle at home? debating wissa/amad this week

    1. Cry Me A River
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Has to be Arsenal...

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Arsenal

  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Where is the news in brief section of the scorecard article?

  13. Cry Me A River
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Would you bring in Mateta or Jackson for Pedro to start over either Rogers / Enzo?

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Not for a hit, but he plays Southampton so not a bad choice.

      Wouldn’t want him long term unless he hits a purple patch.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Was thinking Solanke or Jackson myself. But then need to lose Dibling.

  14. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    OMG. What is going on with Gvardiol's stats there? 😯

  15. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Come on jesus pedro gabriel. Please get total 30 points

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      As long as Gabriel gets 26 of those...haha

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Hahahaha nice

  16. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Sarr look any good?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Scored. Offside.

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Cheers

  17. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Brought in Bruno the fker for a hit this GW. Might sell him again for a hit next GW.

    1. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Easy hold if you have a 8th attacker.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        May be, but in a mood to rage transfer him out.

        1. La Roja
          • 12 Years
          33 mins ago

          I sold him for Gordon before price increase. No mercy if a player trying to ruin Xmas period.

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Well said.

  18. Meta12345
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Play Colwill away to ipswich or Joao Pedro away to villa?

    • La Roja
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      Bought Diaz and Bruno this GW for 2 FT.

      65 points so far, Timber to go 😎

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Holding Bruno or selling the fker this GW?

        1. La Roja
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          Sold for Gordoninho already

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Nice. Thoughts on Sarrinho if one's not looking to double up Newcastle attack as already have Isak?

            1. Weeb Kakashi
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Eze?

    • Weeb Kakashi
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      3FT's and leaning towards saving another.

      Raya
      Gabriel Colwill Lewis
      Salah Palmer Mbuemo Bowen Johnson
      Isak Cunha

      Pedro Dalot Faes

      With so many uncertainties in midfield and lack of options (coupled with rotation risks) feel it's better to stick with nailed options like Mbuemo and Bowen. Not sure about Johnson though. Probably would give him a week and then ship.

      Thoughts?

      1. La Roja
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        I’d sell Lewis tbh, useless pick

        1. Weeb Kakashi
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Got Leicester next. Not a pressing issue is it?

    • Weeb Kakashi
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Brennan Johnson. What to do?

      A Stick for a GW since WOL
      B Get Gordon
      C Get Martinelli/Trossard
      D Get Eze

    • vova
      • 14 Years
      just now

      wait is Bruno banned for 2 games?

