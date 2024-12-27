232
  1. Dotherightthing
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Pick a striker for next few fixtures:

    A - Wood
    B - Raul
    C - Jesus

    Thank you

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      A or C

      1. Dotherightthing
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        You don’t like Raul?

    2. Jensen Luiz Coleman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I went with A, Everton, Wolves, and Southampton in the next 4.

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Which one needs to leave my team first

    Lewis or Bruno Fernandes?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Lewis

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        *if you can survive this week without Bruno

    2. jba
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Lewis for sure, Bruno is only out for only one gw. Although I am considering to kick out Bruno myself.. but I struggle to see better alternatives at the moment. Next 4 for Foden looks great, but they are struggling. Gordon perhaps..

  3. Mother Farke
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Thoughts on this, please:

      Sels
      TAA Gabriel Timber Munoz
      Palmer Salah (C) Sarr
      Solanke Mateta Isak

      Fabs Bowen Enzo Hall

      1.0m ITB

      Slightly different to the template.

      1. Gervinho's forehead
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Refreshing. Nice team

        1. Mother Farke
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Thank you!

      2. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Best option here? 1FT 0.7m

        A. Greaves -> Milenkovic
        B. Bruno -> Gordon/Sarr
        C Muric -> Henderson
        S. Save

        Raya
        TAA Gabriel Hall
        Salah Palmer Rogers Amad
        Isak Jackson Pedro

        Muric Bruno Kerkez Greaves

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Save

        2. jba
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          This s a clear S. The only guy I would kick out from your team is Pedro (but he is cheap, good for the bench).

          1. jba
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            23 mins ago

            My team

            Sanchez
            Gabriel Timber Hall
            Palmer Salah Sarr Amad
            Jackson Isak Cunha

            Fabianski Mazraoui Greaves Bruno (1FT 1.9m)

            Considering to get in Pickford (for Sanchez) or Aina (for Mazraoui) in. Unsure about Bruno. Try Foden (against all odds) for a punt?

      3. MetallicaJack93
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        What do we think

        Raya
        TAA Robinson Milenkovic
        Salah Palmer Gordon Enzo
        Isak Jackson Jesus
        4 Amad Davis Faes
        4m itb no ft

      4. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Which two moves for free?

        1. Flekken to Sels/Pickford
        2. Bruno to Arsenal mid/Gordon (bench Rogers)
        3. Lewis to Aina/Munoz (bench Timber/Hall)

        Flekken
        Gab/Timber/Hall
        Salah/Palmer/Sarr/Rogers
        Isak/Jackson/Cunha

        Fab/Lewis/Bruno/Greaves

        1. nazrinn
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Good team, save transfer in my opinion.

            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Started losing GK points, kinda set on upgrade there just can't decide on the replacement

            2. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Also, for this week my only bench is Lewis so probably far from ideal

          • FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            I’d roll unless get a leak Lewis isn’t starting, in which case 3 looks good

        2. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          2 hours ago

          Quote from Maresca in his GW19 presser (full article to come later):

          "Now it's also important to recover energy and to go again on Monday and then if we're going to make one change or two changes or three changes, we see. Now it's a bit early but for sure we are going to change something."

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Hmm Jorgensen, Acheampong, Felix and Nkunku would be my guess

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              What do you think of pre-emptively benching Jackson? He was the one to get subbed...

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                *only one

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                55 mins ago

                Tough one as an owner, pretty sure Maresca mentioned previously Nkunku will get a start soon. It's an easy fixture on paper and 19th league game to extend YC threshold

        3. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Odegaard haulage tonight 😎

          1. jack88
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            He rarely hauls.

            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Until tonight!

        4. Attack on Brighton
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            What are people's thoughts on when to play managers chip when it's a double gameweek or when it's not so you can use other chips on dgw

            I have seen Chelsea and wolves have a nice group of 4 games so I don't have to waste a transfer on manager.

            1. nazrinn
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                DGW normally primed for bench boost.

                Manager chip can be played during normal gameweek but that is my opinion.

                1. nkhoughton
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  I was thinking triple captain and bench boost best used for doubles free hit for blank and use manager during normals is best play but looking for feedback

                  1. nazrinn
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      Yup. Agree with your plan

                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  GW31-33 including DGW33

                  1. Attack on Brighton
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      Is 33 confirmed dgw?

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        Nope, Liverpool/Everton double isn't confirmed either. Main doubles will take place in 33 and 36 due to free midweek slot

                        1. Attack on Brighton
                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                            Might be worth waiting on Liverpool dgw to triple captain Salah unless Palmer gets a more favourable dgw

                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour ago

                              TC Salah in likely DGW25 is my plan - WOL (H), eve (A)

                        2. Tonyawesome69
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Blanks in 29 (EFL cup final) and 34 (FAC SF)

                    • Malaikat Jihad
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      36 mins ago

                      Probably on the last 3 games of the season. Ideally with a manager in a relegation dog fight against 3 mid table sides on the beach.

                      1. Andy_Social
                        • 12 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I'm intending to TC Salah in the DGW, so I can't use the AM in that time. I'll use it just after, before the BGW when I'll FH then wildcard after that.

                      2. Andy_Social
                        • 12 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Or a reviving Palace or Wolves

                  2. nazrinn
                      1 hour, 55 mins ago

                      Guys. Is this team good to go for this gameweek?

                      Do I need to bring in Sarr? If yes replaced wity Enzo or Amad?

                      Thank you.

                      The Team.

                      Sels
                      Trent - Timber - Robinson
                      Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Amad - Enzo
                      Isak - Jackson

                      Fabianski - Pedro - Hall - RAN

                      1. jack88
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        Good to go

                    • Supersonic_
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 48 mins ago

                      Diaz and Jota punters, what are your short term plans? We knew the risks right, but a decent showing by Gakpo doesn't bode well does it.

                      Imagine Nunez might get dropped but that means Diaz is more likely to step in right?

                      1. jack88
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 37 mins ago

                        Not owner but you gotta keep them long term to gain something. They wont start 2 and 3rd match bang, its 12 pointers..

                      2. Vazza
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 37 mins ago

                        Already shipped out Jota (having brought him in last week) for Gordon. Cannot be happier.

                      3. Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                        Gakpo has started LW in the last 6 league games...

                      4. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 31 mins ago

                        Keeping Jota. Contingency plan was always that he should start at West Ham if not Leicester. Not too worried about Darwin so I'll just take it from there - if I get e.g. 4 starts per 6 games going into the DGW that'll do. If he stays benched 3 in a row I'll just bail

                        1. Supersonic_
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 13 mins ago

                          Aye. Like you said, should hopefully start again the hammers.

                      5. Utopsis
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        I am 95% sure he will start vs WHU - he's Liverpools second highest goalscorer. Beyond that, no idea

                    • Big_Andy_GAWA
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 43 mins ago

                      Was all set for selling Cunha - geez, he has been good to me!! But Spurs are in serious bother with lack of defensive options. Was gonna sell for a punt on Watkins. Think I might hold. Thoughts on this? Watkins back in out of the cold, but has LEI in the GW after.

                      1. Khalico
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 25 mins ago

                        If I had Cunha I would keep. He’s in form compared to other forwards

                        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                          • 13 Years
                          1 hour, 12 mins ago

                          Yeah. Watched him last night. Superb to watch!!!

                      2. Supersonic_
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        Keep until he's 100% banned, which will happen soon enough. I'm also considering Watkins, but the guy was trash at the last run I had him for

                        1. Supersonic_
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 12 mins ago

                          During, not at.

                      3. The Big Fella
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        Had him most of this season and last season. I think he is a fantastic player and will get picked up by a bigger club

                        1. Utopsis
                          • 4 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Incredible presser, leads the press superbly. Will run the channels all day long and keep defenders on their toes. But by God hes a bang average finisher

                        2. Utopsis
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          He does his best work outside the penalty area

                    • AD105
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      Any suggestions here with 1 FT and 2.6 ITB? Thinking of one of these moves

                      A) Konsa/Lewis > Munoz
                      B) Bruno/Amad > Sarr

                      Raya
                      TAA Robinson Lewis
                      Salah Palmer Rogers Amad
                      Isak Cunha Wood

                      4.0 Konsa Greaves Bruno*

                      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 24 mins ago

                        Lewis to Munoz

                        1. AD105
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 18 mins ago

                          You’d keep Konsa over Lewis? Torn between them at the minute, both are rubbish lol

                          1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                            • 8 Years
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            At least Konsa is a secure starter

                    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      Best option here folks??

                      A- Bruno to Maddison (bench Enzo)
                      B- Bruno to Gordon (bench Enzo
                      C- Bruno to Sarr (bench Enzo)
                      D- Play Enzo (bench Bruno)

                      Cheers everyone!!!

                      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        D

                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                          Thankyou mate

                      2. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        C

                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                          Cheers mate!!

                    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 36 mins ago

                      Mitoma to Gordon is an easy transfer, right? Or someone else in that price range?

                      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        Sarr maybe?

                        1. The Mentaculus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 18 mins ago

                          That's what I'll be doing

                          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                            • 8 Years
                            1 hour, 18 mins ago

                            I think I shall follow you

                            1. Supersonic_
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 7 mins ago

                              I'm team Sarr.

                    • Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      Slot said: “They (Konate and Bradley) will not be back for West Ham United, but then there is a week in between [before the game against Manchester United] so let’s see how close they are then.

                      https://x.com/LFC/status/1872637306466676817?t=ec7HpI66u7juZQrsRTEpkg&s=19

                      1. The Big Fella
                        • 8 Years
                        31 mins ago

                        I think Konate will be straight back in at the expense of Gomez. Keeping 0.3m for the transfer.

                        1. Andy_Social
                          • 12 Years
                          just now

                          I'll be getting him for the DGW, so plenty of time to work up match fitness.

                    • Babit1967
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      So glad I kept Cunha but Bruno in was a wasted ft & Fabianski injury was a gutter, wishing him a speedy recovery of course.

                      1. The Big Fella
                        • 8 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        I think the Bruno reaction has been too much. People chose him because the alternatives aren’t good, for various reasons. He is on pens, plays high up the pitch, secure minutes has some set pieces….. he is a good pick. I am not selling

                        1. The Big Fella
                          • 8 Years
                          28 mins ago

                          Hit post before I finished: I am not selling for the same above reasons. He only missed one game and we all also knew about his discipline record

                          1. Andy_Social
                            • 12 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Fabs will miss one, two games at most. Isn't he most people's 2nd, benchy, keeper?

                    • SAUCY SALAH
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 23 mins ago

                      Is worth buying Cunha if don’t own?

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        45 mins ago

                        As much I don't want a price drop for Cunha, definitely not the time to purchase with the inevitable ban around the corner

                      2. Khalico
                        • 9 Years
                        43 mins ago

                        I wouldn’t no. I was contemplating it but he’s going to get suspended sooner than later and depends how long he’s out for too

                      3. The Big Fella
                        • 8 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        He’s a definite “don’t buy don’t sell” asset at the moment until we see what the ban looks like. I suspect it will be 3-5 matches, in which case I will sell. If it’s less I will bench.

                    • The Mighty Whites
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      1FT, 2.6 ITB, thoughts:

                      Raya - Valdimarsson
                      TAA - Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Bednarek
                      Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers - Enzo
                      Isak - Joao Pedro - Strand Larsen

                      A: Enzo to Sarr and bench one of Joao Pedro / Strand Larsen
                      B: Strand Larsen to any striker and play them and Joao Pedro
                      C: Roll and play Joao Pedro & Strand Larsen.

                      1. WVA
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        A lot of Pedro questions and he hasn’t even played yet but if he blanks which is likely then sell him for any striker?

                    • WVA
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 18 mins ago

                      Everything going against me atm, Bruno and Isak in for Saka and Cunha lolllllll I love FPL!

                      Unsure whether to bench Hall against an awful United? Team looks in dire straights suddenly, Jackson up there with one of my worst ever buys.

                      Raya
                      Munoz Robinson Kerkez
                      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
                      Isak Jackson Pedro
                      Fab* Hall Bruno* VdB*

                      1. The Big Fella
                        • 8 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        I think in the case of Jackson, who are the alternatives? Same question for Bruno. I will keep both to be honest because Chelsea still have a decent run of games but also because there are no alternatives. Also very few alternatives for Bruno and he is banned for just one match.

                        1. Andy_Social
                          • 12 Years
                          just now

                          My current plan is wait until GW21 and see if Mateta ticks the boxes.

                    • RogueBlood
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                      Best Bruno replacement up to 9.2 current squad below

                      Raya
                      Gabriel, Hall, Gomez, Myko, Zabarnyi
                      Salah, Palmer, Sarr
                      Jesus, Isak

                      Fab, Pedro, Mbuemo, Bruno

                      1. WVA
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Rogers has good fixtures and leaves plenty itb

                    • Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                      Don't think Jota starts...

                      Arne Slot on Jota - “I think the last thing for sure, we’re still managing his fitness. He’s been out for quite a long time and he couldn’t train that much. Sometimes when a player has an injury he can do a lot but he couldn’t do a lot for quite a long time. Since this league is so intense it’s not so easy if you’re almost 2 months out. To come in and play for the start again you need to have some minutes to build this up and he is in competition with some other special players who are, at this moment, also on top of their game. He’s gradually building it up and I think he comes close to starting a game but like I said he has competition in this position as well.”

                      https://x.com/HungarySzoboFPL/status/1872641643137974684?t=YczqheA4B7P4F7oJmhagcg&s=19

                    • MetallicaJack93
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      Bottomed

                      What do we think

                      Raya
                      TAA Robinson Milenkovic
                      Salah Palmer Gordon Enzo
                      Isak Jackson Jesus
                      4 Amad Davis Faes
                      4m itb no ft

                    • Khalico
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      I know Bruno will be out for one game and I can bench him. But seeing Utd play has been so dreadful and I want to ship him regardless but there’s no good options.

                      Current mid Bruno, Salah, Foden, Mbeumo, Palmer

                      1. The Big Fella
                        • 8 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Keep him until there is a standout option then otherwise it’s a waste of a FT

                        1. Khalico
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Yeah, there’s not been a standout pick replacement for Bruno and I can just bench him

                    • DagheMunegu
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Bench one

                      A Pedro
                      B Semenyo
                      C Jota

                    • Pep Roulette
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Why didn't Diaz play at all yesterday?

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        Game state, full rest

                    • Klip Klopp
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      Flekken to Sels or Pickford?

                      1. DagheMunegu
                        • 4 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Pickford will have a dgw

                      2. Jet5605
                        • 10 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Sels

                        1. Andy_Social
                          • 12 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Henderson soon comes into a tasty run.

                    • the thinking one
                      • 1 Year
                      58 mins ago

                      Which 3 to play?
                      Gabriel, VVD, Hall, Munoz, Digne

                      1. Jet5605
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Letters or numbers would help

                    • Make FPL Casual Again
                      • 6 Years
                      57 mins ago

                      For Gawds sake, Pras is such a cool dude saying "man" the whole time, now he has Zophar and Lateriser saying it....

                    • Jet5605
                      • 10 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      Is Sarr less attractive now that Eze is starting again?

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Still scored with Eze starting against Brighton...

                      2. Andy_Social
                        • 12 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Could be more attractive, let's see.

                      3. Emery Christmas
                        • 11 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I domt swing that way, but he’s not a bad looking man

