55
55 Comments Post a Comment
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Amad for Sarr, and bench Jackson 'cause he might rotate. Sounds good with one FT?

    Open Controls
    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Even if he's benched Jackson could do some damage coming on against Ipswich who concede a lot of goals later on in games. Chelsea players have about 30 hours more rest as well so the thin Ipswich squad will be flagging by the end of the match.

      Open Controls
  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Any chance of an Ipswich goal tonight? Only single Arsenal defence for me.

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      just now

      every chance, one big chance is all it takes

      Open Controls
  3. Sterling Archer
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Jackson seems primed for a benching, bench already looks weak with Bruno stinking up the place, May need to move him out

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who would you get though? Not many decent forward options out there going forward

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Watkins for next two looks good

      Open Controls
    3. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep Jackson, got so much value tied up in him. Just start & hope he gets 30 mins vs tired Ipswich.
      Or if you’re set on a transfer out I’d look at Mateta

      Open Controls
    4. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Jackson benching 100% chance unless they are looking to loan Nkunku in Jan.

      Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thoughts on either of these?

    A Bruno or Enzo out for either Elanga or Murphy?

    B WanB terrible fixtures to Munoz, Hall ?

    C If Arsenal get busted Raya to Sels/Pickford/Dubravka

    Raya
    Timber, Gomez, Milenko, Robinson,
    Palmer, Salah, Diaz,
    Isak, Pedro, Jesus

    Fabs, Enzo, WanB, Bruno

    3.7

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      B to Munoz

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Agree think B a better upgrade

        Open Controls
    2. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I would definitely take out Bruno before anyone else. Bruno to Gordon would be my move.

      Open Controls
  5. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Start Hall or Mykolenko?

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mykolenko

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Hall

      Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mykolenko

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Hall

        Open Controls
  6. Catastrophe
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    Advice appreciated - 1FT, 2.0M ITB.

    Raya
    Saliba, AWB, Faes*
    Salah, Palmer, Kulusevski, Amad
    Isak, Jackson, Isak

    (Fabianski*, Robinson*, Fernandes*, Nedeljkovic*)

    Nedeljkovic out seems a no-brainer in order to field 11.

    A) Munoz
    B) Kerkez
    C) Milenkovic

    Worth taking a hit on Fernandes OUT to have a bench (Sarr/Rogers?)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      A.
      No.

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This for me

        Open Controls
      2. Catastrophe
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Ta, my thoughts too.

        Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      double isak nice:)

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        eek, how could I forget Jesus, at a time like this.

        Open Controls
  7. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bench one

    A Pedro
    B Semenyo
    C Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Close. Probably A.

      Open Controls
    2. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Who is now the best replacement for Saka?

    A) Sarr
    B) Diaz
    C) Maddison
    D) Martinelli
    E) Other

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      im in the same boat and they all seem lackluste

      At this rate im just gunna punt on a city midfielder - at least if they fail i wont be suprised

      Open Controls
    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    I'm going to punt on Gvardiol for the next 4 games. Only for his goal threat. Clean sheet will be a bonus. LEI, WHU, BRE & IPS next 4.

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Tempted as well. Looks so attacking.

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        Good idea. I have the funds after turning Saka into Odegaard.

        Open Controls
        1. Feanor
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          But I also really need to get rid of Flekken...

          Open Controls
  10. MetallicaJack93
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Raya
    TAA Robinson Milenkovic
    Salah Palmer Gordon Enzo
    Isak Jackson Jesus
    4 Amad Davis Faes
    4m itb no ft

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Great team. Could roll again or change Enzo/Amad but not many choices

      Open Controls
      1. Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Enzo out before Ipswich doesn’t make much sense.

        Open Controls
  11. Rollercoaster
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best 4,5 def?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Castange and Fulham look good. Mkyolenko-Everton look organised. Bournemouth defender possibly

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mykolenko in a rotation and DGW in mind

      Open Controls
  12. Bucket Man
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bruno a great move in. Tempted to downgrade to Sarr to have some funds to upgrade Pedro or possibly get TAA/Gvardiol/Munoz in with
    2FT 0.2ITB

    Flekken
    Gabriel, Kerkez, Colwill
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Pedro, Jackson, Isak
    Bruno*, Dalot, Greaves*

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
  13. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Do we think Arsenal concede against Brentford folks??

    Have Gabriel and Timber wondering whether I should hedge my bets and bench Timber and bring in Munoz for VDB or not

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Could see at least 1 goal , home game for them which is always appealing

      Open Controls
  14. The Pep Revolution
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    In order to get through this round in the fantasy football cup, I need JPedro, Jesus and Verbruggen to score less than 10 points in total. It doesn't seem likely does it?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Afraid not

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely possible based on who this gw is going

      What ever will be will be

      Open Controls
  15. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Gakpo + Gordon IN for Saka* and / Pedro? ...Minus 4 though

    Gappy seems to be ticking along nicely - every other game

    Open Controls
  16. Davemunday
      9 mins ago

      Long story short, I have the exact funds for Jesus to Haaland this week (-4) ... is that crazy .... be kind its Christmas

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        You like to think this guy should be getting some goals against leicester ...but struggles to justify his pricing which is the problem

        Open Controls
      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        just now

        You are better off with the Southampton striker at £10m less then haaland, at least that guy has a goal threat

        Open Controls
    • Vasshin
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Benching headache

      Current team

      Sels

      Gabriel castagne myko

      Amad salah palmer mbuemo madisson

      Isak jackson

      Fabianski Timber gomez larsen

      From the front 8, both Amad and Larsen aren’t doing anything so it doesn’t matter who i bench anyway

      Defense is quite tricky because of double arsenal defenders vs mbuemo, sels and myko playing together, Liverpool not keeping cleans and gomez getting yellow so much, castagne vs bou could be open game with goals

      Help me out please

      1. Keep the current bench
      2. Anything else please specify

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    • Manani
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      thought on this front 8? (on WC)

      Salah Palmer Sarr Rogers Gordon
      Jackson Isak Gakpo

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.