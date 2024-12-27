104
104 Comments
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Sell Bruno for Jota so you can rage sell Jota next week. Important to plan ahead

  2. Meta12345
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      What would you do here?
      2.6 itb 2 ft

      Henderson
      Aina Saliba robinson
      Salah palmer b.fernandes rogers
      JP cunha isak

      Flekken colwill mbeumo faes

    • HelloBoy0027
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Bowen Replacement?

        What about Iwobi as an option while everyone going for Sarr*

        Thanks

        1. Vote Joke
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Why you getting rid?

        2. Alan The Llama
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Iwobi or a Newcastle mid would be on my shortlist.

      • DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Best Flekken replacement ?

        A Pickford (dgw to come)
        B Sels
        C Henderson

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          A for me

      • You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        FPL says Bruno is suspended until 05 Jan which is the same day as the Liverpool game

        Does that include the Liverpool game?

        1. Bruin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          No back for Pool

          1. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Source?

            I've seen so many conflicting reports

            Has PL made a statement?

            1. Emery Christmas
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Suspended until 5th Jan means he can play 5th Jan

            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              He's defo only missing one game.

            3. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              It's a one game ban, says until 5th Jan.

              It's like saying it's 2024 until 1st Jan.

              1. You Know Chippy Chips?
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Thanks all

        2. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          50 mins ago

          Come on, it's 2 yellows so 1 game.

          1. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            48 mins ago

            He had a red earlier in the season which would mean a 2 game ban, but that was rescinded apparently so just 1

            It's not a "come on" question

            FPL doesn't help with poor comms too - just say "misses GW19"

            1. Tazah
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              but then what happens if the united GW19 game gets cancelled... its probably easier for them to do it this way... im sure theyve thought about it

        3. Hooky
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          It's only one game as the previous red card he received earlier this season was rescinded.

          1. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Thanks 🙂

      • DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        58 mins ago

        Will Diaz start on Sunday?

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          You would think so

      • 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        55 mins ago

        Anyone tempted with Ollie Watkins? I'm eyeing him up as my J.Pedro replacement.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          He's too out of form imo

        2. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          50 mins ago

          Hardly a lie-for-like, or maybe... see how JP does, keep the faith.

        3. Emery Christmas
          • 11 Years
          46 mins ago

          He’s not even first choice Villa striker

          1. 1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            Of course he is. Duran is suspended.

            1. Emery Christmas
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              Duran’s started the last 3 games, he’s not first choice anymore

              1. 1justlookin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                4 mins ago

                He will be for the next 3 games though!

                1. Emery Christmas
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Yes, but then Duran comes back and you’ll have to transfer him out again

        4. mookie
          • 11 Years
          45 mins ago

          Watkins' 10 out of 19 goals last season came in 60+.
          https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/ollie-watkins/torenachminute/spieler/324358/saison//verein/0/liga/0/wettbewerb//pos/0/trainer_id/0/plus/1

          Now he's not playing 90' anymore. That last half an hour is more important than most realize.
          Salah's 13 out of 16 this season came after 60'+. 9 out of 18 last season.
          Jackson's 10 out 14 last season came in 60'+.

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            Good stats Mookie

          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Good info

        5. duffnasty
          • 12 Years
          42 mins ago

          i'm tempted even though i finally sold him to isak a few weeks ago. would bring him in for cunha if banned for spurs. next 3 fixtures are great and he really needs to step it up if he wants his starting role back from duran.

          1. 1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            8 mins ago

            I dont think Everton & Arsenal away are great fixtures but the next two are gold! he'll have a point to prove as well.

            1. duffnasty
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              you are wrong, brighton (h), leicester (h), everton (a) next 3

              1. 1justlookin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                just now

                What i meant was that the next 2 are great but eve and ars away after them 2 games, arent great.

        6. Hint
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          If Duran is definitely suspended he's an interesting differential, but I'd wait on the appeal - red was v soft.

      • Duka
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        Play two:

        a) Bowen (LIV)
        b) Amad (NEW)
        c) Pedro (avl)
        d) Hall (mun)

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          That order I guess.

      • Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Pedro and Ode hauls tonight, Ipswich will score as well

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Let it be a Leif Davis screamer

      • Sgt. Schultz
        • 8 Years
        45 mins ago

        Wissa, Mbeumo, JP start

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          43 mins ago

          JP brace coming, one from pen and one from open play

          Open Controls
          1. Sgt. Schultz
            • 8 Years
            40 mins ago

            would be special

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              just now

              That would be a late present after the dismal last few weeks

      • 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        43 mins ago

        Had enough of Flekken, who do you reckon is best replacement? Pickford?

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yes Pickford

        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Pickford or Sels

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            just now

            This

      • Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        42 mins ago

        Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Estupinan, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, O'Riley, Baleba, Gruda, Enciso, Mitoma, Pedro.

        Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Mee, Collins, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard, Schade, Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Mbeumo.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Cheers

        2. Sir Matt Bugsby
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          Boomo right wing(-back) again. Think I'll finally sell him. Will have missed both his fixtures against Southampton if I do 🙁

          1. Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            looks like a 4-3-3

        3. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          21 mins ago

          Solly March returns on the bench.

      • Meta12345
          39 mins ago

          What would you do here?
          HELP PLEASE
          2.6 itb 2 ft

          Henderson
          Aina Saliba robinson
          Salah palmer b.fernandes rogers
          JP cunha isak

          Flekken colwill mbeumo faes

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Bruno > ARS mid

        • R.C.
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          Anyone on Haaland (C) for next GW?

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            34 mins ago

            Maybe

          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            Miss penalty again though 😉

        • R.C.
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          Fabianski to miss how many games?

          1. Captain Mal
              23 mins ago

              2 I guess

            • FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              23 mins ago

              Unknown at this stage. He your only starting keeper?

              1. R.C.
                • 7 Years
                just now

                No but I need him for the future

            • David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              22 mins ago

              Concussion protocols, 6 to 12 days.

          2. One for All
            • 6 Years
            32 mins ago

            Why no Pedro in lineup?

            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Yer not reading it properly?

            2. One for All
              • 6 Years
              just now

              My bad he's starting

          3. Manani
            • 13 Years
            30 mins ago

            Murphy vs Gordon??

            the xGI stats seems to favour Murphy? but he get hooked earlier than Gordon usually though

            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Do you need the money left over?

          4. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            30 mins ago

            Arsenal double defence on notice, any slip ups & dropping one

            1. Captain Mal
                21 mins ago

                If both Jesus and Havertz start, their clean sheets won't be looking that great.

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                    1 min ago

                    clean sheet prospects*

                2. Sgt. Schultz
                  • 8 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Raya and Gab, Steve?

              • FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                20 mins ago

                Yet another article from Neale the machine Levene! 😯

                That's 5 on the bounce and not one person on here has acknowledged it.

                1. Studs Up
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  for doing his job?

                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    You try doing that. 5 articles from the early hours of the morning last night until now.

                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                      • 13 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I used to, it just feels like a job

                2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                    2 mins ago

                    You give obsequious a bad name

                3. JÆKS ⭐
                  • 10 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Just seen the highlights and see Semenyo wasting all these chances again. FPL troll of the year so far, without a doubt

                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    All fart and no poo.

                    1. keefy59
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Anyone out there who doesn't understand this very technical term ?
                      Fart = xgi = expected goal involvement
                      Poo = gi = goal involvement

                      1. Ginkapo FPL
                        • 13 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Its only a fart when there is no follow through

                      2. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        It's Zoph's expression, not mine.

                        Neale likes to use "all sizzle and no steak" instead.

                    2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                        1 min ago

                        The poo is on your nose

                        1. FPL Virgin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          That's a bit harsh on Ginkapo, m8.

                  2. GE
                    • 8 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    1) Flekken -> Sels/Henderson
                    2) Save

                    (1FT, 0.2 itb)

                    Flekken (Fabianski*)
                    TAA/Gabriel/Robinson (Castagne, Faes)
                    Salah/Palmer/Sarr/Rogers (Bruno*)
                    Isak/Jackson/Wood

                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      V nice team! Pickford

                      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Sorry sels

                      2. GE
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Thanks 🙂

                  3. Meta12345
                      13 mins ago

                      Who to start?
                      Colwill
                      JP
                      Mbeumo

                      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Jp or mbeumo

                    • Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 10 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Would you rather have Murphy or Rogers? I have Isak already. It's to replace Dibling so won't be playing every game. Cheers

                    • Vinyl78LP
                      • 14 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      After playing 90+9 and all other Liverpool forwards now, chances that Salah finally gets his turn on the bench or reduced mins ?

                      1. Vinyl78LP
                        • 14 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        *now fit

                    • Paul Psychic Octopus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Watching the fabulous 'Escape to Victory' on Channel 5.

                      The Germans 'have the ref' in the same way Man U used to.

                      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
                        • 13 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Must be very interesting without VAR

                      2. Vinyl78LP
                        • 14 Years
                        1 min ago

                        ....bet it ends up with a pitch invasion.

                      3. alastair
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        just now

                        Who would you have had in your fantasy team ? Pele or Michael Caine ? Bobby Moore or Sylvester Stallone ?

                      4. Paul Psychic Octopus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        just now

                        Flash question:

                        Who scored the POWs first goal?

                    • Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      All four of Gakpo’s goals this season have come in his last four home starts.

                    • Supersonic_
                      • 3 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Just the 2 bullet headers from Gab tonight. Thanks.

                    • Sgt. Schultz
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Trossard, Martinelli, Jesus.

                      Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Calafiori, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Partey, Merino, Nwaneri.

                      1. Ginkapo FPL
                        • 13 Years
                        just now

                        Triple defence check. Bring on the corners

                    • brianutd-why always we? 20
                      • 13 Years
                      just now

                      Was hoping Ode would be I’ll got Cunha on the bench

