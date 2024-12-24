121
121 Comments
  1. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Anyone else very uninspired by Saka replacements?

    Ideally I'd go to a cheapy and punt on Haaland getting some form. Problem is its going to take all 3 FT's to get there (including Robertson -> 4.0m)

    1. Khark
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rather have foden than haaland at the moment

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Is that purely a price thing though regarding Foden? Like people are okay to take a punt on City with the fixtures but not quite go the whole way and get Robot back? Because Foden's not looked himself this season either and I wouldn't dream of putting the armband on him even with the decent fixtures.

        1. Khark
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I don’t think anyone is putting the armand on anyone other than Salah for quite a while, so that puts people off Haaland for sure.

          So this mixed with the ease of doing saka - foden to get on city’s fixtures means haaland is too risky.

          Foden will probably turn out to be a mistake aswell, no doubt, I just feel this saka issue has opened the door to take a 5week punt on this terrible city sides fixture run we were all targeting a few months ago!

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Take a hit and get one of Bruno/Son in for Saka or play Dibling?

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn’t get Son, probably Bruno

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d take a hit bud, it’s Christmas! Treat yo’self hehe

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Would be the first hit in three seasons 😛

        1. Vote Joke
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Wow

    3. Vote Joke
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d only get a Arsenal or Liverpool player in for a hit at present, cos they have the two best fixtures

  3. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who to play please

    A. J.Pedro
    B. Rogers

    1. Digne
    2. Robinson

    Cheers

    1. Vote Joke
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tough one. I’d probably go all in on Villa as I don’t see any points coming from the other two.

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      R & R I think

    3. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      B2

    4. Captain Mal
        just now

        A2

    5. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Merry Christmas

      Your help is needed please

      In your opinion which is the best set of transfers for GWs 18 - 20

      Saka > Fernandes
      Saka & Pedro > Sarr & Isak (-4)

      Rest of Team

      Flekken

      Gabriel Mykolenko Gvardiol

      Salah Palmer Enzo xxxxxxxx

      Solanke Jackson Pedro*

      Sels Rogers RAN Porro

      Any ideas would be appreciated

    6. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Do you think Nkunku starts one of either Fulham or Ipswich?

      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        For sure

      2. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah I think so and I'm a Jackson owner. Is what it is ultimately, Maresca likes a tinker when there is more than one game in a week. Bob Sanchez might not even be safe over Xmas.

      3. Captain Mal
          6 mins ago

          Probably Fulham?

          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            I hope it's Fulham, but am expecting it'll be Ipswich.

            1. Captain Mal
                1 min ago

                Nkunku usually plays midweek, but there's a chance Maresca wants his first team against Fulham instead of Ipswich, can't tell for sure.

        • The Tonberry
            9 mins ago

            Wissa to Jesus worth a -4?

            1. Captain Mal
                just now

                Nah

            2. The Final Boss
              • 7 Years
              8 mins ago

              Merry Xmas in advance guys. 1ft. 1.2m itb.

              Raya Fab
              Gabriel Castagne Myko Greaves Huijsen
              Salah Saka* Palmer Rogers Bruno
              Isak Raul Pedro

              A) Saka Greaves to Sarr Trent for a hit.
              B) Saka to Sarr
              C) Saka Raul Sarr Jesus for a hit.
              .

              1. Captain Mal
                  just now

                  A makes perfect sense, but B is also reasonable if you don't like hits.

              2. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Flekken
                TAA Gabriel Kerkez
                Bowen Salah Gordon Palmer
                Jesus Isak Evanilson

                Do you like this starting XI? What would you change?

                1. Captain Mal
                    just now

                    Not a fan of Jesus, the rest looks great.

                2. Captain Mal
                    6 mins ago

                    Who would you bench out of
                    A) Evanilson (CRY)
                    B) Pedro (BRE)
                    C) Sarr (Bou)
                    D) Kulusevski (Nfo)

                    1. Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      A or B

                    2. The Tonberry
                        just now

                        A

                      • Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        A

