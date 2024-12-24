There’s no rest for Premier League managers over the festive season – eight of them are delivering their Gameweek 18 press conferences on Christmas Eve.

As ever, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page. Keep refreshing for the latest news.

Quotes from Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira, presumably held back from Sunday, have also been released this morning. You can find those on this page, too.

Today’s batch follows on from the 10 pressers we had on Monday, which you can read about here.

That leaves only one manager outstanding: Arne Slot. The Liverpool boss fulfilled his media commitments in the aftermath of Gameweek 17. Quotes will be released from embargo at 10.30pm GMT on Christmas Day.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola’s press conference was brief – although there is more to be released from embargo on Christmas Day evening.

We probably won’t get much more in the way of team news, however.

Asked about the condition of Matheus Nunes (unspecified) and Ederson (leg), the City manager offered up his usual response.

“We train this afternoon and we’ll see how many players we have available. Right now, I don’t know.” – Pep Guardiola

And asked specifically about John Stones (foot), there was again not much to go on.

“The same, still I did not talk with the doctors. Apparently if he could not continue the second half at Villa Park, it’s because he will not be ready. But we will see.” – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

Ruben Dias (muscle), Rodri (knee) and Oscar Bobb (leg) remain out.

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (hamstring) remains out but the Belgian midfielder isn’t too far away from a return.

“Romeo is still recovering, he’s much, much, much better. He’s already on the pitch, he’s already working, but unfortunately he’s not ready for the next game.” – Enzo Maresca on Romeo Lavia

Benoit Badiashile (unspecified issue) and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) are still unavailable, too.

So too is Mykhailo Mudryk, provisionally suspended by the Football Association after returning a positive drugs test.

Reece James (hamstring) has rejoined training but won’t be considered for selection just yet.

Marc Cucurella is back from a ban, however.

“Yes [everyone else is fine] the same situation as Everton.” – Enzo Maresca on the rest of the Chelsea team news

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Having recovered from a minor injury to make the bench in Gameweek 17, Destiny Udogie could make a return to the Spurs’ starting XI on Boxing Day.

Rodrigo Bentancur is available after a seven-match ban.

Cristian Romero (hamstring), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Ben Davies (hamstring) and Mikey Moore (virus) look set to remain out, however.

“From the [Liverpool] game, as far as I’m aware no issues. Destiny was on the bench, obviously wasn’t 100% but he should be right for the next game. Bentancur is available obviously, after his suspension. That’s kind of it at the moment.” – Ange Postecoglou

“He was just a bit sore from the game before. Obviously he had a bit of a quad issue after the Southampton game. He trained but he wasn’t feeling 100 per cent, we can’t afford any more injuries. In a normal situation, you might have risked him, and he said he felt pretty good, but if I get one more player down, we’re at bare bones anyway. So, it just felt it was more prudent to not use him if not required.” – Ange Postecoglou on Destiny Udogie

Asked about Bentancur, Postecoglou discussed the prospect of rotation in Gameweek 18.

“Yeah, it’s good to have him back. He’s been working hard at training. In terms of Boxing Day, we’ll see. But certainly just to have an extra body… I think what the players have had to deal with, the core group of players over the last sort of three weeks or so, has been very, very demanding on them, it’s fair to say. Knock on wood, most of them have got through it pretty well, in terms of not getting any more injuries, thankfully for us. But it’ll be nice to have just some ability to rotate some players and even make substitutions in games that hopefully will help us.” – Ange Postecoglou on Rodrigo Bentancur

The Spurs boss was also grilled about Brennan Johnson‘s recent shortage of minutes.

“Nothing more. He has to just keep doing what he is doing. Obviously we have the balance of the team and we’ve had Deki there and Deki is doing really well, scored in the last five games. It is just the balance of the team. Part of it is again, we don’t have a lot of options up there and it is about managing that load. We’re already overburdening a couple of players in that area, so it is good to have Brennan who we are managing through this period. He’ll play, he’ll play significant minutes.” – Ange Postecoglou on what Brennan Johnson has to do to get back into the starting XI

MANCHESTER UNITED

Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof remain on the United injury list with unspecified issues.

Matthijs de Ligt could be back after illness, however.

Expect more rotation from Ruben Amorim, who discussed his latest round of tinkering against Bournemouth.

The below quotes came in the aftermath of that match and were embargoed until today.

“In this moment, it’s not rotation to see the players and prepare the future. It’s simply to not have injuries. Matthijs is sick. Harry Maguire did 90 minutes against [Manchester] City and cannot play three days before because, in three months, he only did 90 minutes one time against City. “So we have to rotate him during the week and today [Sunday] he is playing. Kobbie Mainoo played, he returned from injury, so I have to think if he’s ready to cope with both games so, sometimes, I have to play two games at the same moment. Rasmus [Hojlund] played two games, the third game today [Sunday] and I think we needed fresh legs. “So we are trying to address everything. I just want to win games because I know that there’s a long-term project and we are focused on that. But I also know that in big clubs you don’t have a lot of time and you have to win games. So I have a clear idea of the responsibility I have here but I’m trying to manage this team to not have injuries. “If we have injuries, it’s a massive problem in trying to win games and manage all the players, so I’m not rotating to see the future. I just want to win games and not have injuries. If we have injuries, it’s a big problem.” – Ruben Amorim

Amorim also confirmed that Marcus Rashford‘s ongoing omission was his, not the player’s, decision.

“Yeah, it’s my decision. He wants to play, he’s trying, it’s my decision and only my decision.” – Ruben Amorim on Marcus Rashford

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Rayan Ait-Nouri returns from a one-match suspension this weekend.

“He has quality. Between Rodrigo [Gomes, who played at left wing-back in Gameweek 17] and Ait-Nouri, they have different skills, different qualities. I think it’s good for the team. The diversity of the qualities of the players increases the level of the team. “When we change a player, we put on the pitch other qualities, and if these qualities are working for the group, for the team, this is why football is beautiful. When you change the players, you have other qualities on the pitch. I don’t want, in the same position, two players with the same skills, the same qualities. I like that they are different because they give me the opportunity to change something.” – Vitor Pereira on Rayan Ait-Nouri, in quotes from the Wolves website

On the subject of bans, we’ve had no more information on Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian was charged by the Football Association with misconduct a week ago but his punishment is yet to be meted out.

As for injuries, Vitor Pereira hopes to have Mario Lemina available after he missed out in Gameweek 17.

“I think it is a small injury, but I didn’t want to take the risk. Because we don’t have a lot of midfielders, I hope that he is able to help us [against Manchester United].” – Vitor Pereira on Mario Lemina, in quotes from the Wolves website

Pablo Sarabia (calf), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) were all on the injury list going into last weekend. All bar Sarabia are long-term absentees.

Boubacar Traore (knee) has been out for a while, too, but was previously said to be aiming for a return around Christmas.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Daniel Munoz is available for the trip to Bournemouth after serving a one-match ban against Arsenal.

Eberechi Eze (foot) has trained after missing out in Gameweek 17 and could also return on Boxing Day.

“Yes, it looks like [Eze will be available]. He trained today and now we have to wait for the reaction but it looks good. So, Ebs will be back.” – Oliver Glasner

Chadi Riad (knee) got through 45 minutes for the under-21s recently, so his first-team comeback may be imminent, too.

Matheus Franca (groin) and Adam Wharton (groin) remain out.

“It’s difficult to tell you a timeline because we don’t know. For me, four weeks looks more realistic than two weeks.” – Oliver Glasner on Adam Wharton

Oliver Glasner was asked about the busy schedule, with rotation a threat up and down the country.

“Of course, we had a very busy last week with three games in six days, but now the players had a day off yesterday. “There are five days in between, then of course the 26th [at Bournemouth] and 29th [at home to Southampton] – two games in three days – but then we have almost one week until the Chelsea game, and then we have more than a week before the FA Cup game against Stockport. “The players look quite fine. Always when you have a 1-5 defeat, the mood is a little bit down, but we analysed it like we always do.” – Oliver Glasner

FULHAM

Marco Silva says it is “too early” to know whether some of his injury doubts will be fit for the trip to Chelsea.

“Probably too early to be sure about some players. We need to keep assessing them. As you know the games are coming thick and fast, less time to recover between games.” – Marco Silva

All of the concerns are in midfield.

Sasa Lukic (shoulder) will “probably” be ready, while Sander Berge (ankle) requires further assessment.

Silva said “let’s see” when asked if Emile Smith Rowe could be back for Gameweeks 18 or 19.

Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Harrison Reed (knee) are definitely out.

Andreas Pereira returns from suspension.

LEICESTER CITY

Jamie Vardy is to be assessed after the veteran striker up a knock in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We have to address Jamie. He picked up some knocks. We have to address him today and tomorrow to see if he’s ready for Thursday. Hopefully he will be fine, if not, it’ll be a short-term issue.” = Ruud van Nistelrooy

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are still on the injury list.

As for goalkeepers, the Foxes may have one of their two sidelined custodians back.

Mads Hermansen, who came off with a groin injury in Gameweek 16 and missed out at the weekend, is still a doubt.

But last season’s back-up goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), back in training and featuring for the under-21s last week after months out, is available.

“It’s about [Hermansen’s] development and how he improves on a daily basis. He is improving on a daily basis. We want him fit, but of course, you can’t rush these things. We will see when he’s 100 per cent fit to perform for the team and I’m confident it will be in the short term, but I don’t know when. We’re assessing him obviously every day. “Jak [Stolarczyk] is one that has been back and playing for the Under-21s, got his first game under his belt, and we’ll make decisions in the coming days.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy



