The Gameweek 18 team news will begin to arrive on Monday as the pre-Boxing Day press conferences take place.

There are, so far, eight pressers scheduled for the day.

More will follow on Christmas Eve, while other managers – like Arne Slot – will have fulfilled their media commitments in the aftermath of Gameweek 17. Those quotes will be released from embargo in the coming days.

As ever, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available – so keep refreshing for the latest news.

GAMEWEEK 18: MONDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 18: MONDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka will be out for “many weeks” after he suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling is out for a similar length of time.

Full quotes and more to follow

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton is available again after suspension but the Magpies will have to check on the facial injuries he sustained against Brentford in the EFL Cup last Wednesday.

“We hope so. We will have a look at him today. He had various facial injuries after the last home game against Brentford, in which he came off. A couple of stitches in and around his ear, so we will see how he is today.” – Eddie Howe on whether Joelinton will be available

Joe Willock should be fine despite needing treatment before his substitution on Saturday.

“As far as I know, [Willock] is fine. I think, on shooting, his head took a little bang to the floor but I think he’s fine.” – Eddie Howe on Joe Willock

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Nick Pope (knee) and Emil Krafth (collarbone) remain on the sidelines.

“[Pope] is doing okay, he was given a timeframe initially where he had to rest. He has had a couple of injections in his knee. He’s feeling better, he’s feeling strong. Quite when he will be fit, it is still difficult one to give a definitive date on. “Emil is working well. It was a serious enough injury. He’s had an operation. He’s now back on grass and running. The big thing for him will be contact and when we introduce him back into the type of training that will test the injury the most. But the good news is he is fit, running and looking good.” – Eddie Howe

Sven Botman (knee) is back in training and could be involved very soon. He has featured for the under-21s and in a practice match in the last couple of weeks.

“Yeah he’s getting closer. Pleased with how he’s been in the last couple of weeks. He’s had various tests, whether that’s in training or from the games that you mentioned. Came through another practice match at the weekend, on Saturday. Did well, looking good. So, yeah, it’ll be a case of deciding when we reintroduce him to the squad. “The challenge for Sven is to earn his place back; it’s certainly not going to be given and that would be the same for anybody. I think when you’ve had such a long-term injury, there will be a period where Sven will have to work back to his best level. That’s the same for everybody but it’s great to have competition for places, that’s what we’ve missed.” – Eddie Howe on whether we could see Sven Botman on Boxing Day

On the subject of festive fatigue, Howe highlighted how he’s been able to take players off early after three successive thumping wins in league and cup.

“What we’ve decided to do is look at it on a game-by-game basis. So, last week was a three-game week [but] because of the scoreline in a couple of games, we were able to just ease players’ minutes and manage the squad within the game. So, then we felt the players were fresh enough to go again. “We’ll do the same, we’ll continue to do it on a game-by-game basis rather than making decisions beforehand on who we’re going to rest.” – Eddie Howe

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Jack Hinshelwood (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) will probably miss out again.

Fabian Hurzeler didn’t mention any of them specifically but they weren’t thought to close to a comeback and their names weren’t included in the list of potential returnees further down this page.

The Brighton boss indeed said after Saturday’s game that Welbeck would miss out on Brentford’s visit.

Hurzeler did however express hope that Mats Wieffer will shake off the quad injury he sustained in Gameweek 17.

“We have to see day by day how it’s going. It’s not perfectly how it came out of the game but we hope that it’s not that big an issue.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Mats Wieffer

Adam Webster (muscle) and Solly March (knee) are back in full training after lengthy absences, which in March’s case extends to over a year.

“Adam Webster will be hopefully an option. Also Solly March is is doing really well so hopefully we can see one of them back in a squad.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Jan Paul van Hecke should also be fine despite suffering a cut to the head on Saturday.

“Afterwards it was swollen, it was quite bloody but there were no other additional problems. He felt good and that’s why we are really sure that he will train today and he will be an option for the game.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jan Paul van Hecke

“I don’t have any new news. I think everyone came well out of the game, so no additional injury and hopefully some players return. So, let’s see how the next days are going and then hopefully we’re ready for the next game.” – Fabian Hurzeler

As for the busy schedule, Hurzeler discussed the prospect of rotation.

“We have to really take care of the health of the players now the next period of time. We have to look if they are fresh enough for the games because I think in some moments of the [West Ham] game, we miss a little bit the intensity. That’s why the most important topic now is the freshness for the players, so that they’re ready for both games. “Then we have to make a clear plan: who can play the first game, who’s ready for two games, who might only be ready for one game.” – Fabian Hurzeler

BOURNEMOUTH

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring), Marcos Senesi (quad) and Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) are all on the Cherries’ injury list at present.

Andoni Iraola meanwhile reported no major changes to the Bournemouth team news, although did mention some post-game “niggles”.

“I don’t expect anyone new in the squad. I hope we don’t lose also nobody else. “It’s true that some players finished with niggles from yesterday. I hope they recover and they are able to help the team against Palace but we still don’t know because today we will be assessing them to see if they can train these two days. “I think we are now quite thin, numbers wise, and it is a busy period. We will take the decision with the line-ups and these things considering every small detail in the physicality of the players.” – Andoni Iraola



