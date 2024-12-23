48
48 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Arteta speaking about options to play right wing without Saka and Sterling, mentions Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nwaneri and - interestingly - Havertz

    https://x.com/sr_collings/status/1871182232397795829?t=5VoNIC0GkmYlC3gIit_aCg&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Didn’t Jesus play out there for Man City ?

      Open Controls
      1. R.C.
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes and a few times with Arsenal

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/gabriel-jesus/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/363205/saison/ges/pos/12

        Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Some context to Arteta's "many weeks" out on Saka hammy injury - a grade 2 hammy injury is 4-6 weeks out.

    Open Controls
    1. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd imagine I'll have to use my WC to get him back

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      8 weeks have been posted around twitter

      https://x.com/AFCAMDEN/status/1871182792513745411?t=BhwHfA5d1DToBi6dD7KhdA&s=19

      Open Controls
  3. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Buzzing to see how few the Bruno transfer ins are

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hoping none nice differential 14%

      Open Controls
      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You and me both let’s go

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      He would have been the clever move, but Newcastle and Liverpool are among 2/3 next fixtures. Therefore I decided to live a little and punt on Díaz vs Lei and Whu. Even knowing that this idea is unlikely to succeed 😉

      Open Controls
  4. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    1. Amad v WOL (A)
    2. Rogers v NEW (A)
    3. Haaland v EVE (H)
    4. Maddison v NFO (A)
    5. Jesus v IPS (H)

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      It's between 2 and 4.

      Open Controls
      1. R.C.
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Why 2

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          NewC decent defence

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          You can't get Roger's pts from last week back. But if you need to ask like that, then bench Maddison who isn't even certain starter.

          Open Controls
    2. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  5. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Probably going to take a -8 to spread the Saka funds.

    Saka, Kerkez, Greaves out
    Rogers, Trent, Virgil in

    Or Amad over Rogers (have Bruno)?

    Open Controls
    1. R.C.
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Pool won't keep CS till Konate is back

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Well that ain't true, CS against City and Girona post Konate injury

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Don’t get the Pool defender luv in,
      Forest & Everton top defender & Keeper points

      Open Controls
  6. Sausage™️
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best Saka replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Post your mids

      Open Controls
      1. PulseB7
          2 mins ago

          Salah, Saka, Palmer, Bowen, Semenyo.

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Bruno, Diaz

            Open Controls
      2. TKC07
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ode

        Open Controls
      3. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Salah, easily

        Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Which one?
      A. Odegaard + Joao Pedro + Solanke or
      B. Sarr + Jackson + Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        B live a little

        Open Controls
      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        just now

        B .. Can you afford Diaz?

        Open Controls
    3. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Thoughts on next transfers?

      Fabianski
      Gabriel / Timber / Gvardiol
      Diaz / Enzo / Palmer / Salah (c)
      Isak / Jackson / Cunha

      Bench: Castagne, Mykolenko, Dibling

      A. Flekken to someone? Maybe Sanchez
      B. Cunha to Jesus
      C. Any suggestions

      1FT and 3.2 itb

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sels, Pickford, Dubravka

        Join the Jesus gang

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Iwobi doing good things in his local community, giving away free food to locals on limited budgets, hero.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good man!

        Open Controls
      2. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Respect

        Open Controls
    5. Mighty Duck
        13 mins ago

        Saka FFS, I will never accumulate FT's. Will his price be frozen?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes, but when flag is removed, not before.

          Open Controls
      • TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Welcome to my team, Isak

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          \0/

          Open Controls
      • dshv
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Raya
        Gabriel Hall Colwill (Robinson)
        Saka Salah Amad Palmer (Rogers)
        Jackson Pedro Isak

        Give me that Saka replacement of that team??

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Diaz or Bruno possibly or Odegaard?

          You could go to Son or Maddison but I don't fancy the Spurs fixtures so much.

          I think Foden is a bit of a stretch despite the fixtures.

          There's also Iwobi and I Sarr etc.

          Open Controls
      • FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Best Saka replacement?

        A) Diaz
        B) Foden

        Decided to opt against Odegaard and Bruno as I want to do something different.

        Open Controls
        1. famihyypia
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Diaz ofc.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Neither

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Would you go for then, Tony

            Open Controls
          2. PulseB7
              just now

              Who?

              Open Controls
        3. Mirkatldn
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Start two, bench one - Enzo, Rogers, Strand Larson

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.