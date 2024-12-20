322
  1. Pringle
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Who would you play? Hall or Rogers?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Rogers.

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Rogers

    3. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Oh-oh, here he comes
      He's a Man City-eater

    4. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hall for me

    5. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Always the attacker for me

  2. Better luck next year
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Worth getting Robinson for -4? Or just play Mykolenko?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Not worth a -4 IMO.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        This

    2. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No defender is worth a -4 this week.

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Further update on Cunha

    Zilch from the FA apparently

    Until Wolves hear back from the FA, Matheus Cunha is free to play. As it stands there has been no communication and he is expected to be available on Sunday.
    wwfc

    https://x.com/LiamKeen_Star/status/1870117959621914643?t=VyPbA2YNLfwUGt7KryWuUQ&s=19

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      That's from the local journalist.

      I listened to the press conference and as Neale reported it really did sound like the new manager wasn't responding to the misconduct charge, with a general answer about if he's in condition.

      It sounded like he hasn't had time to assess his players.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Article here

        You can glimpse it behind the pay wall

        https://www.expressandstar.com/sport/2024/12/20/wolves-star-set-to-play-at-leicester/

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yeah I would imagine it would be at least another week going on precedence

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yep - would be extremely harsh to suddenly ban him the day before a match.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        They've had a week to deal with it

        Seems odd to let him play if he's getting banned

        But he's also not banned until he is

    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      honestly, kinda a big stroke of luck for Cunha owners. Instead of a rc and -3 last week and suspension, they get 9 points last gw and 1 more week against Leicester, before most would've sold anyways. just how it goes i guess

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Wait til he scores a brace v Leicester;)

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Awaiting

  4. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Had 3FT. Like an absolute fool I went against all my instincts not to make early transfers in order to catch price rises and made the below moves earlier in the week:

    VVD > Robinson
    Mbeumo > Gordon
    Cunha > Isak

    Does anyone see this working out, or have I made a huge mistake?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Most are holding Cunha could easily get a brace

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yep, getting the same feeling...

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Probably about even.

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Knowing my luck with transfers this season the former will absolutely smash it 😀

    3. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Mbeumo maybe 10 pts.
      VVD 6pts
      Cunha 5-10 pts.

      Robinson 6-10 pts
      Gordon unknown.
      Isaak 5-10 pts.

      Maybe Mbeumo was the mistake.

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I think you're right. Definitely didn't need to make those moves.

    4. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hmm could work out but selling Mbeumo in particular risky

  5. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    5FT & 0.4m ITB

    Sanchez
    RAN - Konsa - Hall
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Haaland - Cunha - Welbeck

    Fabianski - Lewis - Keane - Winks

    Haaland - Welbeck - Lewis/RAN > Jackson - Isak - Gabriel (leaves 2.6m ITB)

    Any other transfers you'd do here? Perhaps replace Sanchez

    1. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Good moves with RAN.
      Maybe add Saka too?

      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Could downgrade Isak to Pedro to do Semenyo > Saka

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          Why on earth would you get rid of Isak

          1. Cheeky Onion
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            I don't own Isak yet, was saying I could get Pedro in instead of Isak to accommodate Saka

            1. aleksios
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Isaak is a must have imo.
              If you want Saka downgrade Mbeumo.

          2. You Konate be serious!
              just now

              He's getting Isak not binning Isak

      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Keep Sanchez. Stick with your original three moves IMO.

      3. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        5 ft?! Nice!

        Haaland Mbeumo RAN to Isak Saka Gabriel

        Could save the rest of FT.

      4. You Konate be serious!
          11 mins ago

          Chelsea fixtures too good to bin Sanchez. I'm sticking

        • FPL_Champ
          • 3 Years
          just now

          You kept Haaland this long, I'd hold him for for the next 5 at least for his good run.I'm going to bring him in next week as a huge differential and will captain a t least twice over that run.

          Wouldn't sell Lewis either, is only 4.6m and has good fixtures for next 5 with attacking return potential.

      5. aleksios
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        A. Welbeck to Wissa for a hit.
        B. Play Rogers, bench Welbeck.

        Thanks.

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          B

        2. Utopsis
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          No way is Wissa worth a hit. And I own him

      6. The Final Boss
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Would you do:

        RAN Solanke Cunha to Robinson Isak Jimenez for a hit even though Cunha is available? I need to downgrade cunha to jimenez anyway to afford Isak and I don't quite like Solanke.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          No

        2. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Is Cunha definitely available?

          1. The Final Boss
            • 7 Years
            just now

            That we don't know still.. Point is he needs to go somehow next week atleast. So jimenez has a good entry point this week so thinking why not capitilise that plus isak is rising.

      7. AppleDunk
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Bench one def?

        A) Mazraoui (BOU)
        B) Colwill (eve)
        C) Hall (ips)

        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Hall. Worst defence of the 3. Also Ipswich seem to score at home.

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Tough one, but Hall...

      8. GE
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        1) Bruno, Ait-Nouri, Cucarella and Cunha -> Isak, Timber, Robinson and Enzo/Amad (-4)

        2) Bruno, Ait-Nouri and Cucarella -> Anad/Enzo, Timber and Robinson (bring in Isak next GW)

        (3FT, 0.0 itb)

        Fabianski (Flekken)
        Gabriel/Ait-Nouri*/Cucarella* (Faes*, Greaves*)
        Salah/Palmer/Saka/Bruno (Rogers)
        Jackson/Wood/Cunha

        Open Controls
        1. GE
          • 8 Years
          31 mins ago

          Would keep Bruno if I can, but can’t see any other option?

        2. The Final Boss
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Cucu Ran wood cunha to Robinson and a cheap defender, Isak, Jimenez affordable?

          1. GE
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            Almost and a very good idea! I only have 3.8 for the cheap defender 🙁

            1. The Final Boss
              • 7 Years
              13 mins ago

              Instead of robinson you can castagne now since tete is out for around 8 weeks.

              Open Controls
              1. GE
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks, Nice idea

                1. HadiSLIM
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Or even andersen, who’s back (maybe wont play this week) but unlike castagne he’s not a transfer out waiting to happen.

      9. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        Just seen tete is injured for fulham.

        Does this make castsgne the go to option for Fulham defence at 4.2m?

        The 0.6m saving on Robinsoneans i can upgrade greaves to munoz in theory if i ever get the chance.....thanks

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          If it's definitely Castagne that's going to be filling in then I say yes.

        2. The Final Boss
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          How long tete out for?

          1. Flynny
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Tete out till March.....I'm interested in castagne!

      10. nanxun
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        You'd think that Vitor Pereira could at least indicate whether or not the team is appealing the charge(s) against Cunha. My guess is probably not, simply because there's so much video evidence of the altercation. So, Pereira's uncertainly prolly indicates that Wolves haven't and aren't lodging an appeal and are (perhaps) negotiating with the FA over the length and timing of a suspension.

        That said, would be very interested in hearing others' thoughts.

      11. MetallicaJack93
        • 1 Year
        1 hour ago

        Play 2
        Pedro
        Enzo
        Amad

        1. You Konate be serious!
            9 mins ago

            Enzo Amad

          • Warby84
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Amad pedro

          • Zladan
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Pedro Amad

            Think Enzo is the worst pick of the 3 and plays the hardest fixture of the 3.

        2. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          58 mins ago

          Is my bench correct?

          Anyone need swapping & thoughts on BB?

          Raya
          Timber, Milenko, Robinson,
          Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Salah,
          Isak, Pedro, Cunha

          Fabs, Enzo, Gomez, WanB

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Play WanB over Milenko?

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              That was my 50/50 they are both doing well.

              Worth a BB?

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Maybe, not a bad BB. I'd save it for a DGW though

        3. George James
          • 10 Years
          58 mins ago

          Two questions…

          Play one?

          A) Strand Larsen
          B) Rogers

          Solanke >> Jackson for Free?.

          1) Yes
          2) No

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            B
            Solanke will bust Pool CD

          2. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            just now

            A
            1

        4. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          56 mins ago

          Everyone from Arsenal defence seem to be back. Now I started fearing Timber rest. Is the likely scenario
          A) Bench / cameo
          B) subbed off 60-70mins
          C) 90~

          1. No Luck
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Most likely C with B sometimes until he gets his next injury.

          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I'm not really worried about Tomiyasu. White is still out. Calafiori / Zinchenko would replace Lewis-Skelly

        5. Steevo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          55 mins ago

          In a pickle here - would do you think?

          A) Cunha, Solanke -> Raul, Isak (-4)
          B) Cunha -> Raul (FT)
          C) Solanke -> Raul (FT) & keep Cunha for Leicester
          D) Roll FT

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            D

          2. The Final Boss
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Same position. Leaning towards A. But C also nice. Issue is isak is rising quickly and probably will go up tonight. If he scores tomorrow then another rise will be there.

        6. SouthCoastSaint
          • 13 Years
          53 mins ago

          Start flekken or Muric?

          Ipswich not bad at home and I own Isak so covers a missed penalty

          Or just get flekken for 6 saves probably and conceding 3

          Open Controls
          1. No Luck
            • 13 Years
            11 mins ago

            Brentford missing Pinnock and VdB, I'm benching Flekken this week

          2. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Muric

          3. mookie
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I'd play Flekken. Mee and Collins are former Dyche boys and they know Wood inside out. The only player that made more errors leading to a goal than Pinnock(3) is Muric(4).
            https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/error_lead_to_goal

        7. ZeBestee
          • 10 Years
          52 mins ago

          Fabianski
          Timber Gabriel Porro
          Sakah Salah (C) Palmer Mbuemo
          Welbeck Wissa Jackson

          Sels Rogers Kerkez Faes

          0 itb and 2 FT.

          Should I hold and save?.

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            23 mins ago

            Yeah roll

          2. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            20 mins ago

            Welbeck fit? Happy with double Brentford attack? If so, roll

            I would punt on Raul

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              He's not

              “He is not in the best shape, to be honest. But then we have to really keep looking week for week because this is an issue that can heal fast and can also heal slow."

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                14 mins ago

                (But I would just play Rogers)

              2. ZeBestee
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Cheers

          3. PatrickK123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            I would punt of Rogers and I'm a City fan xD We give up two goals a game (minimum) these days and now Dias is out for a few weeks

            1. ZeBestee
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Thanks, makes sense.

          4. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            I would be tempted with Amad & Raul for Rogers & Welbeck

            1. ZeBestee
              • 10 Years
              just now

              A lot of people prefer to keep Rogers vs the porous City defence.. but yeah I like Amad, not so sure on Jimenez as Munoz will get game time.

        8. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          Assuming Cunha is not banned?

          A. Cunha
          B. Transfer to Wood

          1. ZeBestee
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Just play Cunha, its a very easy choice. I dont have him but i wish I had him for this gw.

            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Thanks
              Plan will be to move Cunha on next week, just thinking to do it now as Brentford can’t defend

              1. ZeBestee
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Its also viable imo, if long term is the strategy.

        9. The Final Boss
          • 7 Years
          38 mins ago

          Annoyingly 0.1m short of doing RAN Solanke to Castagne Isak for free.

        10. dimitros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          36 mins ago

          Gvardiol to Gabriel for -4?

        11. mrcann
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          35 mins ago

          Start Colwill (eve) or Anderson (SOU)?

        12. Bullet Eder
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Is Timber to Robinson worth doing this week? I already have 3 Arsenal (Saka, Saliba, Timber) but I’m going to want Gabriel back eventually. I only have one free transfer this week though.

          1. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            I think Timber (price) & Gabriel (goal threat) are the best two ARS to own and so I'd rather ship Saliba

        13. Flynny
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          How does this plan sound? 1ft and 1.1m...just enough cash. Thanks

          Gw17....RAN to castagne
          Gw18....cunha and semenyo to dibling and isak - 4
          Gw19...greaves to munoz

          Fleken
          Taa gabriel myko (RAN greaves)
          Salah palmer saka enzo (semenyo)
          Jackson Cunha pedro

        14. kubitomojito
            22 mins ago

            Is it worth to take Andersen (getting back from injury just for 4.2) or i should go for Martinez?

            1. Jet5605
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I wouldn't touch Martinez after last night's display. He and Utd were both awful defensively. Teams target their weak set piece defence

