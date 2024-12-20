There are a whopping 17 Premier League managers set to face the media on Friday – so it’ll be a busy day of team news on the eve of Gameweek 17.

GAMEWEEK 17: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

MANCHESTER CITY

City’s defensive issues persist as Ruben Dias (muscle) has joined the injury list.

Not only that but Ederson (leg) is now a doubt for the trip to Aston Villa.

“Ruben is out for a long time, Ederson I don’t know will be ready tomorrow. “Three or four weeks [Dias] will be out. Muscular. 75 minutes against United, he felt something but he’s so strong and he wanted to stay on the pitch – and now he’s injured.” – Pep Guardiola

Manuel Akanji (pelvis/adductor) is at least back in training while Rico Lewis returns from suspension.

“Manu joined back training the last two days, so that’s good for us.” – Pep Guardiola on Manuel Akanji

“I don’t know yet. Yesterday was their first training session I would say properly, have been out for a while. We’ll see tomorrow.” – Pep Guardiola on whether John Stones – who returned on the bench in the derby – or Manuel Akanji could start in Gameweek 17

Nathan Ake (hamstring) and longer-term absentees Rodri (knee) and Oscar Bobb (leg) remain out.

ARSENAL

Riccardo Calafiori (groin) and Declan Rice are fit for the trip to Crystal Palace.

Rice was said to be “fine” by Mikel Arteta after his Gameweek 16 withdrawal but the midfielder didn’t feature in the cup match against the Eagles on Wednesday.

Calafiori meanwhile has been out since Gameweek 13.

“They are both available to be in the squad.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice

Even Oleksandr Zinchenko (unknown) could be back.

“Zinchenko probably available as well.” – Mikel Arteta

Ben White (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are the only Gunners definitely sidelined, then.

LIVERPOOL

Kostas Tsimikas (unknown injury) returned to the matchday squad in midweek.

Andrew Robertson, sent off against Fulham in Gameweek 16, also served his one-match ban in the EFL Cup victory over Southampton. He is available again.

That means there are just two players on the sidelines: Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring).

“These are the two that are still ‘in the red’, so they don’t train with us at the moment. They are on their way back but they don’t train with the team yet. “[Providing a timeline] is, what I’ve said before, quite difficult. We thought, I thought, that [Diogo] Jota would have been back a bit earlier already and sometimes the end stage of rehab takes a bit longer. “Sometimes they join [training] and then they are like, ‘I’m not completely ready to start yet.’ So, let’s wait and see but we have very good rehab personnel over here and they’ve done some good work already with Alisson [Becker] and a few others. “The main thing is if they come back, they are ready to come back and we must not focus on one, two or three days. It’s more important for the long term that they stay fit afterwards. “This is what, until now, they have done really well and hopefully with Conor and Ibou the same thing happens.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate

Slot also discussed Federico Chiesa‘s fitness after his recent return to the squad.

“He definitely is. You see him on the pitch, which means he’s getting stronger and he’s getting better. He had to adapt for quite a long time. I’ve said so many times, [it is] as [to be] expected if you miss team training sessions for so long and then you go to a league where the intensity is so high as well, and to a team that plays with a lot of intensity. “Yes, he is getting stronger, but he is also facing competition in the right wing position.” – Arne Slot on if Federico Chiesa is getting closer to optimal fitness levels

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Destiny Udogie appears to have avoided serious injury, despite hobbling off in Gameweek 16. Ange Postecoglou said in midweek it was more “fatigue” that forced him out of the Southampton game.

The full-back, like Timo Werner (illness), could be back on Sunday.

“Hopefully [Werner and Udogie will be fit]. We’ll see, the boys are just coming in now, we had a late night. “Timo was unwell yesterday but we’ve got 48 hours before the game so hopefully he will recover. The plan is Destiny should be ok.” – Ange Postecoglou

Elsewhere, Cristian Romero (hamstring), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring) and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) won’t be seen until the New Year.

Ben Davies (hamstring) and Mikey Moore (virus) are the next of Spurs’ unavailable players expected to return but they too remain out. Moore has resumed training but is not yet ready for feature.

“No, no, no, [he’s not close to returning]. He hasn’t been involved so we’ll need to get a least a couple of weeks’ training into Mikey and get him back up to speed. Hopefully, not too far away.” – Ange Postecoglou on Mikey Moore

Rodrigo Bentancur serves the final game of a seven-match suspension but Yves Bissouma is back from a ban.

There was praise for Djed Spence, meanwhile. Having started ahead of Pedro Porro last weekend, he was deputising for Udogie on Thursday.

“Brilliant, fantastic again. Like I said last week, he’s had to bide his time. Probably deserved to play a little bit more but the situation we were in at the early part of the year, Archie [Gray] was playing more as a cover for left-back and right-back and [Spence] wasn’t registered for Europe, so it limited his opportunities. “But he kept working hard in training. It’s not like he’s come in and filled a spot for us, he’s actually making an impact. He played a great ball into Dom [Solanke] for his goal but defensively he did an enormous job for us. Physically, he’s outstanding. Really pleased for him because it’s not easy when you’re training and training and you want to contribute but don’t get that opportunity. “It’s two games. Always put context into this. For him now, it’s about pushing on and challenging the guys who are there. At some point, we will have a squad and I will have some selection issues. Not at the moment but it’s great for us that, again, we’ve got a player who has come in in a difficult time for us and not just come in and filled gaps but actually made us a better team I think.” – Ange Postecoglou on Djed Spence

CHELSEA

Benoit Badiashile has joined Wesley Fofana (hamstring) on the injury list but Reece James (hamstring) has rejoined training.

“Both [Fofana and Badiashile] are still out and both will still be out for a long period. “Reece, finally [on Friday] will start with us for part of the session. So slowly, slowly will be back. That doesn’t mean he is going to be with us on Sunday or next Sunday. Just [Friday], for him the plan is part of the session to be with the team. From there, to build the right condition for him.” – Enzo Maresca

Mykhailo Mudryk will be unavailable meanwhile, following the news that he has failed a drugs test.

It’s one in, one out on the suspension front: Pedro Neto returns but Marc Cucurella has to serve a one-match ban.

There was a clutch of players missing for the Gameweek 16 win over Brentford, most of them with minor issues.

Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka were ill, while Joao Felix and Romeo Lavia (hamstring) had injuries. Felix returned on Thursday but Lavia remains a big concern.

“Joao is back, you saw Joao [against Shamrock Rovers]. Romeo probably will struggle to play on Sunday. But we will see [on Friday]. “The rest is all clear.” – Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca meanwhile hinted at more rotation to come over the next week.

“Personally, I’m not worried about the [lack of European football over the] next three months, if the players are happy or not. The only thing I can say is that we have many games, and if they do the right things, if they work properly, for sure, they are all going to have a chance to play games. “For instance, next week we have three games, so we continue to play many games, and then in January, the FA Cup will start. I don’t know. Now, Sunday is the game, then Wednesday. Game by game, we will choose the best 11 – not the best, the ones that we think are the right ones for the game – and then we see.” – Enzo Maresca

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

New boss Vitor Pereira said he was “not sure” whether Matheus Cunha would be available for selection this weekend.

Cunha is facing a Football Association charge after his post-match antics in Gameweek 16 and had until yesterday to answer it. As of now, we’ve not heard anything more on a potential ban.

Pereira’s response to the question about Cunha almost made it sound like it was an enquiry about his fitness.

“I’m not sure because we’ve not decided if he is in condition, if he can play. I know he’s an important player in our team.” – Vitor Pereira on Matheus Cunha

Rayan Ait-Nouri definitely is suspended after his dismissal last weekend but Joao Gomes returns from his own one-match suspension.

Pereira confirmed that Pablo Sarabia (calf) was out but at the time of writing, we’ve not heard anything more on Jose Sa (shoulder).

Yerson Mosquera (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) are still sidelined.

Boubacar Traore (knee) was aiming for a return around Christmas, so he could be back pretty soon.

BOURNEMOUTH

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring), Marcos Senesi (quad) and Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) are all on the Cherries’ injury list at present.

Andoni Iraola meanwhile reported no changes to the Bournemouth team news – which implies that Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson are fine.

Semenyo was withdrawn on Monday as a precaution after feeling muscle tightness, while Evanilson seemed to shake off an early knee issue.

“I think it’s going to be, if not the same, then a very, very similar squad. It’s going to be the same, yes. No changes.” – Andoni Iraola

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eberechi Eze will sit out Gameweek 17 after he aggravated a foot injury in the midweek cup loss at Arsenal.

“We have no one back but we do have one more injury, so Ebs is not available. He got the hit against Brighton on his foot. He played with quite a swollen foot at the Emirates and also got the next kick there. It just makes no sense, he is not 100% and we need every player being at 100% so we decided that he gets a rest and then hopefully is available for Bournemouth. “It doesn’t look serious, it’s just you have to wear the boots, you have kick the ball and it is always painful. Then you are not free, he was not free in moving. You always feel pain when you move and then you are thinking too much about this and you can’t play how you can play. “We need the best Eberechi Eze he can be and therefore he has to be fit like all the other players.” – Oliver Glasner on Eberechi Eze

Matheus Franca (groin) and Adam Wharton (groin) will also miss the swift rematch with the Gunners this weekend.

So too will Daniel Munoz through suspension after he collected his fifth booking of the season.

Joel Ward (calf) was back for the midweek defeat to the Gunners, however.

Chadi Riad (knee) is also back in training and got through 45 minutes for the under-21s last week.

FULHAM

Kenny Tete has joined Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Harrison Reed (knee) on the injury list.

The right-back has suffered a knee injury and will be out for 8-10 weeks.

Joachim Andersen (calf), who has been absent since Gameweek 12, is in contention to return, however.

Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey are back from bans but Andreas Pereira is now suspended after he collected his fifth booking of the campaign.

ASTON VILLA

Leon Bailey (hamstring) and Tyrone Mings (illness) return to the Villa squad this weekend.

Bailey has been out since Gameweek 15, while Mings withdrew from the starting XI to face Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Jacob Ramsey (hamstring) remains unavailable, however.

“Tyrone Mings and Leon Bailey tomorrow are in the squad. Not Jacob Ramsey, he is still progressing well but not yet available for tomorrow.” – Unai Emery

MANCHESTER UNITED

Mason Mount has joined Luke Shaw on the United injury list.

The midfielder came off early in the win over Manchester City and will be out for “weeks” with an unspecified issue.

“Several weeks. I don’t know the exact date but it’s going to be for long. And that’s it, it’s part of football and you continue.” – Ruben Amorin on Mason Mount

Victor Lindelof also hobbled out of Thursday’s cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and looks set to miss out.

Matthijs de Ligt meanwhile was absent due to illness.

Marcus Rashford was also omitted from the squad for that game but Ruben Amorim confirmed he isn’t injured or ill.

When asked about the furious pace of games, Amorim said he’d like more time to train – and again discussed rotation.

“Training. That’s simple. Because we are rotating players. When you rotate players, it’s really hard to work in every connection. So, if you are always working with a different guy next to you, in more or less in the same position, it’s really hard to work on that connection, and we start in the middle of the season, and we already know. So, if I have more time, we will use it to train the team, that’s all.” – Ruben Amorim when asked what he would like to do with more time

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Nick Pope (knee) and Emil Krafth (collarbone) remain on the sidelines this weekend.

Sven Botman (knee) got a fitness-boosting appearance for the under-21s on Monday night. A senior playing return in late December or early January is the target.

Joelinton is suspended, too, and might have been a doubt for this fixture with a head injury anyway.

“He’s okay. He’s a little bit battered and bruised, yesterday he had a few stitches in or around his ear which were quite delicate. “He had a cut mouth so probably not being available this weekend is a good thing for him because it allows him to rest those bruises and wounds and then, hopefully, be fully fit for the week after.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

EVERTON

Dwight McNeil is – check your bingo cards – “touch and go” for the visit of Chelsea after missing out in Gameweek 16 with his niggly knee issue.

“Dwight is probably going to be touch and go. He’s still got a niggly knee. We’re being careful with it, as is he, so we’re hopeful but we’ll have to wait and see.” – Sean Dyche

James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain sidelined for the Toffees.

Loanee Armando Broja will also be unable to face his parent club this Sunday.

Youssef Chermiti (foot) recently got fitness-boosting minutes with the under-21s and awaits a first-team recall.

WEST HAM UNITED

Julen Lopetegui said that West Ham have one new injury concern going into Gameweek 17. Not for the first time this season, he didn’t reveal who it was.

“We have a little problem with one player, so we have to check and to assess maybe this night if he is going to stay or not. It’s going to be very similar, the squad list, but maybe we can have one change.” – Julen Lopetegui

Elsewhere, Michail Antonio faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a lower-leg fracture in a car crash two weeks ago.

Emerson Palmieri is back after serving a one-match ban for collecting five bookings – but now Carlos Soler is suspended for the same reason.

IPSWICH TOWN

Liam Delap is suspended for the visit of Newcastle United.

He picked up his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 16 and serves a one-match ban.

Kieran McKenna has no fresh fitness concerns, however.

Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), George Hirst (knee) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) are on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

LEICESTER CITY

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are still on the injury list.

Harry Winks (groin) has come off it, however: he has trained this week and is available.

“Harry this week was fully part of team training. He’s available for selection again which is very positive news for the squad, for the team. “Wilfred is in his rehab. He’s not on the pitch so he’s not available for selection.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

Back-up goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), out since the summer, is also close, having played for the under-21s on Monday.

He may not be needed, as it happens. Mads Hermansen came off with a groin injury last week but Ruud van Nistelrooy hasn’t yet ruled out his number one.

“That’s a question. We’re still doing everything we can and Mads is as well to make it for the game. There’s a possibility that he can, so that’s the good news. “It was worrying that he had to leave the pitch at half-time. It was an immediate assessment, treatment and rehab going on over the course of the whole week so far and we’re waiting to see how today and tomorrow is, of course, to see if he can play on Sunday. It’s a possibility but we’ll have to wait and see if it works.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on if Mads Hermansen will be fit

“We keep our options open. We know that we’re going for Mads, to see if he can make it. If not, we have a decision to make. We have to wait on today and tomorrow, how training goes. “We know also that the situation is that Jakub is recently only back from a long injury. He’s just played one game in the under-21s. All that information, we will analyse, and make the best decision possible.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on who gets the nod between the posts

Boubakary Soumare returns from a suspension, meanwhile.

SOUTHAMPTON

Saints have a new boss in the shape of Ivan Juric but as that appointment was only confirmed on Friday, interim manager Simon Rusk took the press conference.

The caretaker coach hoped to have “one or two” more players available.

Aaron Ramsdale (finger) and Kyle Walker-Peters (muscle) were two names that were then discussed, although Will Smallbone (hamstring) was also previously said to be aiming for a comeback around Christmas.

Juan Larios (unknown), Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) remain sidelined, while Jack Stephens is still serving a four-match ban following his Gameweek 14 dismissal.

James Bree was also set to be assessed after coming off in midweek. Interviewed after the loss to Liverpool, Rusk said he wasn’t sure if it was a contact injury or something muscular.

“Well, we gave the players a day off after the Liverpool game. So we’ve reconvened really as a group today and had a go physically. I’m still waiting for the fallout from the training session today just to see exactly where we’re at with that. “We’re hopeful that we’ll have one or two available that weren’t available the other day. “Kyle trained today. He had a bit of tightness before the game against Liverpool and probably opted to ear on the side of caution with that one. It is good to see Kyle back out there today. And I’m hopeful he’s in contention for Sunday. “[Ramsdale has] been back in and involved. I think that’s a conversation to have. But he’s definitely not far away. I think probably, you know, whether he’s involved and available is probably still a conversation. But it’s looking positive. We’re excited to have him back in the fold.” – Simon Rusk, in quotes from the Daily Echo



