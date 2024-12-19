3
3 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wolverine
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Could have prevented a moan from a certain poster by adding in "no news on Cunha ban yet" and listing all of the press conference times. But maybe you'll be forgiven as you are a Villa fan and not a Newcastle one

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      someone's always got something to complain about

      Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 14 Years
      just now

      That would only encourage them...

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.