Fabian Hurzeler, Thomas Frank and Nuno Espirito Santo staged their Gameweek 17 press conferences on Thursday and we’ve got the team news updates from these pressers in the article below.

We should hear from most, hopefully all, of the other 17 top-flight managers on Friday. For the latest on those clubs, check out our early team news round-up.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler confirmed Joel Veltman and Matt O’Riley are available to face West Ham United on Saturday.

Adam Webster is back in training, too.

However, Danny Welbeck is “not in the best shape” after missing out in Gameweek 16 with an ankle injury.

“He is not in the best shape, to be honest. But then we have to really keep looking week for week because this is an issue that can heal fast and can also heal slow. It’s unpredictable.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Hurzeler also said Julio Enciso is in contention to start, having impressed off the bench against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“I am impressed by him because I know it is not an easy period, especially for a young player like him, and he suffered a lot. He changed his mindset and he trained unbelievably last week. He trained like a real team player and he was there for the team. When you train like this, you always have a chance in my squad. He deserved to play. He got his chance against Palace and used it.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner and Jack Hinshelwood remain out.

BRENTFORD

Sepp van den Berg (groin) was due to start Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash with Newcastle United but picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Ethan Pinnock was another defensive casualty, as he came off with a hamstring injury.

“Sepp has got a minor groin injury. It will likely be too quick for Saturday but we will see over the next 36 hours. “Ethan, we don’t know the full picture, but when it is a hamstring injury we are probably looking at a longer one.” – Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank said Igor Thiago has a joint infection but is unsure how long it will keep him out.

Josh Dasilva (knee), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Rico Henry (knee), Mathias Jensen (hamstring) and Gustavo Nunes (back) remain injured.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo will make late checks on Murillo (knock) and Ryan Yates (ankle).

He added there are other fitness issues in the squad.

“We have a lot of things to assess and problems we had in the previous game. Someone was speaking about our [positive] record in terms of injuries; he speaks and suddenly we have problems. You never know. After a game you have to assess a lot of things. We still have tomorrow to prepare and assess the players, and then go to London.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Danilo (ankle) has returned to training and should be back at some point in December.

An update was also provided on fellow midfielder Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring).

“Danilo is closer and is working with us. Ibrahim didn’t join the group yet. We need them as soon as possible.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Loanee Alex Moreno, unable to face his parent club last weekend, is available.



