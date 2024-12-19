195
  Brosstan
    10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Salah gonna be close to 200 EO this week. Maybe we can actually celebrate Palmers points this GW?

    THFC4LIFE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Salah blank and palmer haul then

  niaz1982
    5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Current line up with £2.2 ITB, no FT and still got WC chip to use:

    Henderson
    Gabriel Gomez Burn
    Enzo Salah Saka Palmer
    Isak Cunha Wood

    Subs: Valdimarsson, Aina, Konsa, Winks

    Any ideas on anything I need to change this week, or if I need to make use of WC before it runs out?

    THFC4LIFE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Wait for Cunha news

      Think gw19 last chance to use WC

    CONNERS
      6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      In your situation, I'd leave it til GW 19 and just upgrade Winks next GW with your FT.

      CONNERS
        6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        *Replace Cunha if he's suspended (likely)

    antis0cial
      8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Starting 11 looks great, Cunha to Jackson if he is banned.

  Gizzachance
    10 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Play one?
    A Lewis
    B konsa
    C kerkez

    Cheers

    THFC4LIFE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Probably Lewis

      Gizzachance
        10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Cheers

    Mother Farke
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I'd play Kerkez, personally.

      gergin
        9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        C

    Botman and Robben
      8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      3FT 1.2M ITB.

      What to do?
      A. Winks -> Amad/Enzo
      B. Mazraoui -> Young
      C. Ode + Jackson -> Saka + Raul
      D. Other better move?

      Sánchez
      Mazraoui* Gabriel VVD
      Palmer Ødegaard Johnson Salah
      Jackson Cunha Wood

      Matthews Winks* Robinson Faes

      antis0cial
        8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Start Robinson surely? I'd keep Jackson, great fixtures and in form.

        Ode/Johnson and Cunha if banned would be my priority sells.

        Botman and Robben
          8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          thanks

    Baines on Toast...
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Would like RMT to update more frequently. RAN suspension still not factored in.

    Bullet Eder
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A. Enzo (eve)

      B. Joao Pedro (whu)

      The FPL Units
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        B

      Mother Farke
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          I'd imagine you've got Palmer and maybe Jackson, too? I really don't think double/treble Chelsea attack is needed away to Everton. They're a resolute side.

          Annie
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 Years
            37 mins ago

            Are they though? Lucky not to lose 2/3-0 to Arsenal and played dross in previous 5

            Mother Farke
                26 mins ago

                Admittedly, the football is dross and sometimes Pickford's heroics are required, but it's effective: 6 CS in 10 is hard to argue against, don't you think?

                It's all opinions at the end of the day, but I personally wouldn't want double/treble Chelsea attack away to them this GW. I'd be looking elsewhere, hence recommending this user starts Pedro.

                Jimmy B
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  10 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Dyche is one of the few managers left thinking about defence first. If you take out the opening few games where they had no defenders at times then their form is a continuation of last season and what we've seen before from Dyche teams.

                  Corgz Dark side of the Loon
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    9 Years
                    just now

                    I agree with this comment

          antis0cial
            8 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            B just on form

        antis0cial
          8 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Still waiting on Cunha news (expected today or tomor)? Assuming banned, which of the below?

          A) KDB + Cunha to Bruno + Isak (-4)
          B) Cunha to Wood/Jime
          C) Semenyo + Cunha to Amad + Jackson (-4)

          Sanchez
          Gabriel Hall Lewis
          Salah Palmer Saka KDB
          Cunha Wissa Pedro

          Fabianski Semenyo Mykolenko Huijsen

          Open Controls
          AC/DC AFC
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Today

            Maybe around 4pm

            AC/DC AFC
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Maybe lunchtime...

              I think it was the FA committee that used to make late afternoon announcements

              The Premier League more likely to push it out for rolling sports news earlier in the day?

              antis0cial
                8 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Ok thanks!

        xHaTr
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Which move to fund Cunha to Isak? 2FT

          A: Mbeumo to Iwobi

          B: Mbeumo to Amad

          C: Saliba to Robinson

          David Parkinson
            2 Years
            57 mins ago

            None, find another way or another target.

          CAP
            11 Years
            53 mins ago

            Same problem as me but with Gab. Don't want to lose Mbeumo but seems like the only way

        FDMS All Starz
          9 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Will play WC as late as possible as relatively happy with current team and don’t want to waste FTs, however would you make any changes to this team this week?

          2FTs & 0.1itb, Current team:

          Henderson
          Robinson Saliba Timber
          Salah Saka Palmer Kluivert
          Isak Cunha* Wissa

          Fabianski Rogers VVD Barco

          Fuddled FC
            12 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            As long as you are ok playing Rogers v Man City, yes

        Fuddled FC
          12 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          So if Cunha does not appeal, the ban starts immediately? Is that correct?
          If he appeals, will that give him the Leicester game do we think?

          David Parkinson
            2 Years
            53 mins ago

            I think he'll/they'll accept the charge and the suspension announced on or by Friday. That's a guess though.

            Fuddled FC
              12 Years
              just now

              Yep...might have to risk it for a biscuit

        CAP
          11 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Is it time to move on Mbeumo? Have 2FT and losing him looks like the only way to fund Isak.

          Sels
          Gabriel, Gomez, VDB
          Saka, Palmer (C), Salah, Mbeumo
          Havertz, Pedro, Jackson

          Fab, Rogers, Greaves, Bednarek

          2FT, 0.1m

          Open Controls
          ball c
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 Years
            1 min ago

            Difficult one.. he has shown he can score against anyone..
            Talisman.
            Isak fixtures will get harder after Ipswich
            Still good pick though

        Fuddled FC
          12 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          If Cunha is out, it will most likely force me to do

          Cunha & Bowen > Isak & Amad/Enzo

          If Cunha is not out would you still do these transfers or hold this week?

          CAP
            11 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I'd still do it for it free

          David Parkinson
            2 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I would wait until your first question is answered before posting your next.

            Fuddled FC
              12 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              No need for the sarkiness

          Corgz Dark side of the Loon
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I would get rid before price drops and rises........( I already have and saved 200k )

          Salarrivederci
            8 Years
            just now

            Selling Bowen with Brighton and Southampton could end up in tears

        Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Plat Enzo away to Everton or Woods away to Brentford ??

          The FPL Units
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            14 Years
            38 mins ago

            Wood

          Corgz Dark side of the Loon
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            37 mins ago

            That should say Play

            Holmes
              11 Years
              just now

              Plant Wood also works

          Holmes
            11 Years
            37 mins ago

            wood

          Tonyawesome69
            6 Years
            23 mins ago

            Wood

        theshazly
          1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Raya ( Fab )
          Lewis Virgil Kerkez ( VDB / RAN* )
          Palmer Saka Salah Mbuemo ( Rogers )
          JP Jackson Delap

          1 FT / 1.3 ITB

          Delap & RAN suspended GW17, but was thinking of keeping RAN on bench after he comes back.

          Confused between :

          A ) Delap & Mbeumo >> Isak & Amad -4
          B ) Virgil, Rogers, Delap >> Milenkovic, Amad, Isak -8
          C ) Rogers > Amad for free
          D ) RAN > Robinson for free

          Please help, my rank is stinking in 3M!

          Tonyawesome69
            6 Years
            just now

            Roll or sell RAN

        Karan14
          8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Fabianski
          TAA Gabriel Timber
          Salah Saka Palmer Enzo
          Isak Pedro Cunha

          (Flekken Dunk Greaves Winks)
          2 FT & 0.9m

          Winks to Amad for free and bench Enzo?

          Gives me the much needed 8th attacker that I haven’t had since GW4 wildcard.

          Open Controls
          Fuddled FC
            12 Years
            10 mins ago

            That's quite a luxury transfer..would you be better holding the FT this week and playing Enzo?

          THFC4LIFE
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Great team, haven’t seen you on here in a while.

            I’d do the move aswel

          Corgz Dark side of the Loon
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            3 mins ago

            I would roll the transfer....

          Tonyawesome69
            6 Years
            1 min ago

            Roll

        TeddiPonza
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          50 mins ago

          Have the exact money for Rogers to Amad but would probably have to pull the trigger tonight. It is a bit of a luxury transfer but with my poor rank (2,3m) and the upside in Amad it kind of makes sense. Would give BOU wol NEW (Amad) instead of MCI new BRI (Rogers)

          Thoughts??

          JabbaWookiee
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            22 mins ago

            Do it

          The FPL Units
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            14 Years
            21 mins ago

            Yeah I'd do it

          Tonyawesome69
            6 Years
            21 mins ago

            Save FT

        JabbaWookiee
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          50 mins ago

          Ouch - benching headache! Which one not to start?

          Saka (cry)
          Amad (BOU)
          Mbeumo (NFO)
          Palmer (eve)
          M.Salah (tot)
          Raúl (SOU)
          N.Jackson (eve)
          Isak (ips)

          Open Controls
          Tonyawesome69
            6 Years
            41 mins ago

            Amad

          The Mentaculus
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            Has Moderation Rights
            3 Years
            1 min ago

            Realistically you have a Raul/Amad rotation here which looks fine, so Amad this week. Unless your respect for Everton defence is enough to bench Jackson

        ebb2sparky
          14 Years
          48 mins ago

          Should I use my FT to swap RAN for Robinson this week or roll the transfer and play Hall instead of Robinson?
          FWIW - I have Hall's 15pts laughing at me from my bench, oh and Amads 13pts too.. Maybe it's best to have no bench!

          gellinmagellan
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            17 mins ago

            Play Hall and roll the FT

          The FPL Units
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            14 Years
            17 mins ago

            Roll

        gellinmagellan
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          I’m already on a -4 but my defence right now is: Gabriel, Dalot, Munoz, RAN, Faes

          RAN and Munoz are red flagged and Faes is barely getting minutes. Should I consider a -8 to replace RAN for Robinson this week itself or consider fielding 2 defenders? 😐

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            28 mins ago

            Nope play Faes.

          2. Cojones of Destiny
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Faes most probz 1 point cameo do the hit imo

          3. Black Knights
            • 12 Years
            14 mins ago

            You're considering an additional -4. Don't think of it as a -8 for this one transfer.

            1. gellinmagellan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ah yes, fair enough! Thanks for this

        • Black Knights
          • 12 Years
          41 mins ago

          New article:
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/12/19/how-the-scouts-fared-in-the-latest-sleeper-draft-league-fixtures-4

        • ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          2 ft’s.
          Which move is best:

          A) A Nouri & Semenyo to Robinson & Iwobi

          B) Semenyo & Larsen to Iwobi and Jiminez

          Sanchez

          Huijsen - Gabriel - Milenkovic 
          Saka - Palmer - Bruno - Semenyo - Salah
           Jackson - Pedro

            Sels - Larsen - Lewis - A Nouri

