How the Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures

It’s not too late to set up a Sleeper Fantasy FC draft league with your mates and, with so many Premier League matches about to take place, a high-intensity contest could be a lot of fun.

There have been three rounds of matches since our previous catch-up on Fantasy Football Scout’s staff draft. So, before the Christmas chaos gets underway, let’s take a look at how it’s going.

Sleeper is a popular app now branching into Premier League football after several years of hosting US sports contests.

Liked for its chat facilities and attractive design, Sleeper can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.

SCOUT SLEEPER DRAFT UPDATE

First, here are the 10 competitors:

Sam Bonfield – General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News

General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News Chris James – CEO of Scout, ‘El Fozzie’ hosts our Spaces on X

CEO of Scout, ‘El Fozzie’ hosts our Spaces on X Neale Rigg – Editor who does a bit of line-up predicting on the side

Editor who does a bit of line-up predicting on the side Tom Freeman – Deputy Editor, a differential specialist and five-time top 1k finisher

Deputy Editor, a differential specialist and five-time top 1k finisher Marc Jobling – Staff Writer who is now the Goals Imminent podcast co-host

Staff Writer who is now the Goals Imminent podcast co-host Ian (FPL Partridge) – Social Media Manager, formerly of the FPL Partridge ‘X’ account

Social Media Manager, formerly of the FPL Partridge ‘X’ account Tom Johnson – Multimedia Manager, began with Ian but recently expanded into video

Multimedia Manager, began with Ian but recently expanded into video Ed Gray – Strategic Advisor, UCL podcast co-host and creator of Fantasy Football Fest

Strategic Advisor, UCL podcast co-host and creator of Fantasy Football Fest Louis Roberts – Fantasy Football Community Staff Writer and master of many formats

Fantasy Football Community Staff Writer and master of many formats Scott Worrall – Social Media Executive, the newest recruit and an EFL Fantasy contributor

And this is how Matchday 16 played out:

Ed recorded the biggest score, thanks to brilliant performances from his first two draft picks Alexander Isak (34.0) and Son Heung-min (34.5). In a competitive clash with Chris, he also needed hauls from Cody Gakpo (20.0) and Morgan Gibbs-White (19.0). Marc recorded the biggest victory over Sam, whilst the tightest had Louis defeat first-placed Tom F.

In fact, Louis is the only manager with a perfect record since the previous update. He wasn’t initially around on draft day and raised eyebrows when his first six auto-picked players were all midfielders. Well nobody is laughing now – that’s five consecutive victories. James Maddison, Noni Madueke and Amad Diallo are doing a fine job.

However, Scott is experiencing a Manchester City-like freefall. After winning three of the initial four match-ups, a poor midfield has meant he’s lost eight of the following nine.

MATCHDAY 17

At the time of writing, two managers have adjusted their roster in preparation for the next round of games.

Neale has pounced upon Ismaila Sarr‘s good form and appealing upcoming fixtures, also adding Jacob Murphy to his attacking arsenal.

He faces Chris, while Sam’s purchase of Martin Dubravka is her way of preparing to take on table-topping Tom F. It’s a tough task though, as he owns Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo, Josko Gvardiol and Enzo Fernandez.

Elsewhere, Louis aims to reach six-in-a-row against last-placed Ian.

JOIN OUR SCOUT PICK’EM LEAGUE

Alongside the Sleeper Fantasy FC draft, there’s Pick’em – a Premier League prediction league – and you can join the Scout one for free by clicking here.

In Pick’em, all you do is predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to win each month but the overall season-long winner gets £7,500 worth of prizes!



