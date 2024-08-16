Win prizes with free Sleeper Pick’em prediction league

237
As well as the new Fantasy FC draft game coinciding with the Premier League’s 2024/25 kick-off, leading app Sleeper also offers a free Pick’em predictor.

So if you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to download the app – available from the App Store and Play Store – and then join our Scout league.

REGULAR PICK’EM PRIZES

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league?

In Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only will there be a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner wins £7,500 worth of prizes!

Prizes on offer with free Sleeper Pick'em prediction league

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with league competitors.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN SCOUT’S FREE SLEEPER PICK’EM LEAGUE

WHAT IS SLEEPER?

Built like a messenger app, Sleeper launched in 2014 as a place to chat about Fantasy games. Their initial US leagues debuted in 2017 and they’ve now decided to branch into football with some exciting Premier League and La Liga contests.

Pride is taken in its design, aided by initially hiring a bunch of casual fans and first-time Fantasy players to bring out-of-the-box ideas that created a less intimidating interface for new players. And this seems to have worked, as Sleeper continues to gain popularity.

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league? 1

At Scout, our core staff will be playing their Fantasy FC draft game too.

It’s a visually pleasing experience, where the draft order (Snake, Linear or Auction), time per pick and bench size are customised beforehand.

You can even edit the points-scoring system! Try using its chat feature to reach a group decision on whether to keep Fantasy Premier League (FPL) scoring, or add rewards for interceptions, dribbles, shots on target etc.

Post-draft, a waiver system allows unselected players to be acquired and starting line-ups can be adjusted as each Matchday progresses. This is ideal for any surprise player absences.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. FPLChessLeague
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Anybody know where I can find the FFS members mini-league code?

    
    1. FPLChessLeague
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Found it already. Cheers anyway.

      
      1. Dr. Ocular
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Any time

        
  2. money face bandwagon
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Good team?

    Henderson 4m
    B.johnson, harwood-b, taa, saliba, porro
    Bruno,jota,salah,saka,winks
    Isak, muniz, solanke

    
    1. mwa1t
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Defense a bit expensive imo. I'd downgrade TAA/Porro and upgrade Winks/Muniz

      
      1. money face bandwagon
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks!

        
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice team! Who you C this gw?

      
      1. money face bandwagon
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Isak atm

        
  3. LABILLETHEGOAT
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    what do you think of my latest draft? Don't know if its a bad idea not having haaland.

    Henderson
    TAA- Konsa- Hall
    Saka - Salah- Gordon - Bruno - Eze
    Isak - Solanke

    Fab- Pedro- Barco- Robinson

    
    1. Hello Palou
        just now

        Not a million miles away from my team so I like it.

        
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Need to decide between:
      A. Garnacho ESR Wood
      B. Gibbs-White Rodger Muniz +0.5

      Which one for you?

      
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        A.

        
      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B

        
    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Which is best?
      A.) Nkunku + Eze + Haaland (Leaves me with no Liv attack)
      B.) Bruno + Salah + Havertz (Leaves me with no City attack)

      
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        B looks better some how

        
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks Bobby. That would be my B team. How's that look?
          Henderson
          Martinez Saliba Gvardiol
          Bruno Garnacho Salah Saka
          Solanke Havertz Isak

          
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeh looks strong... Arsenal off to a good start and you're golden

            
            1. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Cheers mate - anything obvious to switch with 0.5 spare or would you save it?

              
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      What happened to going cheap at the back because of the BPS changes? I'm still going with 4x 4.5m and 1x 4.0m 😛

      
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Wow, that is cheap! I'm torn, TAA and Saliba are the ones tempting me.....

        
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          just now

          7m for TAA is Eze/Mbeumo money, don't know if he's worth it

          
      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        What's your team look like mate?

        
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hendo
          Hall Quansah Myko
          Salah Jota Gordon Nkunku
          Haaland Isak(C) Solanke

          Matthews Robinson Sangare THB

          
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Nice team! Def slightly weak like you said above but some real firepower and balance there. One of best Salah and Haaland drafts I've seen on paper tbh

            
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Cheers mate

              
      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        It's doable, if things go wrong there's a mighty WC 😛

        
    5. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      English players only squad.
      Pope
      TAA, White, Quansah
      Palmer, Saka, Foden, Gordon, MGW
      Watkins, Solanke
      (Bentley, Johnson, Harwood, Jebbison)

      
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        You have missed Rashford and Sterling 😆 😉

        
    6. MikeLowrey
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Last 3 spots

      A) Robinson ,Salah, Joao Pedro
      B) Gabriel, Gordon, Havertz

      
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        B - Much more balanced imo

        
    7. zensum
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      For GW1 only:
      Would u prefer? Who pair will score more?

      A) Rogers + Gabriel or Saliba
      B) ESR + Porro

      Appreciate your help

      
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        A

        
      2. zensum
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Anyone else? I’m also leaning towards A for GW1 but anyone any more insights?

        
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I like B because I think ESR is more nailed than Rogers

        
    8. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Rodri is not in the squad for the game this weekend, Guardiola says. "No chance."
      https://x.com/SamLee/status/1824410721859350898?t=xDrjUXql499frAOk_zupig&s=19

      
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Back up the sleeve for later in the season.

        
    9. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hi! Getting excited for KO now!
      Last tweaks for my team:
      Henderson Fabianski
      TAA Saliba Robinson Barco Johnson
      Son Bruno Jota ESR Rogers
      Haaland Isak Armstrong

      I have 0.5 in the bank
      Would you:
      A) upgrade Johnson to Hall
      B) upgrade Armstrong to Munoz
      C) keep it for Isak to Watkins

      
      1. HUMAN TRIPOD
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        B) Fulham have decent attack in Prem whereas Southampton unproven.

        
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        B

        
      3. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers both.
        I'll just have to hope I don't have any problems elsewhere so I can still find the 0.5 for Isak to Watkins!

        
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I have no plans of taking out Isak

          
    10. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Szmodics signs for Ipswich, last seasons Championship top scorer. If 5.5 be worth a punt from GW3 onwards

      
      1. mwa1t
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah will definitely be a good option

        
    11. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Palace mid Rak-Sakyi (4.5) confirmed on loan to Sheffield Utd, new 8th attacker option?

      
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry, mixed up, SHU not in PL

        
    12. cutch
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A) Gabriel
      B) Pedro Porro + 0.5
      C) Zinchenko + 1.0

      
      1. zensum
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Currently on B but swinging towards A

        
    13. klopptimusprime
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      a, Nkunku + Porro (352)
      b, Solanke + 4.5 Def (343)
      c, Gordon + 4.5 Def (352)

      Thinking Qunasah / Hall for 4.5

      
      1. mwa1t
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        B or C. Maybe B if you have Isak.

        
    14. northstandnoise
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Is there a last man standing league this year. If so does anyone have the code please

      
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        69toy6

        
        1. northstandnoise
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

          
    15. mwa1t
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pope

      Maatsen Saliba Quansah

      Bailey Nkunku Salah ESR

      Havertz Haaland Isak

      (Slicker Carvalho Faes Johnson)

      GTG? Repost because bottomed

      
    16. Saka White Rice
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is Gordon a bit of a risk then?

      
      1. ToyBlader
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Why would he be

        
        1. mwa1t
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Howe hinting that he's not quite up to speed

          
          1. Saka White Rice
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            What did he say?

            
    17. urosz
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      my Haaland+Salah+Son version:

      Henderson (Turner)
      Saliba Hall VDV (Faes, Robinson)
      Salah Son Paqueta ESR (Winks)
      Haaland Isak Woods

      Not sure on VDV (4.5) and Paqueta (6.0) but it's hard..

      Help?

      
      1. mwa1t
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I like it. Better options than Paqueta at 5.0/5.5 and VDV is an interesting one but generally solid team imo

        

