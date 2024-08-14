How to conduct a draft on Sleeper

Sponsored by Sleeper

The final days before Gameweek 1 gets underway is an ideal time to stage a draft for the season ahead.

Sleeper specialises in such head-to-head leagues and we at Fantasy Football Scout are partnering with this leading app for their first dip into Premier League life.

With a Fantasy FC draft imminently taking place amongst Scout staff, let’s check how the easy-to-follow process goes.

Simply download the app, available on the App Store and Play Store.

THE FANTASY FC DRAFT

Launched in 2014 as a place to chat, their initial US leagues were launched in 2017. Built like a messenger app, Sleeper takes pride in its design, aided by initially hiring a bunch of casual fans and first-time Fantasy players to bring out-of-the-box ideas that created a less intimidating interface for new players.

Just open the app and select ‘Draft Fantasy FC – Fantasy Premier League’ to either join a public league or create a private one. By choosing the latter, you become the commissioner.

SETTINGS

For this head-to-head format, there must be an even number of teams between four and 14.

As for draft type, the default is ‘Snake’, which reverses the order so that the latest round’s final manager gets to start the next one. But there is also ‘Linear’ (returns back to the beginning) and ‘Auction’ (where managers bid for players).

Then, some quick admin is required: inviting friends to play, setting a time to draft and deciding game rules. You can tweak the amount of time per pick – from a measly 10 seconds, up to no limit – and choose everyone’s squad size. By default, it’s 17 per manager.

An exciting points customisation can take place too. Try using the chat feature to reach a group decision on whether to keep Fantasy Premier League (FPL) scoring, or add rewards for interceptions, dribbles, shots on target etc.

Once a waiver type has been established – rolling, reverse or FAAB bidding – you’re ready to begin.

DOING THE DRAFT

When the time has arrived, get ready for the order to be revealed. And then, early in proceedings, the inevitable hits home: only one of you can own Erling Haaland. Or Mohamed Salah. Or Alexander Isak.

Yikes.

Accompanying the live, fast-paced draft will be a visually pleasing overview of each manager’s selections, plus the ability to chat and let the banter flow.

AFTERWARDS

With so few premiums to share, inevitably there’ll be some managers looking to immediately trade.

There’ll also be a waiver system that allows unselected players to be acquired post-draft.

Another good rule is that starting line-ups can be adjusted as each Matchday progresses – ideal for any surprise absences.

