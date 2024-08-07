Fantasy Football Scout partners with Sleeper for 2024/25

Sponsored by Sleeper

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Sleeper for the 2024/25 season!

A leading Fantasy app for American sports leagues like the NFL and NBA, Sleeper has branched out into football with some exciting new Premier League and La Liga games.

How does this affect you, dear reader? Well, we have a free Pick’em predictions league for you to join – and there will be £7,500 worth of prizes up for grabs for the winner!

We will also be playing the Fantasy FC draft game amongst our staff, more of which below.

Simply download the app, available on the App Store and Play Store.

JOIN OUR SCOUT PICK’EM LEAGUE

By clicking here, you can join Scout’s free Premier League prediction league.

In Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only will there be a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner wins £7,500 worth of prizes!

THE HISTORY OF SLEEPER

Launched in 2014 as a place to chat about fantasy football, their initial US leagues were launched in 2017.

Built like a messenger app, Sleeper prides itself on the app design. Initial hiring specifically brought in casual sports fans and first-time Fantasy players, so they could think outside of the box when creating a less intimidating interface for new players.

And this seems to have worked, as the app continues to gain popularity.

WHAT IS FANTASY FC?

Simply put, it’s a draft game for four, six, eight, 10 or 12 people.

The numbers need to be even because it’s a head-to-head format, where there’s no worry about budgets or player prices. But here’s the catch: only one participant can own Erling Haaland. Or Mohamed Salah. Or Alexander Isak.

With the commissioner in charge, managers pick a squad of 17 players and get rewarded for things like goals, assists, shots on target, clean sheets and saves. Line-ups can be adjusted as the Matchday progresses. Of course, just like in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), points can be lost too.

Meanwhile, the draft order can either be chosen or randomised. A ‘snake’ situation reverses the order so that the round’s final manager gets to begin the next one, whereas ‘linear’ returns to the start. Afterwards, a waiver system allows unselected players to be acquired post-draft.

Another enjoyable feature of Sleeper’s app is that the leagues have a group chat function, to let the banter flow.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN SCOUT’S FREE PICK’EM PREDICTIONS LEAGUE

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



