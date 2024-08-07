105
Sleeper August 7

Fantasy Football Scout partners with Sleeper for 2024/25

105 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sleeper

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Sleeper for the 2024/25 season!

A leading Fantasy app for American sports leagues like the NFL and NBA, Sleeper has branched out into football with some exciting new Premier League and La Liga games.

How does this affect you, dear reader? Well, we have a free Pick’em predictions league for you to join – and there will be £7,500 worth of prizes up for grabs for the winner!

We will also be playing the Fantasy FC draft game amongst our staff, more of which below.

Simply download the app, available on the App Store and Play Store.

JOIN OUR SCOUT PICK’EM LEAGUE

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league?

By clicking here, you can join Scout’s free Premier League prediction league.

In Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only will there be a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner wins £7,500 worth of prizes!

THE HISTORY OF SLEEPER

Launched in 2014 as a place to chat about fantasy football, their initial US leagues were launched in 2017.

Built like a messenger app, Sleeper prides itself on the app design. Initial hiring specifically brought in casual sports fans and first-time Fantasy players, so they could think outside of the box when creating a less intimidating interface for new players.

And this seems to have worked, as the app continues to gain popularity.

WHAT IS FANTASY FC?

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league? 1

Simply put, it’s a draft game for four, six, eight, 10 or 12 people.

The numbers need to be even because it’s a head-to-head format, where there’s no worry about budgets or player prices. But here’s the catch: only one participant can own Erling Haaland. Or Mohamed Salah. Or Alexander Isak.

With the commissioner in charge, managers pick a squad of 17 players and get rewarded for things like goals, assists, shots on target, clean sheets and saves. Line-ups can be adjusted as the Matchday progresses. Of course, just like in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), points can be lost too.

Meanwhile, the draft order can either be chosen or randomised. A ‘snake’ situation reverses the order so that the round’s final manager gets to begin the next one, whereas ‘linear’ returns to the start. Afterwards, a waiver system allows unselected players to be acquired post-draft.

Another enjoyable feature of Sleeper’s app is that the leagues have a group chat function, to let the banter flow.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN SCOUT’S FREE PICK’EM PREDICTIONS LEAGUE

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.

Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

105 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Ah. Different Sleeper. Used to quite fancy Louise Wener back in the day.

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      It's the sale of the century.

      Open Controls
    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Great girl. Loved her attitude and her music.

      Open Controls
  2. Narcissist
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Team good to go? I know no Haaland is a huge risk and I have the budget to get him but also think once he’s in the squad it’s impossible to justify taking him out.

    Flekken (Neto)
    Gvardiol, Saliba, Munoz (Castagne, Barco)
    Kuluseveki, Odergaard, Jota, Nkunku, Kudus
    Isak, Watkins (Pedro)

    £7m ITB planning on enabling an upgrade of worst performing mids to Palmer and Foden or Saka in due course.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      sorry but not keen at all. I would have salah at least if you dont own haaland. gl though 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yeah thinking Jota is going to cover you for Liverpool when he's quite likely to be on the bench . . along with no Haaland and no Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        Doubt he will be benched from the off. He should be starting the first 2 gw’s you would think due to the late return of others. If he performs well in those he may be hard to drop. If not, move off him.

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz are already back in training, absolutely no reason to believe they won't start the season.

          Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      has that always been your name, "narcissist"?

      Open Controls
  3. Better Call Raul
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anyone considering a punt on Summerville? Not much to get excited about in the 6m bracket

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Are you nuts, the 5.5 options are incredible

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        Half considering going with 5 of them haha

        Open Controls
      2. Better Call Raul
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Who do you like? I have Brereton already. Not keen on CHO personally

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          ESR Andrea CHO Elanga Murphy Diaz etc

          Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      He has definitely been on my radar. If he makes the step up this year he could be dynamite.

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      where does he start, in CAM? is Paqueta done for with the betting issue

      Open Controls
  4. WVA
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Getting there, two City, two Arsenal and a bit of Spurs, Chelsea and Newcastle.

    Raya
    Gvardiol Porro Mykolenko
    Salah Nkunku CHO ESR
    Haaland Isak Havertz
    4.0 Robinson Winks Barco

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      not sure about the structure 6.5 5.5 5.5 mid even though they are all ok picks

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        That’s the thing, they are all good picks to start with and lots of options around their price too

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Mate, could have sworn I saw you saying Havertz was a bad pick. Could be wrong, not gonna scroll through your comments history. Good team tho.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        I remember a big essay about not getting “the hype” too

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          That weren’t my comment

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 43 mins ago

            Fair, probably misremembering

            Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        I was saying he was a good pick but had someone far more knowledgeable post some stats showing how much he would regress fpl wise due to his reclassification which I shared but I’ve had him in a lot of drafts from the off, like three strikers too

        Open Controls
      3. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        He got a goal and two assists today though 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          I knew as soon as he scored we'd start seeing him in teams again.

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 33 mins ago

            you can definitely count me as naysayer on Havertz, purely down to the classification

            if he sustains it, then I'll happily hold my hands up

            Open Controls
            1. Ser Davos
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 18 mins ago

              I think he's potentially like the opposite of defenders

              ie people thinking why bother with defenders given the BP changes

              whilst Havertz's loss of CSs and 5 points for a goal gets evened out by BPS

              I still think the opposite is true

              A big thing in Havertz's favour is assists, a bit like Suarez used to be and Watkins last season. Assists for a forward along with the obvious goals are absolute gold dust

              Open Controls
  5. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Always end up wildcarding early anyway, so why not take a risk.

    Pope
    Gabriel Porro Zinchenko
    Son Trossard Jota Gordon
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Bentley Sangare Robinson Harwood-Bellis

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Thats why BB GW1 is gold

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yeah - first time ever looking as option

        What would be your main players to maximise
        15 players in gw1

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Two possible outcomes:

      a) Zinchenko, Trossard and Jota start, Arsenal clean sheet, Trossard and Jota hauls

      b) All 3 benched, 1pt cameos apiece, sangare haul on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Ha! Certainly FPL.

        Realistic scenario is a 1 return overall for Zinchenko, Trossard, Jota. Taken off after 65 mins, benched the next game!

        Open Controls
  6. Moneymar
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    I know it’s United, but Shaw or Dalot?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Shaw if you have to 😆

      Open Controls
  7. Mother Farke
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Brighton are after Ferdi Kadıoğlu. Can play LB, so worth keeping an eye on re: Barco.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Primarily plays LB and Brighton bid 35m Euros, Barco won't be a pick by GW1 deadline

        Open Controls
    • Moneymar
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      CHO or ESR? 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        ESR is in my team as a cheeky punt. With my sensible hat on, CHO

        Open Controls
      2. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        TBF IDK NGL

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Doesn't look Calafiori will be an option in GW1...

      Arteta on Calafiori (not in the #AFC squad today): "So much has happened to him in one week. He has come in to a new environment, a completely different methodology, different training and we are managing him. We want to do it slowly, to get him in the best possible way."

      https://x.com/SamJDean/status/1821267541685420087?t=YUQ3yYDFkCIG8z_4qsJUOA&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        He’s non-negotiable for some!

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Arteta on Timber: “He had a little discomfort in his foot the last few days. After the time he has been out, we did not want to take any risks.”

      https://x.com/SamJDean/status/1821264182609592446?t=8vZNQF6rjlf0GTq9c-Gqhg&s=19

      Open Controls
    • jayzico
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Another night. Another (better) RMT.

      Raya.
      Quansah. Robinson. Livra.
      Salah. Son. Bobb. Elanga.
      Isak. Haaland. Havertz.

      Barco. Faes. blah-de-blah

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Why is Quansah there?

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          He's in 50% if not more pundit's pages

          Open Controls
          1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 8 mins ago

            I don’t think that’s a good enough reason to own him personally.

            Open Controls
      2. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Is Quansah a likely starter?

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          Yup. No biggie if not. He'll prob be gone by tomorrow.

          Don't know how you can dis a team just cos of one player.

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            I’m not dissing your team, I am interested in him myself but don’t want to make a transfer for 5 weeks so don’t want a fire to put out

            Open Controls
            1. jayzico
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              Sorry Freddo, that wasn't aimed at you, it's just where the thread chose to put the comment.

              OK. Quansah out. Maybe.

              I'd laugh if he played and Trent wasn't though.

              Open Controls
      3. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Not for me.

        Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        I think I would start Blah-de-blah over Quansah

        Open Controls
      5. Whiskerz
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Too many rotation risks

        Open Controls
      6. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Quansah been in and out. Want Gue at Newcastle.

        I honestly can't better this any moment soon.

        Love TBH

        Open Controls
    • Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Despite all the gambling it transpires that FFS' most questionable affiliation is with twitter. Talk about ruining lives

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Is this just a general observation or has something prompted this?

        I agree though, Twitter is an algorithm-driven cesspool!

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          If you havent noticed the riots then geat for you

          Open Controls
        2. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Probably something to do with Elon Musk.
          https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cze5gd1jzkeo

          Open Controls
    • Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Hi all! Think I'm set on this for now. Any advice plz?

      Raya (4.0)
      TAA Gvardiol Barco Robinson Faes
      Salah Son Nkunku Amad ESR
      Havertz Watkins Isak

      Open Controls
      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Really like this team. Nice work.

        Open Controls
      2. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        No Haaland. I just couldn't go through with it.

        Open Controls
      3. henrysquire
        • 6 Years
        4 hours ago

        Crazy how much value Haaland free teams have this year.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          crazy how many points they wont have after 2 weeks 😀

          Open Controls
      4. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Double 4.0 defenders is a risk and a difficult position to shimmy out of. Not sure the funds that could fix tgat are worth investing in TAA.

        Open Controls
    • Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      So Raya, Saliba and Saka are likely to be good to go for GW1?

      Gordon and Trips don't look too likely at this stage

      Foden will be eased back 100% though that could come quickly ie starting GW2. Rodri would actually be the ideal 6.5 to start with if he's going to go straight back in

      Palmer will go straight in given his importance?

      Pickford should also go straight in as well

      Guehi will be in limbo I'm guessing

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Have you factored in the fact that Eddie Howe is a barefaced liar into the above?

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          no I haven't 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        What was said about Gordon?

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          check out Planet FPL Newcastle Correspondent

          Open Controls
    • TM44
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Thoughts here on my latest squad?

      GK - flekken/Valdimarsson
      DF - White//Gvardiol / henry/Faes/Harwood Bellis
      MD - salah/ Eze / Foden/ odegaard/ EMS
      FW - Isak / Watkins/muniz
      0m ITB

      Open Controls
      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Horrible defence/bench

        Open Controls
    • adstomko
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Zubimendi to Liverpool, and Szoboszlai is nailed in my team from GW4

      Open Controls
    • zdrojo187
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      A) Porro+Havertz
      B) VDV+Watkins
      I have Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    • Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Quick first to 3 vote on which you prefer; A, B or C:

      A_[No Haaland]
      Raya (Turner)
      WALKER Porro LDavies (Faes, HBells)
      Eze Foden Saka Salah (Rogers)
      Watkins Isak Ndiaye

      B_[zero Liverpool, no Ars attack, double New + Man C]
      Raya (Turner)
      GVARDIOL Porro LDavies (Faes, HBells)
      Eze PALMER GORDON ROGERS (WINKS)
      Watkins Isak HAALAND

      C_[zero Arsenal, zero Villa, double Liv + Newc]
      AREOLA (Fabianski)
      TAA Porro LDavies (Faes, HBells)
      Eze Gordon Salah NKUNKU Rogers
      Isak Haaland (4.5m)

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        B or C

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          ta - leaning towards C for early fixtures

          Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Starting Leif Davis every week could be brilliant or not...

        C

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          One for the early WCers I feel.

          Open Controls
    • The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Think I’m getting there.

      Areola
      Gvardiol,Munoz,Barco
      Salah,Eze,Nkunku,ESR
      Haaland,Isak,Havertz

      Fabianski,Rogers,Robinson,Harwood-Bellis

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Wouldn't get my hopes up on Barco. Other than that, really good.

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Probably only play wk 1 then bench for Robinson.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            If he’s only playing 1 week, you’d be better getting a 4.0 that Ian nailed, no point getting a dead asset for the sake of 1 week

            Open Controls
      2. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Like it. ESR and Havertz could be great shouts. Wonder if ESR a risk you don't need to take early on until he settles in though? Guess not many other options at £5.5m tbf

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          I’d love an Everton 5.5m but not sure from GW1 which one yet.

          Open Controls
          1. Mother Farke
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              As things stand, I'd go for either Lindstrom (who is obviously new to the league) or McNeil. The latter has been working on his "technical attributes" over the summer so he could be more of a threat if he's learnt how to use his weaker foot. In addition, I feel Harrison will be behind these two for the wing slots.

              I'd avoid Ndiaye and Doucoure as both of them are in competition with each other. Ndiaye has versatility on his side whereas Doucoure is only truly effective as a 10 playing behind DCL.

              Open Controls
      3. No Professionals
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Which duo do you prefer

        A) son and Trent
        B) Salah and Porro

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Havertz 8.0m FWD

        Arteta has been splitting Havertz mins at CF and left 8 through preseason.

        Does this reduce his FPL appeal?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Yeah I'd say so

          Open Controls
        2. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          I think once Saka and Rice are back in Havertz starts up top more often, but I also think Jesus could eat into his pitchtime

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            Interesting quote from Arteta after the game stating he likes Trossard/Havertz/Jesus linkup play on the left side

            https://x.com/HarrySymeou/status/1821273982802485261?t=D0JTATpSgHMEhhqeugWI7Q&s=19

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.