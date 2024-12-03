How the Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures

Sponsored by Sleeper

If you and your mates haven’t yet done so, get a Sleeper Fantasy FC draft league set up in time for December’s chaos.

And in the first of two articles this week, it’s time to catch up on Fantasy Football Scout’s staff draft, conducted during the September international break.

Sleeper is a popular app now branching into Premier League football after several years of hosting US sports contests.

Liked for its chat facilities and attractive design, Sleeper can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.

SCOUT SLEEPER DRAFT UPDATE

First, here are the 10 competitors:

Sam Bonfield – General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News

And this is how Matchday 13 played out:

Louis’ Team FPLReaction8 recorded the biggest score of Matchday 13 thanks to unfashionable hauls from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Amad Diallo, though he was pipped by Marc for the largest victory. The latter faced Tom J, whose initial five draft picks didn’t play for various reasons, restricting him to just 22.50 points.

They are two of four managers with a perfect win record since the previous update, joined by Sam and Tom F. The Deputy Editor not only boasts all of Mohamed Salah‘s attacking returns but he shrewdly added Justin Kluivert to his roster in time for a weekend hat-trick of penalties.

Meanwhile, the closest match took place between Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka‘s owners. Neale overcame Ian in a 99.50 – 94.25 battle.

MATCHDAY 14

At the time of writing, Neale is the sole manager to have adjusted their roster in preparation for the midweek round of games, grabbing Saturday’s other hat-trick hero Kevin Schade.

Not only that, he has reacted to Liverpool’s injury updates by signing Joe Gomez. Making way are Newcastle United duo Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock.

Looking at Matchday 14 fixtures, the stand-out contest is the editorial dual between table-topping Tom F and third-placed Marc, who is doing well despite out-of-form Erling Haaland being his first pick. Having Nicolas Jackson and Joao Pedro next to him in a strong forward line helps.

Additionally, the bottom two managers Ian and Ed will face off.

JOIN OUR SCOUT PICK’EM LEAGUE

Alongside the Sleeper Fantasy FC draft, there’s Pick’em – a Premier League prediction league – and you can join the Scout one for free by clicking here.

In Pick’em, all you do is predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to win each month but the overall season-long winner gets £7,500 worth of prizes!



