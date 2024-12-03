51
Sleeper December 3

How the Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures

51 Comments
If you and your mates haven’t yet done so, get a Sleeper Fantasy FC draft league set up in time for December’s chaos.

And in the first of two articles this week, it’s time to catch up on Fantasy Football Scout’s staff draft, conducted during the September international break.

Sleeper is a popular app now branching into Premier League football after several years of hosting US sports contests.

Liked for its chat facilities and attractive design, Sleeper can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.

SCOUT SLEEPER DRAFT UPDATE

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league? 1

First, here are the 10 competitors:

  • Sam Bonfield – General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News
  • Chris James – CEO of Scout, ‘El Fozzie’ hosts our Spaces on X
  • Neale Rigg – Editor who does a bit of line-up predicting on the side
  • Tom Freeman – Deputy Editor, a differential specialist and five-time top 1k finisher
  • Marc Jobling – Staff Writer who is now the Goals Imminent podcast co-host
  • Ian (FPL Partridge) – Social Media Manager, formerly of the FPL Partridge ‘X’ account
  • Tom Johnson – Multimedia Manager, began with Ian but recently expanded into video
  • Ed Gray – Strategic Advisor, UCL podcast co-host and creator of Fantasy Football Fest
  • Louis Roberts – Fantasy Football Community Staff Writer and master of many formats
  • Scott Worrall – Social Media Executive, the newest recruit and an EFL Fantasy contributor

And this is how Matchday 13 played out:

How the Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures 2

Louis’ Team FPLReaction8 recorded the biggest score of Matchday 13 thanks to unfashionable hauls from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Amad Diallo, though he was pipped by Marc for the largest victory. The latter faced Tom J, whose initial five draft picks didn’t play for various reasons, restricting him to just 22.50 points.

They are two of four managers with a perfect win record since the previous update, joined by Sam and Tom F. The Deputy Editor not only boasts all of Mohamed Salah‘s attacking returns but he shrewdly added Justin Kluivert to his roster in time for a weekend hat-trick of penalties.

Meanwhile, the closest match took place between Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka‘s owners. Neale overcame Ian in a 99.50 – 94.25 battle.

MATCHDAY 14

How the Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures 3

At the time of writing, Neale is the sole manager to have adjusted their roster in preparation for the midweek round of games, grabbing Saturday’s other hat-trick hero Kevin Schade.

Not only that, he has reacted to Liverpool’s injury updates by signing Joe Gomez. Making way are Newcastle United duo Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock.

Looking at Matchday 14 fixtures, the stand-out contest is the editorial dual between table-topping Tom F and third-placed Marc, who is doing well despite out-of-form Erling Haaland being his first pick. Having Nicolas Jackson and Joao Pedro next to him in a strong forward line helps.

Additionally, the bottom two managers Ian and Ed will face off.

JOIN OUR SCOUT PICK’EM LEAGUE

Alongside the Sleeper Fantasy FC draft, there’s Pick’em – a Premier League prediction league – and you can join the Scout one for free by clicking here.

In Pick’em, all you do is predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to win each month but the overall season-long winner gets £7,500 worth of prizes!

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

51 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sid07
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    please suggest
    1) isak to jackson
    2) isak + mbuemo to J pedro + saka (-4)
    3) Bruno to saka

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      For next GW?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Coming thick and fast

        Could be pivotal the next few days

        If players start and score the price changes will impact too

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Either a missed deadline or you own a dolorean:)

      1. Sid07
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        haha missed the deadline

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          I think mbeumo will do well gl

        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Plus reports of Jackson being rested so you'll be glad.to have isak(assuming he plays )

          1. Sid07
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Hoping he plays
            Best of luck everyone

  2. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Score prediction for Leicester vs West Ham?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      2 2

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      3-2

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think someone will score

  3. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Did -8, Konsa and Hall to Trent and Gomez to bench Ait Nouri. need clean sheet for Liverpool, clean sheet bust for Villa and Wolves, quite risky just to try and get two free transfers.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      -8 is a lot. GL

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Money in the bank wouldn't have gotten you points.

  4. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Everyone is eagerly awaiting the big news.

    Does Greaves start.

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Greaves starts ahead of Burgess

    https://x.com/IpswichTown/status/1864010488935338471?t=CHYov1Fn6turAjlS90_QGg&s=19

    1. Norco
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have waited so long for this moment! Let's go lad!!

      1. Feloh
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Did you start?

        1. Norco
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah I did. It was either Greaves, Hall or Faes l so started Greaves hoping for his start

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not Burgess! just after his recent price rise?

    3. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I believe
      In Mr. Grieves
      Pray for a man in the middle
      One that talks like Doolittle

  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Interesting that most who have both Rogers and Mbuemo seem to have benched Rogers. Only 1 of Mbuemo's 8 goals have come away from home and he has a total xGi over the last 4 games of 0.55. I would be surprised if he scored.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Watching Villa highlights it was difficult to tell Rogers was on the field.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's a close call but Mbeumo has more routes to points

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Villa conceded the most goals of any side in the last 4 gameweeks. Mbeumo on penalties and Martinez injured. Villa also made 3 errors leading directly to goals in the last 4 gameweeks ( most of any side )

    4. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm starting both but I'm not too sure Rogers is starting...

      1. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Also, two of the last 3 AVL-BRE meetings has ended 3-3.

  7. Feloh
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Greaves starts. I don't see Burgees on the squad.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      McKenna sticking with no CB on the bench policy

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Well, he would look like a total idiot if he went back on that a week later lol.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Clarke, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, Clarke, Delap

    Subs: Walton, Johnson, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Szmodics, Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Broadhead

    Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Doucouré, Mitchell, Eze, Sarr, Mateta

    Subs: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Richards, Kporha, Lerma, Schlupp, Devenny, Nketiah

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cmon Henderson you ledgend!

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      cheers

      eze/sarr watch. sarr been looking very good last few.

      come on Davis, been stolen so many assists of late

      1. Captain Mal
          7 mins ago

          Let's go Davis!

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            just now

            LFG!

          2. F4L
            • 9 Years
            just now

            2xassists, 2 conceded, 2 bonus. a solid 9 pointer, one can dream 🙂

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Fast forward a few hours - damn, I wish Greaves hadn't started.

      1. Feloh
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Why?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Its Ipswich lol.

          But, maybe he scores. Imagine.

    4. Captain Mal
        9 mins ago

        Who will punish most people? Mbeumo or Rogers?

        Open Controls
        1. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Mbeumo surely. Dropping him and losing 0.5 in team value while doing it.

        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Mbeumo 100%

        3. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Mbeumo ( see above )

      • One for All
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Greaves starts clean sheet please lol

      • have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Haaland should haul this week. His brain will think its another mid-week competition.

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Brain!? Now that's debatable.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            His processor

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          like this thinking, bodes well for foden as well haha

        3. Captain Mal
            2 mins ago

            Then Palmer won't play and Salah won't score, it would be quite something.

        4. Feloh
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Timber owners should expect a haul as I benched him for Greaves last minute.

