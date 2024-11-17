How the Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures

Sponsored by Sleeper

This November international break is an ideal time to set up a Sleeper Fantasy FC draft league if you and your mates haven’t done so yet.

Two months ago, during September’s quiet spell, Fantasy Football Scout staff conducted their own draft.

Sleeper is a popular app now branching into Premier League football after several years of hosting US sports contests.

Liked for its chat facilities and attractive design, Sleeper can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.

SCOUT SLEEPER DRAFT UPDATE

First, here are the 10 competitors:

Sam Bonfield – General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News

General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News Chris James – CEO of Scout, ‘El Fozzie’ hosts our Spaces on X

CEO of Scout, ‘El Fozzie’ hosts our Spaces on X Neale Rigg – Editor who does a bit of line-up predicting on the side

Editor who does a bit of line-up predicting on the side Tom Freeman – Deputy Editor, a differential specialist and five-time top 1k finisher

Deputy Editor, a differential specialist and five-time top 1k finisher Marc Jobling – Staff Writer who is now the Goals Imminent podcast co-host

Staff Writer who is now the Goals Imminent podcast co-host Ian (FPL Partridge) – Social Media Manager, formerly of the FPL Partridge ‘X’ account

Social Media Manager, formerly of the FPL Partridge ‘X’ account Tom Johnson – Multimedia Manager, began with Ian but recently expanded into video

Multimedia Manager, began with Ian but recently expanded into video Ed Gray – Strategic Advisor, UCL podcast co-host and creator of Fantasy Football Fest

Strategic Advisor, UCL podcast co-host and creator of Fantasy Football Fest Louis Roberts – Fantasy Football Community Staff Writer and master of many formats

Fantasy Football Community Staff Writer and master of many formats Scott Worrall – Social Media Executive, the newest recruit and an EFL Fantasy contributor

And this is how Matchday 11 played out:

Thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ goal, two assists and seven key passes, Chris recorded both the highest total and biggest win, thrashing Ian 145.25 – 68.25.

The closest match was a low-scoring affair between Cole Palmer FC and Team FPLReaction8. Despite having Emile Smith Rowe’s haul, Louis ended up narrowly losing.

Owning Murillo, Mikkel Damsgaard and Erling Haaland helped Marc ease past Scott, while a strong defence saw Neale defeat Sam.

Since the previous international break’s update, Tom Freeman is the only one to win all four encounters. Owning Mohamed Salah is no coincidence. Unfortunately, in a reversal of fortunes, Ian and Ed have lost four out of four.

MATCHDAY 12

At the time of writing, Neale is the sole manager to have adjusted their roster in preparation for the next round of games, adding Joe Willock.

However, he and Marc are battling to secure free agent Joao Pedro ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s strong-looking fixture run. There’s also been a waiver claim submitted by Louis to get Amad Diallo on board.

Looking at Matchday 12’s fixtures, the stand-out contest pits top two Tom Freeman and Neale against each other in an editorial clash. The percentages predict it to be a close battle, whereas Louis has an 81% chance of overcoming Ed.

JOIN OUR SCOUT PICK’EM LEAGUE

Alongside the Sleeper Fantasy FC draft, there’s Pick’em – a Premier League prediction league – and you can join the Scout one for free by clicking here.

In Pick’em, all you do is predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to win each month but the overall season-long winner gets £7,500 worth of prizes!



