Sleeper October 14

How the Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures

This October international break is an ideal time to set up a Sleeper Fantasy FC draft league if you and your mates haven’t done so yet.

A month ago, during the September internationals, Fantasy Football Scout staff conducted their own draft.

Sleeper is a popular app now branching into Premier League football after several years of hosting US sports contests.

Liked for its chat facilities and attractive design, Sleeper can be downloaded on either the App Store or Play Store.

SCOUT SLEEPER DRAFT UPDATE

First, here are the 10 competitors:

  • Sam Bonfield – General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News
  • Chris James – CEO of Scout, ‘El Fozzie’ hosts our Spaces on X
  • Neale Rigg – Editor who does a bit of line-up predicting on the side
  • Tom Freeman – Deputy Editor, a differential specialist and five-time top 1k finisher
  • Marc Jobling – Staff Writer who is now the Goals Imminent podcast co-host
  • Ian (FPL Partridge) – Social Media Manager, formerly of the FPL Partridge ‘X’ account
  • Tom Johnson – Multimedia Manager, began with Ian but recently expanded into video
  • Ed Gray – Strategic Advisor, UCL podcast co-host and creator of Fantasy Football Fest
  • Louis Roberts – Fantasy Football Community Staff Writer and master of many formats
  • Scott Worrall – Social Media Executive, the newest recruit and an EFL Fantasy contributor

And this is how Matchday 7 played out:

How our Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures 2

The biggest margin of victory belonged to Sam, thrashing Marc 123.75 – 72.25 thanks to the combined 41 points of Kai Havertz and Lucas Paqueta.

Although Ian brought in a huge 70 from the duo of Bukayo Saka and Jarrod Bowen, who accumulated two goals, three assists, five shots on target and 12 key passes.

Meanwhile, the week’s tightest win involved its two lowest scorers Ed and Chris. The latter played three Everton attackers in their 0-0, whereas Tom F swooped in to benefit from Jordan Pickford‘s clean sheet and penalty save.

MATCHDAY 8

How our Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures 3

At the time of writing, three managers have adjusted their roster in preparation for the next round of games. But there’s still over a week to go.

In addition to bringing in Nikola Milenkovic for Marcos Senesi, Tom J sold the injured Joao Pedro for West Ham United’s Michail Antonio. This allowed the Brazilian forward to be collected by Neale for later usage, in exchange for Omari Hutchinson.

Marc was another to invest in Nottingham Forest’s defence: Murillo comes in for Emerson.

“Another week of being absolutely robbed by Spurs players. Last time out, I was mugged by a van der Ven and Johnson combo from Sam, plus Fernandes getting harshly sent off. This time, Ed took a well deserved lead via Gakpo and Jota but I was clawing it back and just needed a Porro to keep a clean sheet against Brighton.

“Suffice to say, they ‘Spursed it up’ and the Fielding Foxes experienced another narrow defeat. Mind you, I’ll have to take some of the rap for resting Pereira. I need a week to lick wounds, let the lads recover and maybe make a roster change before going head-to-head with Neale and team Skonto Rigga. Come on you Foxes!” – Chris James, manager of Fielding Foxes

Looking at Matchday 8’s fixtures, what stands out is that eight of the 10 have the same record of two wins and two losses. The only two who don’t – Scott and Tom J – are about to face off.

New to the Scout team, Scott picked up his first defeat last time and is hoping to bounce back versus bottom-of-the-table Tom.

