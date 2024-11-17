103
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 35 mins ago

    Ait-Nouri, Hall, Gvardiol, (Lewis, Greaves) seems to be the best backline at the moment.

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
        6 hours, 2 mins ago

        2x M. City? Not sure about that...

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 41 mins ago

          Gvardiol > Gabriel?

          Open Controls
      • Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        Strange that arsenal are still getting ignored. They'll get the most clean sheets in the next 6 I reckon. I'll be doubling up if I can.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 43 mins ago

          I think at least one moving forward is a very good idea.

          Open Controls
      • Zalk
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        Your pic reminds me of my face in the morning, looking into the bathroom mirror having just turned on the lights.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 7 mins ago

          You should see mine boasting helm, it has horns!

          Open Controls
      • Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Lewis? Really?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 8 mins ago

          I’ve never liked him!

          Open Controls
      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        Konate also a contender

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 28 mins ago

        Nah highly doubt Gvardiol, Lewis and Greaves would make WC12 defenders imo

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yes, I think Lewis has to go.

          Open Controls
      • Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        If I don't just go cheap, I'm strongly considering Timber as my second Arsenal with Ben White now recovering from surgery and out for 8-12 weeks I believe.
        Liverpool cover might best come from Allisson who should be back very soon. Liverpool fixtures dodgy in next 3 apart from GW12 itself.
        Instead of the template Raya/Konate on all the wild card videos.

        Open Controls
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      New Community Article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/17/ffs-head-to-head-leagues-gameweek-11-round-up

      Lord's monthly round-up of the FFS Head-t-Head Leagues.

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Nice article. Thanks! I agree with your conclusion on Davis as a pick. Might get him as a punt, Porro has been a crap pick.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        Have Davis since GW1. He's a much better footballer than a FPL pick. Himself, Semenyo and Palmer are the only GW1 players I've kept.

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          Yes probably down to the IPS factor. He will still have a good run of fpl pts imo

          Open Controls
          1. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            He can be summed up by his assist against Brentford when he still only got 2pts. He might score 1 or 2 more goals all season. Essentially hes Alfie Doughty MKII but in a season where you probably don't hit bonus as a defender without a clean sheet.

            Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          I agree with this.

          I had him about GW3 but got rid on WC. Not because of him, but because his crappy team mates were letting him down.

          Open Controls
    4. Malaikat Jihad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      What about Mykelenko?

      Open Controls
      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        Decent value but a terrible run of fixtures looming.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Look at their fixtures between 15-23! Very difficult rotation unless 5th def bench

        Open Controls
    5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      These transfers ok for a -4?

      Haaland, Johnson, Semenyo, TAA, Porro out

      Jackson, Salah, Saka, Colwill, Hall in

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        Nice upgrades spreading the Haaland cash. Don't like the Colwill pick, but at least the price is right.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        Don't think you need to take the extra defender/ Semenyo to Saka hit

        Open Controls
      3. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Have Isak ?

        Open Controls
    6. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      Half way through IB, checked this morning and can still afford with a 0.2 buffer (hopefully can still afford on Fri).

      Sels, Trent, Solanke, Jiminez OUT
      Sanchez, Ait-Nouri, Isak, Cunha IN

      Locks this in for next 5 gameweeks - no changes allowed at all. Hoping Watkins can hit a bit of form with those fixtures.

      Sanchez
      Ait-Nouri, Konsa, Davis
      Salah, Palmer, Saka, Rogers
      Watkins, Isak, Cunha

      Fabianksi, Johnson (Brennan), Robinson, Faes

      Perma (c): A) Salah B) Palmer
      Play: A) Rogers B) Rogers
      Play: A) Konsa B) Robinson

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Should be A) Rogers B) Johnson

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Don't think you need to make the GK transfer. Sels/Fabianski rotation is fine, don't trust Sanchez as he's always prone to a big mistake

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          I can't rotate. Have to lock team in and leave it alone. Annoying as that is cos the GK rotation is ok. Is just a fixtures play for Chelsea as Forests toughen up a bit.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 17 mins ago

            Fair enough, Kepa and Verbruggen is worth considering

            Open Controls
    7. Els365
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      I have a feeling that Ait-Nouri is a trap loading. Wolves a'int keeping many clean sheets and I don't see him continuously getting points from goals or assists. Speaking of defenders who are nailed on, would you get Fabian Schar for Newcastle's fixtures or Ruben Dias (if fit). Need to sell Trent for a 5.4 mill or under to facilitate a move to get Palmer in for McNeil. Easier route could've been Mbeumo out for Palmer but have had Mbeumo since game week 3 and I know his fixtures turn, but i see him involved in anything that goes through Brentford. Have Gordon also but Newcastle have great fixtures and I need to ditch McNeil. A Trent fan but a sell due to lack of explosiveness. Giving him the Southampton game then bye-bye

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        TAA may not get the Southampton game. Don't see the need for Liverpool to risk him with Bradley available, more than capable to replacement and more important fixtures against Madrid and City afterwards

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Prefer the 1m saving in Hall over Schar. Dias is injured and if available, he isn't nailed when Ake/Akanji/Stones are available

          Open Controls
          1. Els365
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Ok. I had already ditched Wood for Pedro. Will wait till game week 12 deadline to do trent to hall. Then McNeil to Palmer after Chelsea v Aston Villa. Dont want to make unnecessary hits that will cost me in the long run.

            Open Controls
      2. Zimo
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        He's fine as a 4th defender.

        Open Controls
        1. Els365
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Will be having him as a 3rd or 4th defender behind gvardiol and digne. Rest will be faes and mykolenko

          Open Controls
    8. Mother Farke
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        A Jackson YC v Leicester would be right up my street. Anyone else waiting for it to happen before buying him?

        Open Controls
      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Wood, BJ -> Salah, 4.5 (-4). How do these look?

        Open Controls
        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          I much prefer the sound of the 1st option.

          Open Controls
      • Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Palmer vs Leicester will be the best captain this gw, Maresca knows these players so well, Chelsea gonna win 0-3

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Early kickoff though

          Open Controls
          1. Shark Team
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            Like Luton(a) last year where he got 18pts

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              Yeah could work, not for me though. I'm going for a rested Salah.

              Open Controls
        2. Zimo
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Rather captain Salah. Gandhi scares me.

          Open Controls
      • Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        How did Colwill make this list? Played every match and hes averaging about 2 pts a game even though they've kept cleans in that spell. Hes about 20 pts behind his goalkeeper in that spell. No goal threat. Just not a good pick.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Is there anyone you'd add to the list instead?

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Digne, Kirkez?

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Kirkez looks promising. One to watch. Digne seems to have gone off the boil since the 2020/21 season though. Fixtures are mixed.

              Open Controls
      • kellamergh
        • 5 Years
        4 hours ago

        I think I've finally settled on my WC12 team.
        I don't think there is anything that I'd change.

        Verbruggen
        Gabriel Konate Hall
        Salah(C) Saka Bruno Palmer
        Cunha Isak Pedro

        Fabianski Semenyo Kerkez Ait-Nouri

        0m itb

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          Great team / squad

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Solid draft.

          3rd Arsenal player would have been ideal.

          Open Controls
        3. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Nice, you must have a lot of value saved up to afford that.

          Open Controls
        4. scarlet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Yeah, I like this.

          Open Controls
          1. kellamergh
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Cheers guys.

            Open Controls
        5. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Like it. Solid.

          Open Controls
        6. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Not sure about Semenyo...could go cheaper to a Buonanotte for bench or Smith Rowe has better ppm/returns

          Open Controls
          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Money saved could get Onana

            Open Controls
        7. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Looks like the perfect WC team

          Open Controls
      • HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        I think Joao Pedro will ve a regular starter. Agree?

        He has scored against man city, arsenal and man utd in his last 3 pl ganes.

        Hurzeler also rate him highly given the below quotes

        “Yeah he makes a difference. I think every premier league club has this one player who makes the special things, and I think he’s exactly that player for us.

        And he’s not only a great player, he’s also a great leader—you know, I think we underestimate him a little bit regarding leader skills—he’s a great leader, he’s very demanding—he demands a lot from his teammates, he always sets the standards really high, and I think he’s a big role model for all the young players.”

        Open Controls
        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          I'm going to ship vardy out for him.

          Open Controls
          1. HurriKane
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            Jimenez for me in gw13

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              Wissa for me in gw14

              Open Controls
          2. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            I'm looking to do the same thing, but game time for Pedro is still a concern. I guess he can make an impact off the bench as well.

            Open Controls
      • sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Any transfers recommended? Might take out Saliba and look to get Saka from GW15 onwards.

        Raya
        Gabriel Saliba RAN Davis Mosq**
        Salah Palmer Johnson Rogers Mbeumo
        Larsen Jackson Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          I'm actually looking to bring IN Saliba. Double Arsenal defence is going to be a nice differential.

          Open Controls
          1. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I'd get Timber over Saliba I think with White's injury. Still make Gabriel and Raya the best two options in that order but Timber would be the 3rd option.

            Open Controls
      • DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Give Halaand the Tottenham game or make the below moves for -4?

        A. Haaland > Isak
        B. Johnson > Salah
        C. Roll

        Or

        D. Son > Saka (no hit)

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          3 hours ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Sorry I should have posted my message better.

            I would have to transfer out Haaland to get Salah in. So A and B would be the moves together for a -4.

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              I'd give Haaland the Spurs game in that case

              Open Controls
      • mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Opinions on squad structure please.

        Is it worth getting a decent 5th mid, like Rogers, even though that means you’ll have benching dilemmas every week,

        Or - downgrade 5th mid to 4.5 Winks for example, avoid benching dilemmas and use the extra 0.7 to upgrade elsewhere

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Depends on the other 7 attackers - how nailed are they and their fixtures. Rogers gives you a robust team over Christmas period and can rotate with another cheap attacker

          Open Controls
      • scarlet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Would Kadioglu not be a better pic than Dunk (assuming both are deemed fit before the weekend)?

        Open Controls
      • Silent assassin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        I was very surprised that Digne did not make it onto your shortlist.

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          He’s an FPL troll

          Open Controls
        2. Els365
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          He has been good for me since i got on wildcard gameweek 3. Should have made that list with set pieces in his locker, some assist and clean sheets

          Open Controls
      • Vazza
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Who is a better pick:

        A. Amad (knowing that there is no certainty whether he’ll be a regular starter)

        B. Buonanotte (knowing that he’ll miss the Chelsea game so need to play a bench player)

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
          • 4 Years
          41 mins ago

          Any responses would be appreciated.

          Open Controls
        2. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          38 mins ago

          Completely depends on how often they'll need to play in your side and your appetite risk. Either is fine as an 8th attacker, more risk more potential with Amad.

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
            • 4 Years
            36 mins ago

            They will be used as a 7th attacker

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
                20 mins ago

                Neither is particularly inspiring

                Open Controls
        3. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          On WC

          A Raya Anderson (max 4.5 defender) or
          B Verbruggen Konate

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Depends on the rest of your defense. If Konate/Andersen are one of your 3 main defenders that you need to play almost every week, I'd say B. If you need them for rotation, you could get away with A.

              Open Controls
              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                It’s a rotation with Gabriel Kerkez Ait -Nouri and Hall the other 4 defenders

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                    1 hour ago

                    That's a solid defence, I think you could do A in that case.

                    Open Controls
            • Aster
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Johnson to Bruno for - 4?

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. Captain Mal
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Bruno has 2 great fixtures. What's your plan when he plays the likes of Arsenal and City? If you want to keep him long term, go ahead. Otherwise, I'd say it's not worth it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Cleansheets: City 1/7. Arsenal 0/7. Bruno more than capable of getting attacking returns in those games.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Pep bites Kun
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Due to Saka injury doubt, I reckon a lot are seeing him as an interim stepping stone. Prob not worth -4 in that case. Longer term I also think, yes.

                    Open Controls
              2. estheblessed
                • 9 Years
                55 mins ago

                Decided against wild carding! How does this look?

                Verbrugen
                Gabriel, Gvardiol, Mazourai
                Saka, Palmer, Mbeumo, Salah
                Cunha, Pedro, Jackson

                Turner, Johnson, Faes, Braco

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                    41 mins ago

                    Nice

                    Open Controls
                  • Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Looks like a WC team

                    Open Controls
                  • Vazza
                    • 4 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    No Haaland?

                    Open Controls
                  • Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    Looks better than many WC teams on here

                    Open Controls
                2. Deer-in-headlights
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  GTG, about as good as could be expected for a team that hasn't wildcarded yet.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deer-in-headlights
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Reply fail to Etheblessed

                    Open Controls
                3. Ohh1454
                  • 6 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  What scores more this week ?
                  A. Haaland and Johnson (+4)
                  B. Jackson and Isak

                  Open Controls
                  1. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Easy B for me

                    Open Controls
                  2. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 8 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  3. F4L
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    a

                    Open Controls
                4. Warby84
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Raya (Fab)
                  Trent Gabriel Hall (Robinson Faes)
                  Fernandes Salah (c) Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
                  Isak Cunha (Wissa)

                  Gtg if all fit, Robinson comes in if Trent is out..

                  Open Controls

