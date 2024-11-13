The Ruben Amorim era is underway at Manchester United after the Portuguese head coach arrived at Carrington on Monday.
Amorim has signed a contract until 2027 after leaving Sporting Lisbon, where he won two league titles during a successful four-year stint at the club.
Five key staff will join him at Old Trafford: assistant manager Carlos Fernandes, assistant coaches Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro, goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira.
In this article, we take a closer look at Amorim and ask what we can expect from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.
The stats in this piece are from FBref and WhoScored.
RUBEN AMORIM: THE HISTORY
A former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Amorim retired as a player in 2017, before taking up his first managerial job at Braga two years later.
Amorim won the Taca da Liga – the Portuguese League Cup – in his short two-month tenure.
His rapid success led him to Sporting, who paid €10m to acquire his talents. It proved to be a masterstroke.
At the end of Amorim’s first full season (2020/21) in charge, Sporting won the title, the club’s first in almost two decades, before winning it again in 2023/24.
In addition, they won the Taca da Liga twice, in 2021 and 2022.
Amorim leaves Sporting in great shape; top of the table with a perfect record of 11 wins from 11 games.
They also sit second in the UEFA Champions League’s new-look league phase, after three wins and a draw.
|Season
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Scored
|Conceded
|Points
|Position
|2024/25
|11
|11
|0
|0
|39
|5
|33
|1st
|2023/24
|34
|29
|3
|2
|96
|29
|90
|1st
|2022/23
|34
|23
|5
|6
|71
|32
|74
|4th
|2021/22
|34
|27
|4
|3
|73
|23
|85
|2nd
|2020/21
|34
|26
|7
|1
|65
|20
|85
|1st
Above: Ruben Amorim’s managerial record at Sporting Lisbon (league only)
RUBEN AMORIM: PLAYING STYLE/TACTICS
