  1. RealSocialDads
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Weighing up a wildcard to restructure my team and move onto Saka / Palmer.

    1FT

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Gabriel Robinson
    Rogers Mbuemo Salah Johnson
    Haaland Raul Solanke

    Fabs Myko Winks Faes

    A. WC
    B. Hold off, probably take a hit for Palmer

    1. Mother Farke
        38 mins ago

        In all honesty, you could hold off playing your WC. Take the hit for Palmer. WC's are meant for multiple changes.

      • kellamergh
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        A for me.
        Having both Haaland and Salah gives you an unbalanced team.

        There's a fair bit I'd change in that team.

    2. ran
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      ESR and Haaland?
      or
      Palmer and Isak?

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B

    3. tbos83
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      Would really appreciate some thoughts here. 2FT, 0itb

      Flekken Muric
      RAN Keane Lewis Colwill Greaves
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
      Haaland Wood DCL

      A) DCL, Keane > Pedro, Mazraoui
      B) Haaland, Rogers > Isak, Fernandes
      C) Haaland, Rogers, Semenyo > Cunha, Fernandes, Saka (-4)
      D) Something else

      1. kellamergh
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

    4. corderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Flekken Fabianski
      TAA Gabriel Lewis Ait-Nouri Greaves
      Palmer Mbueno Semenyo ESR Rogers
      Isak Watkins Solanke

      Already done Haaland > Isak and still have 4FT's. Struggling to decide who to take out for Salah and who to replace Solanke with

      Salah in for:
      A) ESR
      B) Rogers

      Solanke out for:
      1) Cunha
      2) Pedro

      1. kellamergh
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        A1

    5. kellamergh
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      I'm wildcarding in GW12.
      Any weak links in this template?

      Verbruggen
      Hall Konate Ait-Nouri
      Salah Saka Bruno Palmer
      Cunha Isak Pedro

      Fabianski Semenyo Gabriel Kerkez

      0m itb
      (Lineup not confirmed)

      1. ct mariner
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Looks good - similar to my WC this week.
        You have Konate, Kerkez, Semenyo and Pedro

        I have Mazraoui, THB, Rogers and Wissa

        I think your team is higher value!

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        No objections

    6. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      I don’t want to alarm people but the NUDISTS are here! NUDISTS!!!! Bring me mine jousting towels, let the flicking begin!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        CRACK, woohoooo hear them yelp yelping!

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Easy on the Gatorade knight

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          In space, no one can here you yelp!

    7. ct mariner
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Best 11m goalkeeper and defender combo

      1. Verbruggen and Gabriel/Gvardial

      2. Raya and Konate

    8. tbos83
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Everyone on Bluesky yet?

    9. McSlu
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      On WC. Any recommended changes?

      Sanchez/Fab
      4.0, Hall, Mazraoui, murillo, RAN
      Palmer, salah, bruno, saka, 4.5
      Isak, Jackson, Cunha

    10. JBG
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      https://x.com/AttackingFooty/status/1856696489491185844

      "BREAKING:

      There are TENSIONS between the Manchester City dressing room and Pep Guardiola! "

    11. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Solanke Son to Isak Bruno F?

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        100%

    12. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am 0.1 short of getting this WC team.

      Who would you downgrade if you had to, and am I missing anyone?

      Raya | Fabianski
      Gabriel | Ait Nouri | Robinson | 4.5 | Van den Berg
      Salah | Saka | Palmer | Bruno | Rogers
      Isak | Pedro | Wissa

