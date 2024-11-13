The Ruben Amorim era is underway at Manchester United after the Portuguese head coach arrived at Carrington on Monday.

Amorim has signed a contract until 2027 after leaving Sporting Lisbon, where he won two league titles during a successful four-year stint at the club.

Five key staff will join him at Old Trafford: assistant manager Carlos Fernandes, assistant coaches Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro, goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira.

In this article, we take a closer look at Amorim and ask what we can expect from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

The stats in this piece are from FBref and WhoScored.

RUBEN AMORIM: THE HISTORY

A former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Amorim retired as a player in 2017, before taking up his first managerial job at Braga two years later.

Amorim won the Taca da Liga – the Portuguese League Cup – in his short two-month tenure.

His rapid success led him to Sporting, who paid €10m to acquire his talents. It proved to be a masterstroke.

At the end of Amorim’s first full season (2020/21) in charge, Sporting won the title, the club’s first in almost two decades, before winning it again in 2023/24.

In addition, they won the Taca da Liga twice, in 2021 and 2022.

Amorim leaves Sporting in great shape; top of the table with a perfect record of 11 wins from 11 games.

They also sit second in the UEFA Champions League’s new-look league phase, after three wins and a draw.

Season Played Won Drawn Lost Scored Conceded Points Position 2024/25 11 11 0 0 39 5 33 1st 2023/24 34 29 3 2 96 29 90 1st 2022/23 34 23 5 6 71 32 74 4th 2021/22 34 27 4 3 73 23 85 2nd 2020/21 34 26 7 1 65 20 85 1st

Above: Ruben Amorim’s managerial record at Sporting Lisbon (league only)

RUBEN AMORIM: PLAYING STYLE/TACTICS





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



