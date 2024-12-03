81
  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Price Changes 3rd December

    Rises: Saka 10.4, Wissa 6.2, Kluivert 5.4, Sánchez 4.8, Kerkez 4.5

    Falls: Luis Díaz 7.5, Martinelli 6.8, Bailey 6.2, Barnes 6.2, Welbeck 5.9, McNeil 5.5, Carvalho 4.7, Justin 4.5, Van de Ven 4.5, Peupion 4.4, Stewart 4.4, Roerslev 4.3

    1. Ausman
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy 🙂

    2. Yank Revolution
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      2 up!

    3. Mozumbus
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

    4. JT11fc
      56 mins ago

      Cheers
      104.6 tv wooo

      1. SpaceCadet
        3 mins ago

        Rank?

        1. JT11fc
          2 mins ago

          37k

    5. Eze Really?
      4 mins ago

      Thank you again Rainy. All the risers on FPL statistics came in.

  2. 3 A
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    good article. tq

  3. FPL GREG
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Villa aren't keeping a cleanie against Brentford are they?

    1. Ausman
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Highly doubtful the way they are playing.

    2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Wouldn’t bet on them keeping a CS against anyone in PL the way they are playing right now

        1. FPL GREG
          3 mins ago

          just wondering if I can justify Konsa to TAA -4.

        46 mins ago

        Nope

        1. FPL GREG
          just now

          and what of TAA, Knight?

        just now

        There is a chance though…

    3. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      1 FT, 2.7 ITB

      Flekken (Valdi)
      Gabriel Konate Ran (Myko Greaves)
      Salah Palmer Saka Mbuemo (Rogers)
      Wood Cunha Welbeck

      A) Konate -> Gomez
      B) Welbeck -> Jackson

      1. The FPL Units
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Play Myko and save.

        1. gellinmagellan
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          This

      2. Hurnt
        51 mins ago

        B Southampton missing a lot of players and Jackson confidence is sky high

      3. Bggz
        just now

        B

    4. Kane Train
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Best Konate replacement ??

      A) Ait-Nouri
      B) Colwill

      1. Ausman
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Read the article then make a decision 🙂

        1. The FPL Units
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          so it wasn't just me

        2. OverTinker
          1 min ago

          Is this article the only source of info?

      2. Hurnt
        53 mins ago

        A

      3. OverTinker
        25 mins ago

        A

      4. Bggz
        1 min ago

        Not colwill

    5. Crazy RedDevil
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Colwill or cucurella? Please suggest.

      1. The Knights Template
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Colwill

      2. JT11fc
        49 mins ago

        Cucu

      3. Bggz
        1 min ago

        Not colwill
        He’ll only get cs points which are few and far between

    6. Meta12345
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        From gw 15 to 28…
        Onana set and forget or rotate flekken and henderson?
        Both options gives 7 home matches vs easy teams
        But onana has 4 games vs big eight and flekken/henderson only one

        Which one??

        1. The FPL Units
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Onana

        2. Ausman
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Onana

      • Letsgo!
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Bruno to bowen for free?

        1. The FPL Units
          48 mins ago

          Nah I'd keep Bruno, Bowens stats are not good.

        2. gellinmagellan
          44 mins ago

          Keep Bruno

        3. The Knights Template
          12 mins ago

          Keep

        4. Hurnt
          just now

          Keep

      • NumberSix
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I took a 4 point hit to squeeze in Saka for Mbuemo before price rises (couldn’t afford otherwise. Have I taken too big a hit or is this side fairly well set with 4 premiums in place?

        Flekken (turner)
        Maz - AWB - Timber (faes/Greaves)
        Salah - Saka - Palmer - Rogers
        Larsen - Haaland - Pedro

        1. The FPL Units
          43 mins ago

          Lost a midfielder?

          1. Waylander
            just now

            Sacrificed him on the altar of Saka

        2. Waylander
          42 mins ago

          4 point hit is nothing you will be fine.

          1. NumberSix
            1 min ago

            Dibling. Last sub, will never see the light of day I suspect…

        3. Hurnt
          just now

          Love it great move, so a haaland salah saka palmer squad is possible and looks good

      • SpaceCadet
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        First sub greaves or faes? In case Gabriel doesn’t play …….

        1. gellinmagellan
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          I have both and I will put Greaves first

          1. SpaceCadet
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Cheers

        2. The Knights Template
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Greavesy

      • gellinmagellan
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Flekken Fabianski
        Ait-Nouri Dalot Gabriel Faes Greaves
        Mbuemo Bruno Rogers Semenyo Salah
        Cunha JPedro Haaland

        1 FT 1.0 ITB

        A) Haaland + Mbuemo > Saka + Jackson for -4
        B) Mbuemo + Bruno > Saka + Mitoma for -4
        C) Haaland + Mbuemo + Bruno > Saka + Palmer + Jackson for -8 (does it make sense to have both Palmer and Jackson)

        Who to prioritise this week?
        1) Saka
        2) Palmer
        3) Just get both and stop feeling FOMO

        1. SpaceCadet
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          B

        2. The Knights Template
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          2

        3. Bggz
          just now

          A

      • Lucky Z
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Salah | Palmer | Saka | Bruno | Mbeumo
        Jackson | Cunha | J.Pedro

        Bench J.Pedro?

        1. SpaceCadet
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Mbeumo

        2. gellinmagellan
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Mbuemo

        3. The Knights Template
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Brino

        4. Bggz
          just now

          Bruno

      • Vazza
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Ait-nouri + Mazraoui => Colwill + Gomez

        4 point hit

        Have exact money

        Thoughts pls..

        1. The Knights Template
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Nope

        2. Bggz
          just now

          Nonononono

      • My name is Maradona
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Virgil, Porro, Robinson, Gabriel, Aina

          What should be my 3 starters?

          1. The Knights Template
            40 mins ago

            Bench rob//aina

          2. Catilo
            2 mins ago

            Play the premium ones

        • Bleh
          57 mins ago

          Who to start?

          A. Rogers - BRE (H)
          B. Semenyo - TOT (H)

          1. Fabianski - LEI (A)
          2. Pickford - WOL (H)

          1. Bggz
            just now

            B2

        • Tinslinger
          55 mins ago

          Who to bench?

          A. RAN (eve)
          B. Gabriel (MUN)
          C. Cuccurella (sou)
          D. Lewis (NFO)

          1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            14 mins ago

            A

          2. xuwei
            6 mins ago

            Wonder if Lewis starts.

          3. Eh, just one more thing ...
            just now

            D

        • SoulShakinTex
          51 mins ago

          Play only one of these?
          Greaves (CRY)
          Mbeumo (avl)
          Wood (mci)

          1. FantasyClub
            26 mins ago

            Mbeumo

          2. Eh, just one more thing ...
            21 mins ago

            Mbeumo

          3. Bggz
            just now

            Wood

        • Eh, just one more thing ...
          26 mins ago

          Bench one please?

          A. Welbeck
          B. Rogers
          C. Semenyo
          D. Cunha

        • Letsgo!
          21 mins ago

          Start fab or verbruggen?

          1. Bggz
            4 mins ago

            Fab

        • dansmith1985
          17 mins ago

          Solanke to Jackson for -4?

          1. Bggz
            4 mins ago

            Nah

