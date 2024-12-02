89
  1. Totalfootball
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    I know different positions but -

    Brennan Johnson or evanilson?

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Evanilson because he's cheaper and better fixtures.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        And Brazilian!

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Evanilson, IMO.

    3. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Evanilson finding a groove and good fixtures. Spurs too patchy.

  2. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Flekken
    Gabriel, Mykolenko, Ait-Nouri
    Palmer, Johnson, Salah, Saka, ESR Cunha Pedro
    Subs: Wood, Greaves, Konate £3.7 ITB

    Recommended transfers this week?
    A) ESR to Amad / Mitoma / Odegaard / Bowen (bench ESR)
    B) Wood to Jackson (bench ESR)
    C) Konate/Myko to Chels/Ars/Brighton defender
    D) Roll

    Cheers

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      B, get Wood back when his fixtures get better.

    2. Callum256
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Agreed, B. Has the highest upside for this GW, and for the long-term with how good Chelsea's fixtures are. As long as you have bench cover, in case Jackson gets his 5th yellow before GW19

      • The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        B

      • hazza44
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Thanks all!

    3. BS03
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      hi guys should i start wissa or rogers this gw?

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        I would start Wissa.

      2. Callum256
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          I'd start Rogers. Brentford are terrible away and Villa are bound to bounce back.

        • The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Wissa.

        • Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Coin toss, innit?

          • Boberella
            • 8 Years
            33 mins ago

            Wissa

        • FPL GREG
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Playing Ait Nouri Gabriel Konsa (Maz / Hall) this week. If Gabriel is out, who to TAA? I feel like I'm gonna wanna sell Ait Nouri and Konsa before the other two long term. Talking myself out of it!

          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Konsa - Villa don’t do clean sheets in the league and he has almost no goal threat.

          2. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            59 mins ago

            If money no object, it’s gotta be Konsa.

            1. FPL GREG
              • 14 Years
              8 mins ago

              cheers both.

        • Artemis Titans
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Probably going to roll unchanged. I am tempted to go Raya to Kelleher though. Would free up 1m. What ya think?
          Fab (Raya)
          Davis, VdB, Dunk (Greaves,Ned)
          Salah, Palmer (c), Amad, Bruno, (Rogers)
          Haaland, Jackson, Wissa
          1ft 0.2itb

          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Roll. Alisson is back in training.

          2. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            57 mins ago

            Roll. It’s another transfer waiting to happen down the line as you won’t want to play Fabs every week once Allison is back (which seems to be soon).

        • Up the tics
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Sanchez
          TAA - VVD - Alt-Nouri
          Salah - Saka - Palmer - Mitoma
          Jackson - Cunha - Wissa

          Fabianski - Rogers - Keane - Faes

          Have 1ft and 0.7itb. Roll free transfer?

          Open Controls
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Fantastic team - easy roll.

          2. Els365
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Great team but i wouldnt double up on liv defence. Could keep trent and move VVD for Gabriel after this gameweek?

        • The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Is the bench order correct here lads?

          Sanchez
          Virgil | Gabriel | Greaves
          Salah | Palmer | Saka | Semenyo
          Jackson | Cunha | Joao Pedro

          Subs: Muric | Mbeumo | Milenkovic | Hall

          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            31 mins ago

            I’d say yes.
            I have exactly the same 8 attackers and am playing Semenyo over Mbeumo

        • 3 A
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Salah. The 'one season wonder'. Just because his first name 'Mohamad' and not from Europe or America Latin, people always underestimated him. Same as Son Heung Min and many Asian players.

          Son Heung Min easily better than Ousmane Dembele (high transfer fee accumulated) but Asian players or Muslim players like Salah always underrated.

          Malaysian player like Faisal Halim, Khalid Jamlus is just the same. Khalid once had trial in Eintranct Frankfurt, star of the show, but the day after, some player from Europe get the contract. lol.

          Luckily many people still recognize Messi as the one and only G.O.A.T. Not from Europe.

          Disclaimer: I didnt hate Europe just feel Salah and some players so underrated. Salah is not even in Ballon D Or final nominees . Lol.

          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            2 hours ago

            Salah will never get his flowers from some people.

          2. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            You forgot to mention the Subway Socceroos.

        • Norco
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          GTG?

          Save FT for 2FT on the weekend:

          Flek
          Gab RAN Hall
          Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo Johnson
          J.Pedro Cunha

          Subs: Isak, Greaves, 4.0

          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            2 hours ago

            GTG - easy roll.

        • Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Do you think rogers will start afainst brentford?

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            100%

          2. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            54 mins ago

            There shouldn’t be a reason why not

        • Sz21
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Anything worth a hit here?
          Jackson in for Isak perhaps?

          Raya.
          Lewis, Greaves, Gabriel.
          Salah, Saka, Palmer, Rogers.
          Strand-Larsen, Pedro, Isak.
          Fabianski, Smith-Rowe, Mykolenko, Hall.
          0ft, 3.1m ITB

        • Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Bruno to bowen for free?

          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            53 mins ago

            Why Bowen? And what’s the rest of your mid?

            1. Letsgo!
              • 8 Years
              44 mins ago

              I have saka palmer brunoF rogers salah

              1. Boberella
                • 8 Years
                42 mins ago

                And why Bowen, out of interest? He seemed pretty absent in the last game, patchy scoring, west ham far from nailing it. Suppose fixtures are good next 5, so could be worth a punt. I’d prefer Semenyo

                1. Letsgo!
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I think bowen vs lei and wolves next up should be worth a punt

              2. Boberella
                • 8 Years
                40 mins ago

                And any reason to not just hold Bruno? 2 assists today. Utd looking much better already. Even Rashy could be better than both.

                1. Letsgo!
                  • 8 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Reason being i am arsenal fan so wont want to start bruno

                  1. Boberella
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Rule 101 - never let club loyalties get in the way of sound FPL decisions! 🙂
                    Either bench Bruno or go with your gut and do the Bowen move.

        • Stanimal
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Who should I start?

          A) Mazraoui (Ars)
          B) Murillo (Mci)

        • HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          At what point do you start to be concerned about team value?
          I am at a horrible 102.5M, mostly because let go of Rogers, Mbuemo - players I had most value tied up in.
          People got team values of 104M+ at some point am giving quite an advantage towards them. In the ball park of midprice dman cs premium one.
          I just dont see the pount of chasing value at the expense of hits or hopping on bandwagons I think are shortterm.
          Whats your take on teamvalue?

          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            51 mins ago

            Team value is handy for when wildcarding but points are obviously better than value.
            Eg: Getting rid of Mbeumo and losing say .04m has no significance if you’re bringing in a player who will score points (who inevitably will rise in price anyway, if you pick we’ll, while Mbeumo continues to drop)

            1. Boberella
              • 8 Years
              47 mins ago

              I will also add that I have had some bad experiences and made stupid decisions (wasting transfers) in the past by chasing value instead of focusing on players I actually want. It’s a more fun game just doing what you think is best and not worrying to much about price rises/falls.

          2. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            The FPL manager with the highest team value doesn't win the cash after the season concludes, the manager with the most points does.
            Team value doesn't factor in to buying and selling players for me, improving my teams ability to score points and maximise my rank does. Points are like gold, team value is an overrated commodity.

        • dansmith1985
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Help please?

          A)Solanke to Pedro for -4
          B)Mbeumo to Odegaard for -4
          C)Hold

          Flekken
          Gabriel RAN Hall
          Mbeumo Saka Salah Palmer Rogers
          Cunha Solanke

          Fabianski Wood Greaves Anderson

          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            45 mins ago

            C. And team/bench is setup correctly.

            1. Boberella
              • 8 Years
              44 mins ago

              (Is actually be tempted to play wood over solanke, in case he doesn’t start but comes in for a 1 pointer). City aren’t solid and the back and can see wood nicking a goal/pen.

        • kanuforpresident
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Feeling a striker change is needed.

          Currently: Wood, Larsen, Pedro

          A) Wood -> Jackson
          B) Wood -> Kai
          C) Wood -> Evanilson

          Or should I back Wood vs a faltering City for one more week

          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            41 mins ago

            A I guess is probably worth a shot

          2. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            38 mins ago

            I would do A. Ignore the 5 YC thing. As long as you’ve got someone half decent bench cover, it shouldn’t impact the decision. Jackson could haul vs SOU missing key players and the playing out from the back merlarky.

        • SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Best option for this squad? 1ft, 4.5m itb

          a. esr > bowen/ son/ mitoma
          b. wood > jackson/ cunha
          c. something else?

          sanchez
          gabriel gvardiol ran
          salah saka palmer esr rogers
          wissa pedro

          valdi wood faes greaves

          1. One for All
            • 6 Years
            45 mins ago

            B

          2. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            45 mins ago

            B to Jackson would be my pick

          3. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            43 mins ago

            Glad you went with Saka option.

            Team looks good for a save. But B is tempting.

            1. SpaceCadet
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Cheers bud, the hit for saka paid off.

              Tempted by B as well. Jackson or cunha?

              1. Holmes
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Jackson this week, then Wissa to Cunha in next

          4. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            Tis a save here.

            1. SpaceCadet
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Not tempted by Jackson 5?

        • One for All
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          Flekken
          Greaves, Gabriel, Van Dijk
          Salah, Son, Semenyo, Palmer, Mbeumo
          Jackson, Cunha

          Vald, Wood, Lewis, Aina

          0FT 2.1 ITB

          Gtg ?

          Want Saka but don't think it's worth a -4

          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            35 mins ago

            Saka could probably wait a week. Son > Saka makes sense thereafter.

            1. One for All
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah thanks

          2. One for All
            • 6 Years
            33 mins ago

            Jackson is Pedro lol.

            1. Boberella
              • 8 Years
              29 mins ago

              Shame not to own Jackson this week v Southampton

        • Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          55 mins ago

          Captain

          A: Palmer
          B: Jackson
          C: Salah
          D: Saka
          E: Cunha

          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            28 mins ago

            Palmer again for me this week, but it’s another week of a solid few options. Salah is fixture proof and always a good pick. Jackson could be an outsider. Not sure on Cunha away to Everton, can’t see a haul there.

        • kanuforpresident
          • 2 Years
          54 mins ago

          Raya
          Lewis Gomez Porro
          Palmer Salah (c) ESR Bruno Mbuemo
          Pedro Larsen
          Subs: Turner, Wood, Aina, Young

          A) Bruno to Saka
          B) Wood to Jackson

          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            A and B preferably! I would do both for a hit. Long term moves

            1. kanuforpresident
              • 2 Years
              24 mins ago

              Can't afford

              1. Boberella
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Prob just the Saka move then

        • Holmes
          • 11 Years
          45 mins ago

          United cleansing

          Bruno, Garnacho and Mazraoui to Bowen, Rogers and Van Dijk for -4pts?

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yep

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              12 mins ago

              Tis called an exorcism when removing the red devils!

              1. Holmes
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                Worth picking Gabriel over Van Dijk if it allows Semenyo over Rogers?

                Dont really like Rogers as regular starter tbh.

        • Khalico
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          Bench Mbeumo or J.Pedro?

          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Due to brentford generally having poor away form and mbeumo’s output has dried up a bit, I’d play Pedro.

          2. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I would probably bench Mbeumo

        • OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Which is better ??
          A- Konatè > VVD for -4
          B- play Van de berg
          C- Play Greaves

        • R.C.
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Best defender for up to 4.5?

          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Kerkez is getting some love

        • SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Chances of esr starting the next game after playing 85 mins yesterday?

        • aapoman
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          -8 taken. Rank 3.5m...

          Fabianski
          Saliba Gabriel* Porro
          Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo
          Cunha Raul JP

          Flekken; Rogers, Mykolenko, Greaves

          Bench which one out of Rogers, Raul JP?

        • Taegugk Warrior
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Mbeumo or rogers to saka..?

        • Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Captain Palmer or Salah this GW?

          A) Palmer (sot)
          B) Salah (new)

