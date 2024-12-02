278
278 Comments
  1. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Who to bench

    ESR(H) v Brighton
    Bruno(a) v Arsenal
    Cunha(a) v Everton

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Bruno has poor away form but would still bench ESR before him

  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Missed the price rise, but would you do Bruno + Greaves to Amad + Trent?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      For free? Maybe

    2. Captain Mal
        just now

        I'd lose Bruno only for one of Palmer/Saka/Salah. I don't like it, no.

    3. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Fab
      Ran gab digne
      Salah palmer(c) rogers saka
      Cunha pedro evanilson

      Subs verbruggen brunoF hall greaves

      1. Captain Mal
          24 mins ago

          I'd play Bruno ahead of Rogers

          1. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Yeah but i wont. Believe in arsenal

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              You said you never listen to the responses.

              1. Letsgo!
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Urs. Rmb?

      2. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Do you think Veltman starts this week?

        Could really do without having to make another defender transfer...

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Only had 10 because he was absent

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            just now

            There was something on the follow up article about a small issue, https://www.theargus.co.uk/sport/24762121.fabian-hurzeler-reacts-brighton-1-1-draw-vs-southampton/

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Currently lean towards no due to short turnaround but need more info on his injury.

          I think it's unlikely we will get Brighton presser before Tues deadline due to the game is on Thursday

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/30/fpl-notes-pedro-blank-southamptons-costly-yellow-cards

      3. Whats the Mata?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Bench 1:

        A. Rogers (BRE)
        B. Mbuemo (avl)
        C. Isak (LIV) - if fit
        D. Raul (BRI)
        E. Pedro (ful)

        1. Dotherightthing
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Mbeumo

        2. Kaptenen
          • 8 Years
          just now

          A

      4. Kaptenen
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thoughts on Wissa --> Cunha? Am I too late for the Cunha-train and should I go for someone like Evanilson/Welbeck instead?

      5. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Play Wood or Rogers this GW? City are a mess right now and Nuno has done well in the past vs Pep with Wolves.

        A) Wood (mci)
        B) Rogers (BRE)

        1. Captain Mal
            4 mins ago

            I'd play Wood

          • The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Wood

        2. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Already made a transfer. Should I take a hit to perhaps bring in Jackson?

          A. Wissa > Jackson
          B. Defender transfer?

          Raya
          Gabriel / Ait-Nourri / Lewis
          Son / Saka / Salah / Palmer
          Wissa / Pedro / Cunha

          Fab | Rogers | Mykolenko | Greaves

          Thanks

        3. Super John McGinn-
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Plan was to do Larsen > Jackson this week, should I still continue?

          Raya,
          Gabriel, RAN, Pinnock
          Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Saka
          Cunha, JPedro, Larsen

          Fabianski, Rogers, Andersen, Greaves

          1 FT 3.4 ITB

          A) Larsen > Jackson
          B) Mbeumbo > Son/Bowen
          C) Greaves > TAA
          D) Other

        4. SomeoneKnows
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Best Konate replacement that's 5.6 max and worth a -4 hit?

          A) Wan-Bissaka
          B) Colwill
          C) Kerkez
          D) Digne
          E) Other ideas?

          *My other defenders are Ait Nouri, Robinson, Greaves*, Hardwood-Ellis*

          1. MHG
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Timber... Gomez

          2. Kingy109
            • 3 Years
            just now

            What he said

        5. Dennis System
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          haha so many people who have Bruno don't like having Bruno

        6. Flynny
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          What to do here with 3.5m and 1ft?

          A....mbeumo to bowen
          B....save ft

          I'm also looking at myko and maybe lewis out shortly to arsenal and maybe gomez.....thanks

          Fleken
          Gabriel myko RAN (lewis greaves)
          Salah palmer saka semenyo mbeumo
          Cunha pedro (larsen)

        7. Dennis System
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I have Cunha, Pedro and Isak - who would you switch Isak to?

          Delap
          Jackson
          Havertz
          Evanilson
          who plays upfront for West Ham??

