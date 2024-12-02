There are 28 Premier League players on the brink of a one-match ban heading into Gameweek 14 – including three with double-digit ownerships in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Meanwhile, 10 players serve suspensions in the upcoming Gameweek.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this Suspension Tightrope article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 14?

Gameweek 13 was a bit of a Buckaroo moment as seven players collected their fifth bookings of the season.

Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo (£5.2m) and Lisandro Martinez (£4.4m) were among that group.

Southampton are even worse hit, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m), Tyler Dibling (£4.5m) and Flynn Downes (£4.8m) reaching the unwanted five-caution mark on Friday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nelson Semedo (£4.5m) and Fulham’s Sasa Lukic (£4.8m) did likewise this weekend.

Lukic’s teammate Tom Cairney (£4.8m) was meanwhile dismissed for serious foul play in Sunday’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur. He’s now banned for three matches.

Two others remain unavailable going into Gameweek 14.

Daichi Kamada (£5.1m) serves the third game of a three-match suspension, while Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.0m) has another five fixtures to go of his seven-match ban.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 14?

Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) and Carlos Baleba (£5.0m) are back from one-match bans in midweek.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) has finished his five-match stint on the sidelines, too, and is available.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Three players joined the above list in Gameweek 13: Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m), Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) and Emerson Palmieri (£4.4m).

Nicolas Jackson (£8.0m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.9m), each of whom has a double-digit ownership, were already on four bookings. They avoided a fifth caution at the weekend.

Ibrahima Konate (£5.3m), still in 12% of FPL squads, may not get a chance to pick up a fifth before Liverpool’s 19th fixture. He faces “weeks” on the sidelines through injury.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 54 other players on three bookings.

Cole Palmer (£10.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) are the most significant names on the list.

Harry Winks (£4.5m), Diogo Dalot (£5.2m), Robert Sanchez (£4.7m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.3m) also have ownerships of over 10%.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



