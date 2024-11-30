The Gameweek 13 Scout Notes begin with the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Southampton’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

PEDRO UNDERWHELMS

Joao Pedro (£5.7m), the second-most transferred in player for Gameweek 13, underwhelmed at the Amex on Friday, returning just two points for his 17.2% ownership.

The Brazilian’s three shots on the night combined for just 0.12 expected goals (xG), with his floating role causing further frustration, as he regularly popped up in much deeper areas of the pitch (see below).

Pedro was then hooked on 71 minutes, despite Brighton pushing for a winner.

Above: Joao Pedro’s touch heatmap in Gameweek 13

Instead, Georginio Rutter (£5.6m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) carried the greater threat against Southampton.

Dangerous coming in off the right flank, Rutter smacked the Saints post with a curler from the edge of the box, racking up six shots in total.

As for Mitoma, he netted his third goal of the season with a thumping header from Tariq Lamptey‘s (£4.4m) superb delivery. The Japanese winger has now scored in consecutive league games for the first time since February 2023.

“His work-ethic, trying to be the best version every day, trying to listen.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma’s strengths

Elsewhere, Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) claimed two bonus points despite no returns, partly thanks to a match-high five key passes.

A constant outlet down the left, he also attempted a whopping 11 crosses from open play, the joint-most by a player in a single match this season. Five of those deliveries were successful.

On the injury front, Joel Veltman (4.6m) and Brajan Gruda (£5.4m) missed out through injury and illness respectively.

Injury rules out Joel Veltman, as Tariq Lamptey makes his first Premier League start of the season.

Brajan Gruda is absent from the bench due to sickness. #BHAFC #BHASOU — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) November 29, 2024

Fabian Hurzeler later said Veltman missed the match due to a “small issue”.

Lewis Dunk (£4.4m) did at least return as a second-half substitute, however, replacing Lamptey on 72 minutes.

Brighton will now look to bounce back at Fulham in Gameweek 14.

SUSPENSIONS STING/ARMSTRONG RETURNS AGAIN

Southampton pushed Liverpool hard in Gameweek 12 and could have easily beaten Brighton on Friday.

However, while performances are on the up, Russell Martin is still facing problems for Wednesday’s home clash with Chelsea.

After picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season, Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m), goalscorer Flynn Downes (£4.8m) and Tyler Dibling (£4.5m) are all suspended for Gameweek 14.

Throw in key injuries to Aaron Ramsdale (£4.4m) and Jan Bednarek (£4.0m), and it has the potential to get messy at St Mary’s.

At the Amex, £4.0m goalkeeper Joe Lumley was handed his Premier League debut. He’s the third goalkeeper to start for Southampton this season after Ramsdale and Alex McCarthy (£4.3m).

Speaking to Sky Sports before the match, Martin said:

“It’s exciting for Joe. Alex [McCarthy] played through the pain barrier on Sunday and he had an injection to play. The reaction after the game hasn’t been good, he has had a stiff knee. So, we have to make big decisions. Alex McCarthy trained on Wednesday and he didn’t feel right. We trust Joe, and it’s an amazing opportunity for him.” – Russell Martin on Joe Lumley

Despite one mistake when trying to play out from the back, Lumley generally performed fine. That said, he is effectively Southampton’s fourth-choice ‘keeper, and given the other absentees, Cole Palmer (£10.9m) captainers will be in confident mood ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

Further forward, Dibling was at the heart of Southampton’s best moves. A real talent, he’s now completed two consecutive 90 minutes for the first time this season.

Elsewhere, Downes grabbed the all-important equaliser just before the hour mark, rifling his shot home from inside the box. Adam Armstrong (£5.1m) supplied the assist, producing his fourth attacking return in as many matches.

Cameron Archer (£5.0m) even thought he had put the Saints ahead with less than 20 minutes to play, before they fell on the wrong side of another controversial decision.