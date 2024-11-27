167
167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Does B.Johnson start this week? Contemplating if him to Saka is worth a -4

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maybe yes maybe no...tactical change may have been specific to City but Maddison done well.

      Ange seems to prefer only one of Maddison/Kulu as the 8/10 and Kulu is undroppable in current form

      Open Controls
    2. Sterling Archer
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      doubt it, would mean dropping madders or Kulu who helped destroy city, i would say yes its worth a -4 for Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Sterling Archer
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        .....wait until after the Roma game

        Open Controls
  2. Nuka Girl
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    I have a choice of starting
    A) Trent Alexander (MCI)
    B) Digne (che)
    C) Faes (bre)
    Think ok to play Trent, or swap Digne out for someone. I only have 1 transfer.

    Open Controls
    1. hazza44
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Kitman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best non Haaland Talisman on a WC

    1) Isak
    2) Watkins
    3) Jackson

    They are all neck and neck in stats

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Newcastle have scored 11 goals in 12 games. I don’t think they have a good attack.
      Also Wilson is now back to take minutes and pens.

      Open Controls
    2. hazza44
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      3 for the run

      Open Controls
    3. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Which is better value in your opinion:
    A) Mid priced mid + Pedro
    B) Cheaper mid (Rogers/Semenyo) + Isak
    C) Cheaper mid + Pedro + use money elsewhere

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      J Pedro is the one to get. Do what you will with the savings.

      Open Controls
  5. leonickroberts
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Having an absolutely dire season which I put entirely down to clinging onto a ridiculous Haaland/threemium strategy which has completely backfired. I'm now finally Haaland-free and have untold wealth (well, 9.5m) in the bank to spread in the next few weeks.

    Flekken
    Ait-Nouri / Porro / Van Den Berg / Hall
    Salah / Mbuemo / Palmer
    Pedro / Cunha / Strand Larsen
    (Fabianski / Rogers / Konaté / Dibling)

    1) Is Dibling -> Saka for a -4 worth it (bench Hall)?
    2) Any suggestions on major surgey/gaps in the coming GWs?

    Open Controls
    1. hazza44
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would make Gabriel & Saka your priorities. Dibling to Saka probably nearly worth it

      Open Controls
  6. Fhhh35688
      41 mins ago

      Diaz to Salah for a -16 right now? to be able to fit him in or not worth because of fixtures so just wait until GW16 against Ful(h) ?

      Open Controls
      1. hazza44
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Wouldn't go -16 down

        Open Controls
      2. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Love that. Never seen a -16 before.

        Rank?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I took a -16 in GW38 once to try and win a ML. Did nae go well. Lost 30-40 points in total I think.

          Open Controls
      3. Not again Shirley
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Absolutely mental!

        Open Controls
      4. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        If Salah had a DGW with 2 home fixtures against bottom-half sides, you could probably justify that sort of hit.

        Save your FT and cap someone else.

        Open Controls
    • Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      7. Consider buying cheap Tier 2 & Tier 3 players who may get more game time due to Tier 1 players having their minutes managed

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Balance of probabilities if they've managed 90 mins for 12 weeks and they aren't a keeper they are probably due an injury soon anyway. A lot of the Tier 2 and 3 players would have been Tier 1 without said injuries already.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah, Martinelli and Trossard don't belong in the same tier as Odegaard, Timber and Calafiori, for instance. I would make a tier system, ff I had to, by taking different stats to inform the tiers instead of just minutes/starts and essentially saying "it's not very informative but..."

          Open Controls
    • My name is Maradona
        26 mins ago

        Start 3: Gabriel, Aina, Konate, Porro, Robinson.

        Captain Salah, Mbeumo, Bruno or Joao Pedro?

        Open Controls
        1. Jonesfromthere
          • 12 Years
          19 mins ago

          gabiriel porro aina

          cap salah

          fairly easy decisions tbh

          Open Controls
          1. My name is Maradona
              9 mins ago

              You'd think so, but Spurs are Spurs. The match against Fulham feels like a trap.

              Open Controls
          2. CONNERS
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Gab, Aina, Porro

            Cap Salah with Mbeumo VC

            Open Controls
        2. FDMS All Starz
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          Still have my WC, will probably use it in GW18 to bring Haaland in for the fixtures. So I have 6 weeks left to take some risks, what moves would you do with this:

          1FTs & 1.5ITB
          Henderson
          TAA VVD Saliba
          Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers
          Wissa Isak Cunha

          Fabianski ESR Robinson Barco

          Open Controls
          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 12 Years
            11 mins ago

            hendo to raya
            taa to gabriel
            esr to kulu
            isak to jackson

            one of those

            Open Controls
        3. sirmorbach
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Hi all. Can I afford to save my FT here? Thanks.

          Flekken / 4.0
          Gabriel, Aït-Nouri, Lewis / Davis, Faes
          Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo, Rogers
          Isak, Raúl, Strand Larsen

          3.9 itb.

          Open Controls
          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            strand or raul to cunha for me

            Open Controls
          2. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Of course you can save FT but is that the right move?

            I've owned Raul for weeks and was glad to finally transfer him out this week

            Open Controls
          3. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Sure you can.
            If feeling restless ditch Strand-Larsen. He was a trap.

            Open Controls
          4. Mother Farke
              3 mins ago

              You can save but I'd personally upgrade Raul or Strand Larsen as they're duds.

              Open Controls
          5. sirmorbach
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Strand-Larsen to Cunha or Raúl to João Pedro?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.