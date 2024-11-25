The festive fixture pile-up is almost upon us, with seven Gameweek deadlines to negotiate in the space of 31 days.

This is the time of year when rotation ratchets up a notch, as Premier League bosses attempt to manage weary legs and tight turnarounds.

For Fantasy managers, it’s a time to get benches in order as one or two emergency substitutes may be needed.

Here we take a look at turnaround times between the league fixtures over the coming month or so.

GAMEWEEKs 12-19 OVERVIEW: ALL FIXTURES

Thanks to a friend of the site, Legomane, we can see the full schedules for all 20 clubs from the Gameweek just gone to the end of 2024.

Teams Number of fixtures Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur 11 Aston Villa, Manchester City 10 Brentford, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Southampton 9 Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers 8

All bar Man City of the ‘big six’ play twice a week, every week, from now until the New Year.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Spurs each have two European fixtures, one EFL Cup quarter-final and two additional Premier League matches to juggle in between the usual weekend action.

Chelsea are out of the EFL Cup but have to contest an extra UEFA Europa Conference League game in between Gameweeks 16 and 17.

The Blues, of course, have been using a B team – in all but name – for their continental clashes.

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Southampton are all in the EFL Cup quarters but have no European commitments.

There are nine other clubs, including high-flying Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, who are cup-free until January.

GAMEWEEKS 12-19 OVERVIEW: RECOVERY DAYS