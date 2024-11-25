73
  1. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Mbeumo to who in 14 under 5.5m? was thinking maybe rogers.

    1. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Dibling

    2. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Buonanotte

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Was considering him but up against the might defence lords West Ham. perhaps I just get Amad because I love him.

    3. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      16 points hit?

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        ended up costing -10 in the end to get Bruno Saka Hall Konsa and Gabriel for Garnacho Johnson VDB Martinez and O'Shea.

        I think I won.

  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    2 Newcastle players was 2 too many then

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Hall looked good. He will get points in the near future.

      1. Al
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        not if that dud Lloyd Kelly plays at cb. rubbish player

      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Good to know. My team's locked in until boxing day. Slightly worried I should have gone Jackson over Isak, though.

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      FTM

  3. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    FABIANSKI MY HERO HAVE MY BABIES XXX

    1. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Just two saves, no BAPs.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Trust me bro, I was expecting -1 so 6 is MASSIVE

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Salty little fella spotted

    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      I'm quite satisfied to get 7 points from Fab and Hall.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        50 mins ago

        Nice, I opted for Davis over Hall so 1 point gained so far

  4. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Isak or Jackson on a WC?

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Jackson

      1. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Isak got unlucky though

        Open Controls
        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Didn't look unlucky.Newcastle and Isak were poor.

    2. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Jackson 11 returns in 12

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Ssssshhhh tell them he’s got 4 YC’s 😉

  5. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Not gonna lie, with 12 points at the end of Saturday I’m elated to have somewhat turned it around, still a red arrow but much better than what it was.

    Onwards and upwards, we move!

  6. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    You say "we move" when you move backwards. Congrats K Kane.

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      True, but the green arrows were never gonna be forever lol.
      Just thankful I didn’t take a hit to get Isak in as originally planned!

  7. Boomerang V
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Best def up tp 4.4?
    A) Hall
    B) AWB
    C) Someone else. Who?

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      You'd rather have Emerson if you were impressed with WHU def.

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I could have saved my 1FT, started Cunha and benched Solanke.

    Insteadl I sold Solanke to Isak for his 2-pointer and benched Cunha 16 points.

    Still got a green arrow, 1.1M to 746k.

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not too bad Tony.

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Annoying … sometimes doing nothing is the best option

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ouch

  9. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Would you go Wilson over Isak? The 1.5m could go a long way

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      No, doubt he will start the next game. There are other FWDs to target that are nailed

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      No way. Injury waiting to happen and not guaranteed minutes.

      I'd say Jackson over both of them, but he has 4 yellows and a 5th is inevitable. Cunha, Pedro, no need to look else where.

    3. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      I wouldn't get either

    4. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      just now

      This does not feel like a good plan no.

  10. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Soucek criminally overlooked

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      He seems more nailed than anticipated.

      Open Controls
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      He's on my watchlist in case anything happens to Rogers. Not many options though, its basically him Amad and Hutchinson.

    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was looking yesterday at sub 6m MIDs I don't already have and he was on the shortlist.

      But GW13 is a terrible entry point.

      But great memories of 2020/21 where 1st sub Soucek always scored a goal when I needed the emergency pts

  11. Captain Beefheart
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Been holding off RAN due to yellow card situation, am getting him, cue yellow card.

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      benching RAN this week, I prefer h I s goal threat in the away games to come.

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thank you for your sacrifice. I'll wait a couple of weeks then

  12. Waylander
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Isak > J Pedro?

    1. FantasyTony
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Done it at half time

  13. F4L
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    whats the underlying stat you care most about when looking at potential for attacking returns?

    A - xGI total
    B - total shots
    C - number of key passes
    D - big chances total
    E - mins played (to put xGI per 90 into perspective)
    F - other?

    1. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Surely the best indicator is A or D then E

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Non pen xGI per 90
      SIB per 90

    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      F Goals

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      thanks all

    5. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The eye test, watching them

  14. Pornchef
      42 mins ago

      A+B

    • Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Isak got better xGI than Jackson...Who to go on a WC?

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        The one getting the points

        1. Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          4yc...

          Open Controls
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Keep shouting it 😉

            I had Costa years ago 🙂

            1. Saka White Rice
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yes but that statistically is a very small sample size. I know a bunch of strikers in the past who DID have a 5yc promptly. Not using those are we...

      2. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Isak shades it on pens.

    • Waylander
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Chelsea look a much better attack than Newcastle who have just looked clueless at home to West Ham.

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Reply fail to Saka White Rice

      2. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Another day they score 2 plus the pen not given. Bit unlucky.

        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Possibly a bit unlucky not to have a penalty but then would have been a lucky goal. Didn't look like scoring otherwise, poor performance to serve up in front of the home fans.

    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Missed the game entirely. Were Newcastle just that bad?

      Came away with a super unlikely Fabianski clean sheet. I'll take it!

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yep

      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Very flat. Looked to have lost the momentum from before the break. Missed Burn at centre-half, which is not something I thought I'd say. Still should have scored through Gordon and Isak but West Ham deserving of at least a point, probably all three.

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers! I'm sure a more in-depth report will come soon 🙂

          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Trying to summon up the strength...

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Cap choice?

      Salah vs City at H

      Pedro vs Sou at H Early game Fri

      Cunha vs Bou at H

      Palmer/Jackson vs at H

      Saka vs WHam Away

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm thinking of just leaving it on Salah until he dissapoints.

    • Steevo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Best Lewis replacement?
      A) Estupinan
      B) Ven Hecke
      C) Mazraoui
      D) Ait-Nouri
      E) Colwill

      1. Headers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Emerson

    • DavidKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Isak or Jackson on a WC?

      I have cover in the form of Rogers for Jackson’s inevitable suspension (I.e I have a front 8).

      I was originally leaning towards Isak, but I think that tonight’s performance has nudged me towards Jackson?

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I would go for Jackson.

