  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    46 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW12 (912 teams)

    Safety score = 37
    Top score = JPSpurs and Andy_Social with 96

    65 teams to be removed, 847 teams through to GW13
    Entry reopens Wednesday for teams passing all 12 safety scores.
    Congrats to all the survivors! 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Code is 69toy6

    Bimbamboum
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      This is the first time I've come this far. It's a pleasure.

    SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      See you next season!

  Waylander
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    So I transferred in Isak this week. I couldn't decide between Isak/Jackson/J Pedro but ended up going with Isak and now regret it. Is it too hasty going Isak > J Pedro this week?

    Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I mean Southampton home sounds like a potential goalfest. But its also a game of luck so you could do that, pedro is benched and Isak scores a hat trick! Logic would suggest Pedro has the better chance.

  FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Soucek 8th attacker not terrible I suppose.

    SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He is. Trust me. Have had him since gw3.

  SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who comes in this gw - pedro or Cunha? Plan to get the other next gw.

    Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Have to fancy home to Soton.

  FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Vicario out for minimum 6 weeks, Forster 4.3m.

