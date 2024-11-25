There are 32 Premier League players on the brink of a one-match ban heading into Gameweek 13 – including five with double-digit ownerships in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Meanwhile, six players serve suspensions in the upcoming Gameweek.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this Suspension Tightrope article.

We’ll update this piece after the conclusion of Newcastle United v West Ham United.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 13?

If you’ve read our weekend Scout Notes, you’ll know that one player reached the dreaded five-caution mark in Gameweek 12: Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m).

He’ll miss out on Bournemouth’s trip to Molineux next weekend.

Two players were sent off on Saturday, meanwhile.

Christian Norgaard (£4.8m) will serve a three-match ban after his red card for serious foul play at Everton. Brentford are appealing that dismissal, however.

Carlos Baleba (£5.0m) was given his marching orders for two bookable offences at Bournemouth, meanwhile. He’ll miss Brighton and Hove Albion’s home fixture against Southampton on Friday.

Three others remain unavailable.

Daichi Kamada (£5.1m) serves the second game of a three-match suspension, while Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) will complete his seven-match stint on the sidelines.

Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.0m) has another six fixtures to go of his seven-game ban.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 13?

Three players return from a suspension this week: Dan Burn (£4.4m), Facundo Buonanotte (£5.0m) and Ryan Christie (£4.9m).

All of them had been banned for yellow card accumulation.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Seven players joined the list in Gameweek 12. Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) is the most notable name from a Fantasy perspective, sitting in 16.3% of Fantasy squads.

The other new entries are Gabriel Jesus (£6.8m), Lewis Cook (£5.0m), Calvin Bassey (£4.5m), Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m), Ryan Yates (£4.9m) and Adam Lallana (£5.0m).

Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) – each of whom has a double-digit ownership – were already on four bookings. They all avoided a fifth caution at the weekend.

Michael Keane (£4.3m), still in 10.3% of FPL teams, may not get a chance to pick up another yellow card. He’s lost his place in recent weeks.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 49 other players on three bookings.

Sitting in more than one in two FPL squads, Cole Palmer (£10.9m) is by some distance the most significant name on the list.

Harry Winks (£4.5m), Diogo Dalot (£5.2m), Robert Sanchez (£4.7m), Lucas Digne (£4.7m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.4m) also have ownerships of over 10%.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



