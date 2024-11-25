20
20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Whilst yesterday was disappointing, at least Mazraoui is a key player for Amorim based on his MOTD interview.

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      True, however he was playing as one of the 3 cbs as opposed to RWB / LWB.. So not ideal for an owner imo.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        38 mins ago

        As part of 4.5m defence rotation I'm happy to keep.

        Open Controls
        1. LC1
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          Yeah fair enough. I was contemplating bringing him in last week but now he's playing as RCB I'll definitely swerve.

          Open Controls
        2. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          I plan to rotate him with Digne and hope Digne plays. When United keep a CS, Mazraoui is the most likely defender to pick up bonus points

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            just now

            And Utd fans will hopefully keep buying him, with Dalot 0.6 more expensive on the same FPL points.

            Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hopefully Amorim learned a lot from yesterday - Amad is a massive waste at wingback and really needs to start as part of the front 3. Yoro being back soon should push Mazraoui back out, though it might take a few games.

        I think our best XI for this system is...

        Onana
        Yoro - De Ligt - Martinez
        Mazraoui - Mainoo - Ugarte - Shaw
        Amad - Rashford - Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          just now

          That's asking a lot from Luke Shaw to cover the left side of the pitch.

          Open Controls
    2. jack88
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      He was rcb

      Open Controls
  2. HurriKane
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Haaland has scored 2 goals in last 7 gws from 8.03 (xG) since telling Arteta to stay humble.

    Arterta has put some voodoo curse on him ffs. Mans missing chances like Timo Werner

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      to be fair, he's not missing the target, the keepers are just making good saves or he's hitting it right at them

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      He was overperforming at the start of the season though, so it’s sort of evened out

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Dread it, run from it - xG arrives all the same.

        Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He seems to be struggling against average CBs with no pace. Maybe he has more joy against a defender like VVD who might rely on his pace to defend. Spot the Haaland owner!

      Open Controls
  3. Alnair
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    A) Raya + Odegaard
    B) Verbruggen + Saka

    Open Controls
  4. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    This week will be Haaland’s lowest EO in a gameweek where he’s been available to play

    Open Controls
  5. hnmfm
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Terrible gameweek

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      just now

      89 points and only Isak to go, I'd just delete my team

      Open Controls
  6. Hairy Potter
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ryan Yates only on 4 YCs. He could have had 3 YCs in the Newcastle game alone.

    Open Controls
  7. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Flekken
    Gabriel, TAA, Ait-Nouri
    Palmer, Johnson, Salah, Mbeumo
    Wood, Havertz, Cunha
    Subs: Fabianski, ESR, Mykolenko, Greaves 1FT £4.0 ITB

    Biggest priority target this week?
    A) Saka
    B) J.Pedro
    C) Isak
    D) Jackson

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.