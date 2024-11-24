50
  1. Button Phobic
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Mbeumo or Johnson to Salah?
    Feel Spurs may be on a roll

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd go Johnson if you have the patience to hold Mbeumo through the winter.

  2. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Best option out of Mitoma, Johnson and Kulu?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitoma for me.

  3. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I’ve had to clear the dungeon out to make way for mine team! 14 from 8 and 9.9m gw rank! Huzzzeerrhhhhh!

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Wow! The executioner will be busy 🙁

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Get mine in there too. 21 from 10. 8.2m gw rank.

  4. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Best mid 4.7 or less. They will just be on the bench. Or should I just get 4.4 Soumare and bank the 0.3?

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Brentford are playing LEI (H) next, not Ipswich

    "Whatever the misgivings about Mbeumo’s seemingly waning goal threat, it’s Ipswich Town at home next."

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I tried to flag this with the mods but I was in the sin bin for 48 hours for sharing breaking TAA injury news 🙁

  6. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    How long till price changes happen

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Approx 28 mins bud

    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      1:30pm

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      2:30am GMT

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Oops 1:30am GMT

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          All season, every season.

  7. Bartowski
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Re the above article, Brentford have Leicester at home next not Ipswich. Please amend before FPL Virgin starts up...

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      In the nick of time!

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I would have posted about this sooner but I had my account frozen for watching Slot's press conference live on Friday morning and for telling people that Trent was out of the Southampton game.

  8. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Should I do Haaland to Pedro before the price changes in the next 30 mins or wait?

    1. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I’d hold Haaland but if you want to then do it before price changes

      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Why hold Haaland?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Could be 0.2m price swing with Haaland price drop

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Check Haaland PP and SP

  9. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    PLEASE HELP

    Best mid 4.7 or less. They will just be on the bench. Or should I just get 4.4 Soumare and bank the 0.3?

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Get Soumare and bank the cash.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      The latter but a waste of an attacking spot

  10. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Will Johnson start next game against FUL?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Difficult to say. It's clear Ange prefers only 1 of Kulu or Maddison for the central spot. Maddison played well today and Kulu is undroppable

      1. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Great. So he is a transfer out then from my FPL team....I am looking to have only nailed players in my FPL team especially during this time of the year when there are so many games happening.....I guess Mitoma or even Eze if he is fit are a good replacement for that price range

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I think it might have been tactical to have Kulu on the RW over Johnson. Maddison training over the IB at the club might have helped push for a start as well

  11. Hutchiniho
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Cunha or JPedro?

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Cunha, but if your going to do it his price will be going up today.

    2. Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      Cunha better player I think

  12. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Solanke - Pedro now (0.2 swing)

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yes I would

      1. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I have Wissa & Mbuemo..

        Could go wissa out for Pedro?

    2. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Or hold Solanke for Fulham at home?

  13. Price Changes
    Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Price Increases
    João Pedro (BHA): £5.6
    B.Fernandes (MUN): £8.5
    Cunha (WOL): £6.9

    Price Decreases
    Rice (ARS): £6.2
    Pau (AVL): £4.4
    Sancho (CHE): £6.2
    Mateta (CRY): £7.2
    Raúl (FUL): £5.7
    Haaland (MCI): £15.1
    O’Reilly (MCI): £4.9
    Solanke (TOT): £7.6
    Bowen (WHU): £7.4
    Mavropanos (WHU): £4.4

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Cheers Tony

    2. ZimZalabim
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Cheers TA

      Do you know what Haalands peak ownership was this season ?

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        just now

        All my forwards in there; 2-1.
        Cheers Tony

    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cheers Tony

  14. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    1ft & 3.1mn itb

    Kellher Flekken
    RAN, Konate, Gabriel, Vdb, Faes
    Salah, Mbeumo, Bruno, Palmer, ROGERS
    Raul, Isak STRAND LARSEN

    A) Strand Larsen --> Cunha or Pedro?
    B) Rogers -> Odeegard
    C) A& B (-4hit)

  15. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    36 points on my bench, Cunha away to Fulham, I thought Fulham would smash wolves to be honest and worth owning Raul and Robinson it seemed like a good decision, Van den Berg as a 4m defender was an obvious bench choice and then Porro, goal, cleanie plus bonus, no one saw that coming!!

    Hopefully the mystery chip is something to do with previous bench points

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Unlucky, beats quite a few in LMS.

  16. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    57 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (912 teams)

    Current safety score = 19
    Top score = 70

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Uh oh.

  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    LiveFPL is the go-to site for price changes now over Hub/statistics/FFFix

    https://www.livefpl.net/prices

    https://x.com/LiveFPLnet/status/1860498084981055517?t=VnZFpXvfUoR3X3qaInBNgA&s=19

  18. HurriKane
    • 12 Years
    just now

    I refuse to sell Haaland.

    I know he's going through a dry spell but he's been extremely unlucky over last 4 gws.

    As long as he's getting chances he's too good enough to keep missing them. KDB is on the verge of starting as well

    People who swap him for Salah 4 gws ago were the real winners . FPL is all about timing

    Thoughts? Am i being too stubborn?

