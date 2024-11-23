246
  1. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Next GW, who’d you bench?

    Mbeumo, Salah, Palmer, Saka, Bruno
    Cunha, J.Pedro, Isak

    And who’d you captain out of those?

    1. Mother Farke
        23 mins ago

        Looks like it's gotta be Mbeumo - poor recent underlying data - but be prepared for it to backfire big time.

        I'm (C) Saka as things stand with a similar set-up.

      • Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Fingers crossed one of them picks up a knock

    2. Danstoke82
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Which long term keeper?

      A) Verbruggen
      B) Sanchez

      Thanks in advance

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        B

    3. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      This guy called “Shark Team” predicted before the BOU-MCI game that City are bad and gonna win only 2 of the next 8, people laughed. Well, since then City have lost all the games they played…

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/02/fpl-in-5-minutes-all-you-need-to-know-about-gameweek-10?hc_page=7&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26858860

      1. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        That guy is a loser

      2. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Cracking story to tell your grandkids one day

      3. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        So the prediction isn't even half complete, with only three games played?

    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Saka or Salah skipper for next week?

      1. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Any other options?

        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Sala or Sakah

          1. Hooky
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            Sala is dead so I'd go for the other one

            1. Haa-lala-land
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              Sakalah

        2. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Mbuemo, Cunha.

    5. Inverted into midfield
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Who to sell for Saka?
      A. Johnson
      B. Mbeumo

      Thanks for help!

      1. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Easy A

    6. dansmith1985
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bottomed

      Already sold Haaland for Cunha(a week too late). Dibling to Saka or Palmer?

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Stick a pin time. You'll want both soon, maybe Palmer first due to fixture.

    7. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      If Garnacho doesn't start would you take him out for Saka before Everton at home?

      1. Pornchef
          1 min ago

          Yep

      2. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Pedro a priority over Isak and Jackson?

        1. Hooky
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Saints at home says yes

      3. Pornchef
          18 mins ago

          Money aside who would rather keep

          A. Solanke
          B. Haaland

          1. DagheMunegu
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Haaland

        • dhamphiir
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Which move for free? 1FT
          A. Haaland —> Isak
          B. Johnson —> Saka
          C. Mbeumo —> Palmer

        • rozzo
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Would you rather have Bruno in a 352 or Jackson in a 343?

          1. dhamphiir
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Jackson

            Open Controls
          2. Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Jackson
            He's a steady source of points

        • Muscout
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Got 3 FTs and 0.6 itb, any suggestions? Main players to get rid of? Still got WC also

          Flekken
          RAN Gvardiol Robinson
          ESR Palmer Salah Mbeumo
          Haaland Wood Cunha

          Valdi Winks Johnson Harwood

        • DagheMunegu
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Wood(IPS) or Wissa (LEI) to Pedro(SOU) or wait a week ?

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Wait

        • Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Anyone know the reason for Booms drop off playing wider..tactical or just a patch ?

          1. Mother Farke
              5 mins ago

              2 of the fixtures being away and not SOU + IPS has naturally had a effect on his form imo. I'm giving him LEI (as are many) and then making the call.

              1. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Yeah 2 away fixtures and BOU, not that bad, his xgi has dropped off and others have said he's playing wider, less involved ..

            • Inverted into midfield
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not sure but red card didn't help

          2. Nightf0x
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Pedro or welbeck ?

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Pedro

            2. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 9 Years
              just now

              The one with 23 points in less then 90 minutes of football

          3. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            To buy:

            A. Jackson
            B. Isak

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              1 min ago

              Can you wait a day?

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Sure

          4. Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Without hindsight, was starting Gvardiol over Porro the sensible choice?

            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I’d say so. Don’t think many expected that result. Most were expecting a significant bounce back from city and Spurs had also lost their previous game at home to Ipswich

