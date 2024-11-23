At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 12 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

Arsenal ended their winless run with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest – but the slumps continued for Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Martin Odegaard‘s (£8.2m) return has galvanised the Gunners, who finally kept a clean sheet at the eighth time of asking. Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) got in on the act with a double-digit haul but it wasn’t all joy for Fantasy managers at the Emirates, thanks to benchings for Chris Wood (£6.6m) and Kai Havertz (£8.0m).

Arsenal’s local rivals ran riot at the Etihad to prolong City’s misery. Another Gameweek in which Erling Haaland (£15.2m) got plenty of chances – seven, the most of the day – but another blank, with the reigning champions’ defence again giving up opportunities and goals.

Pedro Porro (£5.5m), the second-most-sold defender of Gameweek 12, chose today of all days to bag his first double-digit score of the season. A recalled James Maddison (£7.5m) notched a brace and is the joint-top-scoring player of the Gameweek so far.

Joining Maddison on a 16-point haul is Matheus Cunha (£6.8m). Those three attacking returns for the Wolverhampton Wanderers man, in a shock 4-1 win over Fulham, means Haaland is the only forward who is now ahead of Cunha for FPL points.

In third is Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m), who like Cunha now sits on seven league goals for 2024/25. He helped Chelsea to victory at Leicester but it was a fourth blank in five for Cole Palmer (£10.9m). In fairness to Palmer, he would have found the net had Noni Madueke (£6.4m) not been in the way of his goalbound tap-in.

Joao Pedro (£5.5m) marked his first start since August in style and now has as many attacking returns – six – as appearances in 2024/25. It wasn’t such a good day for Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) owners, whose blank was compounded by a fifth booking of the season.

Morgan Rogers (£5.4m) is still yet to score a home goal this campaign, meanwhile. A frustrating afternoon for Villa, who racked up more xG (3.18) than anyone else on Saturday, was heightened by Youri Tielemans’ (£5.5m) penalty miss.

Finally, only toothless Everton could hand Mark Flekken (£4.5m) a first clean sheet of the season despite playing with a man advantage for the entire second half.

GAMEWEEK 12: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 12: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

