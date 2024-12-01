We round up all the attacking returns and projected bonus points from Sunday’s Gameweek 13 matches in this article.
The summary of goals, assists and bonus comes from LiveFPL.
Everything else, like chances created and expected goals (xG), is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.
- READ MORE: FPL notes: Why Mbeumo didn’t get an assist + Evanilson praise
- READ MORE: FPL notes: Isak injury, Eze returns + why Greaves didn’t feature
- READ MORE: FPL notes: Gabriel + Saka fitness updates, Arsenal penalty share
- READ MORE: FPL notes: Mitoma goal, Pedro blank + Saints costly yellow cards
GAMEWEEK 13: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 13: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data.
|Liverpool
|2 – 0
|Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 – 1
|Fulham
|Manchester United
|4 – 0
|Everton
|Chelsea
|3 – 0
|Aston Villa
CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK
If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.
You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.
