250
250 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dont give a fuchs
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Lewis Gabriel RAN
    Saka Salah Palmer Mbeumo BJ
    Cunha JP
    Subs: Flekken JSL Faes Stephens

    A. JSL to Jackson and bench one of BJ/ Mbeumo
    B. Lewis to TAA
    C. Roll

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. dshv
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    1. Play Esr or Rogers (have watkins)
    2. Rogers to Semenyo ?

    Open Controls
  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bruno➡️Amad

    Raul➡️Jackson 2fts??

    Just reached summit of all my mls . Dnt want to hang around

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes if Amad is your 8th attacker. If he's your 7th there may still be benchings. But I reckon he's first choice now at RWB.

      Open Controls
  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Should I do this?

    Digne, Konate, Mbeumo, Isak > TAA, VVD, Semenyo, Evanilson (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah. Replied previous page anyway.

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Go for it

      Open Controls
  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which GK this GW given I am also playing Gabriel and Bruno?

    A) Raya (MAN)
    B) Fabianski (lei)

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    A. Solanke to Jackson or

    B. Greaves to Cucurella

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Odergaard?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Lewis Davis
    Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo*
    Jackson Pedro Cunha

    Matthews Rogers Milenkovic

    Open Controls
  8. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gvardiol back next game?!

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Doubt it knowing Pep.

      Open Controls
  9. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Its beginning to look a Slot like Christmas

    Open Controls
  10. Lucky Z
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Sanchez
    Gabriel | RAN | Greaves
    Salah | Saka | Bruno | Palmer
    Jackson | Cunha | J.Pedro

    4.0 | Mbeumo | Dalot | Faes

    Save FT with 0.2?

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Easy save.

      Did you get 105271 points this gw?

      Open Controls
  11. Sz21
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here?

    Raya.
    Lewis, Greaves, Gabriel.
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Rogers.
    Strand-Larsen, Pedro, Isak.
    Fabianski, Smith-Rowe, Mykolenko, Hall.
    0ft, 3.1m ITB

    Open Controls
  12. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Live FPL's current projections:

    ⬆️ Salah + Jackson + Palmer + Amad + AWB + J Pedro
    + potentially: Saka + Kluivert + Kerkez + Burgess

    ⬇️ Diaz + Raul + Madueke + VdV + White + Dunk + McNeil

    Open Controls
  13. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    One of the only things putting me off Jackson, is how tricky it makes getting Haaland for his insane run in GW18-22.

    Team now:

    Flekken / Fabianski
    Gabriel Ait-Nouri Hall Lewis Greaves
    Salah Palmer Saka Mbuemo Rogers
    Isak* Cunha Pedro

    If you go Isak > Jackson now, you're not going to want to sell Jackson throughout.

    However if you get someone like Evanilson instead, you could also have:

    Flekken / Fabianski
    Gabriel Ait-Nouri Hall [4.0M] Greaves
    Salah Palmer Saka AMAD Rogers
    EVANILSON HAALAND

    Gives a couple of spare transfers too. In fact RAN out instead could be better given Wolves poor fixtures from the (same reason Cunha gone).

    Granted 2x dirt cheaper DEFs is not the best (RAN could go to 4.3m or so though...) and defence quite weak overall - but GW18 is a very nice time for Haaland/Amad.

    Mad or not?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.