346
346 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo>Palmer pretty clear transfer here?

    Fabianski
    RAN, Gabriel, Lewis
    Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Johnson, Rogers
    Cunha, Welbeck

    Sels, Isak, Faes, Mazraoui
    1ft, 3.7mil itb

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yep very much so

      Open Controls
    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pretty much. You can deal with Isak on next transfer if he is injured.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not unless Palmer's form improves.

      Open Controls
      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I'd be scared as he'll haul again soon

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Palmer is probably the standout captaincy option in 14

      Open Controls
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    My defence is in trouble

    Gabriel(doubt) konate (out) greaves (might not play) hall (play pool) Lewis (might not play ).

    Would you take a hit to replace konate? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
        1 min ago

        There's a possibility you won't field an XI so yes.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Thanks especially as I also have isak and dibling...really not ideal

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      TAA is tempting over the busy December period as a set and forget

      Conor Bradley ruled out until new year in major injury blow.

      https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1863150904267976968?t=kEh6TDIpqWCuRyu3rW2nfw&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thanks as always.

        Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        His attacking returns are poor for his price under Slot though. If they keep good CS record Gomez could be decent for his price.

        Open Controls
        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          His underlying stats are very good, very unlucky not to haul a couple of times at least

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            8 mins ago

            Fair point FF but just 1 assist until now for 6.9m. Robertson similar though. Zero attacking returns. Both were lapping up the attacking returns under Klopp. Van Dijk and Konate each have 1 goal and 1 assist.

            Open Controls
            1. fantasyfog
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Yeah frustrated me, had him from GW1 but transferred out when injured

              Open Controls
      4. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        if only the other way around!

        Open Controls
      5. Free Hat
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        The combined words of Taa, recent hamstring injury, busy period dont fill me with much confidence though

        Open Controls
    3. AD105
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Best one to bring in?

      A) Joao Ped
      B) Evanilson

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Pedro on pens (I think?) but maybe evanilson less prone to rotation?

        Open Controls
    4. Ballito
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Cup starts week after next so take your hits this week!

      Open Controls
      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Hmmm Good shout

        Open Controls
    5. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why have Kluiverts stats have improved over Semenyo's recently? Anyone know what's happening on the pitch?

      Open Controls
      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Penalties happened

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Are you looking at his non pen stats

        Open Controls
        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          yeah Semenyo has better xG non-pen but in general Kluiverts caught up and passed him

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            GR below probably has it there. Increased mins playing as the 10

            Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Good question. He's getting more minutes. Doesn't seem any big tactical changes.

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/justin-kluivert/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/330659/plus/0/saison/2024/wettbewerb/GB1/verein/989

        Open Controls
    6. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Fodder Verbruggen
      Robinson Gvardiol Lewis Hall Greaves
      Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
      Wissa Wood Cunha

      3.3itb 1 ft

      Planning to
      A Mbeumo > Odegaard/Mitoma
      B Wood/Wissa>Jackson/Evanilson
      C Gvardiol > Gabriel/Chelsea
      D Verbruggen > Sanchez/A.N.Other

      Which transfer makes more sense this week, I've gone transfer blind

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Why not save ?

        Open Controls
        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          That is an option, tempted to target Southampton though which would mean Jackson

          Open Controls
          1. fantasyfog
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Brighton fixtures also good

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Jackson is tempting but maybe rested for this game ?

              Open Controls
              1. fantasyfog
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Rested?

                Open Controls
      2. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        wood - jackson

        Open Controls
        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Wood Jackson looks like the move, the only thing on my mind is City currently leaking goals, may look at today and decide after, it's Wood or Mbeumo out

          Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'd go for Wood - Jackson first (bench Mbeumo). Don't like D

        Open Controls
        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          just now

          D is least priority and will probably leave for wildcard, at least 2 games conceding late have riled me up

          Open Controls
      4. BLUEARMY83
          1 min ago

          A Mitoma, Mbeumo is playing to wide now can't believe he didn't get anything yesterday. Brighton with a nice run of fixtures ahead

          Open Controls
      5. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        FT = Mbeumo > Saka a no brainer right?

        Henderson
        Gvardiol - RAN - Myko
        Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo Semenyo
        Cunha - Pedro - Wood

        Valdi - Konsa - Winks - Mosquero

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yep, fine form and Arteta got him off early, so to speak.

          Open Controls
        2. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          That's a clear yes for me

          Open Controls
        3. BLUEARMY83
            just now

            100% makes sense

            Open Controls
        4. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          17 mins ago

          RMT has me benching Bruno 2 of the next 3 GWs :/

          Open Controls
          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            If ever there was a sell signal.

            Open Controls
        5. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Went Bruno over Saka 2 weeks ago when everyone here was telling me to go Saka but went with my guts. To say I regret it is an understatement...

          Open Controls
          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            9 mins ago

            you picked Utd over arsenal, think of it that way and it might be clearer next time

            Open Controls
            1. Vazza
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Kick someone while they’re down.

              Open Controls
              1. Bggz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                just now

                I’m offering a perspective not criticising his decision

                Open Controls
          2. Vazza
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            I know the feeling mate. Remember the game is a marathon not a sprint. There will be plenty of opportunities to recover. Onwards and upwards.

            Open Controls
        6. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          How’s this looking?

          Raya
          RAN Robinson Konsa
          Salah Saka Palmer(c) Son Rogers
          Jackson Pedro
          (Vlad, Lewis, Larsen, Hall)

          Open Controls
          1. fantasyfog
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            GTG

            Open Controls
        7. Vote Joke
          • 14 Years
          10 mins ago

          What’s the general feeling of the outcome of the Liverpool v City game? With Konate out, I can see City winning. It just screams ‘narrative’ that everyone is writing City off but they win this one to shut everyone up.

          Open Controls
          1. THAT'S LIFE
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            I thought that narrative last week especially after the Rodri pre match build up

            Open Controls
            1. THAT'S LIFE
              • 11 Years
              just now

              …but its a fair point. Favoured home teams are struggling a lot this season.

              Open Controls
          2. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yeah. It won’t be a straightforward match for Liverpool as many think. Would say a 2-2 game.

            Open Controls
            1. fantasyfog
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              I'll take that as long as Salah and Gvardiol bag a goal, that would do nicely

              Open Controls
          3. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Depends if KDB starts/plays well. Liverpool will be ready to hit them on the break at any moment which is where there’ll be vulnerable. Liverpool will play down the left a lot with Walker/Lewis vs Diaz will be a weak spot with Robertson overlapping

            Open Controls
          4. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Painfully dull 1-1

            Open Controls
          5. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Comfortable Liverpool win, 3-1.

            Open Controls
          6. Free Hat
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Hopefully everything but a 0-0.

            In my fpl case best for City to smash it

            Open Controls
        8. THAT'S LIFE
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          I have to make peace with the fact that Isak will forever troll me season aftet season and not go there again, its just fated. Anyone else have that sort of relationship with a player year on year?

          Open Controls
          1. fantasyfog
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Digne springs to mind, many will say Bruno too

            Open Controls
          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Foden.

            Open Controls
          3. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Zaha, Mbeumo, Sterling etc.

            Open Controls
        9. Hutchiniho
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Best Konate replacement please?

          A. JPedro
          B. Jackson
          For the long term?

          Open Controls
          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Defender to a forward?

            Open Controls
          2. Captain Mal
              3 mins ago

              Gabriel/Timber
              Pedro

              Open Controls
            • David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Ah, I see. Dunno and JPedro as you will likely move the more expensive forwards around.

              Open Controls
          3. Free Hat
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Really could do with a Jackson blank and YC.
            Otherwise I will feel pretty stupid for not making the Rogers,Haaland to Saka, Jackson transfer.

            (The min 4 just made me hold)

            Open Controls
          4. Captain Mal
              1 min ago

              Any chance Bruno+Haaland+Palmer+ESR can match Palmer(C) + Salah today?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.