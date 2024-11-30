At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 13 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

Saturday was short on Premier League matches – just five – but not on goals, with 21 plundered in all. Eighteen of them came in the fixtures at the Gtech Community Stadium, Molineux and the London Stadium.

Hat-tricks were the story of the day: two of goals, two of assists.

The two players scoring on three occasions are pretty much Fantasy footnotes, neither earned by more than 1% of managers: Kevin Schade (£5.1m) and Justin Kluivert (£5.3m). The Bournemouth winger’s treble was noteworthy for history buffs, however:

Kluivert is the first player to do so away from home. https://t.co/zMsVRvYASz — Will Jeanes (@will_jeanes) November 30, 2024

Kluivert’s treble of penalties was a Premier League first – and Evanilson (£6.0m) won them all. Unsurprisingly, that is also a first since the top-flight ‘rebrand’ in 1992.

Matching the Bournemouth striker for a hat-trick of assists was the more widely owned Bukayo Saka (£10.3m). One of them was a penalty win, converted by Martin Odegaard (£8.3m).

Saka was to get his own chance from 12 yards, however, converting another spot-kick to seal an 18-point haul. That took him past Erling Haaland (£15.0m) and Cole Palmer (£10.9m) into second in the FPL points standings, at least until tomorrow.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) returned to the summit of the defenders’ points table with two attacking returns, meanwhile.

Owners of Arsenal defenders otherwise were left short-changed as West Ham United scored twice, while there was yet another goalless game from Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m). Gameweek 13’s most-bought player, Matheus Cunha (£7.1m), almost inevitably followed Joao Pedro (£5.7m) in blanking, too.

Order was restored at the City Ground, however. Nottingham Forest’s two biggest success stories of the season, Chris Wood (£6.6m) and their defence, all delivered. The Kiwi striker notched a penalty as Forest kept their fifth clean sheet of 2024/25 – only Arsenal have more.

Finally, at Selhurst Park, Newcastle United put up just 0.02 xG en route to a 1-1 draw. Alexander Isak (£8.5m) hobbled out of the first half of that game with a hip injury.

GAMEWEEK 13: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 13: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

