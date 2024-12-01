112
  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Price Changes 1st December

    Rise: Aina 4.9

    Falls: Mbeumo 7.8, Bruno G. 6.1, Duran 5.8, Konaté 5.3, Andreas 5.1, Elanga 5.1, G.Rodríguez 4.8, Walton 4.3, Neto 4.2

    1. TorresMagic™
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

    2. Baps hunter
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Thx. Time to sell Mbeumo before his next price drop. That will affect my SV.

    3. Ausman
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy 🙂 1-1 for me.

    4. Mozumbus
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

      1. Andy_Social
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        0-1.
        But I'll take the drop, as I'm waiting to see if Jackson picks up a ban today before I sell Mbeumo and Raúl for Semenyo and Jackson.
        Cheers, Rainy

        1. GREEN JUMPERS
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          I wasn’t going to mention it, but opposite of that for me. At least one small thing went well today

          1. GREEN JUMPERS
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Jackson will be very popular soon without a 5th yellow

            1. GREEN JUMPERS
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              with or without

  2. TorresMagic™
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (846 teams)

    Current safety score = 13
    Top score = 74

    http://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Baps hunter
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Do create or tell @Ragabolly to create "LMS 2nd chance league" with one bad week allowed. I think there should be plenty of reasons for that. Probably no need to explain.

      1. TorresMagic™
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        You would have got a 2nd one already given safety scores would rise significantly.

      2. Bennerman
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Idiotic

    2. $carface
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      How can I join?

      1. TorresMagic™
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        League is currently closed.

        https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html shows scores needed after hits so far.

  3. Connor's Calling
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Front 8 currently looks like this:
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Kulu
    Solanke Watkins Cunha
    1FT

    A) Mbeumo -> Bowen (bench Kulu or Rogers)

    B) Roll a trade and do Mbeumo and Solanke -> Saka & 4.8m bench fodder striker next GW

    1. Connor's Calling
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      B prob means benching Mbeumo this week

    2. Baps hunter
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      I won't touch Bowen. -4 isn't the end of the world if not used too much.

      1. Connor's Calling
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Would you do B this week then?

        1. Baps hunter
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          I would sell Mbeumo and Watkins for Saka +J P

          1. Baps hunter
            4 hours, 27 mins ago

            But that's only my personal view.

          2. Meta12345
              Selling watkins before 2 easy home matches is crazy

          3. Meta12345
              I prefer B

        2. PartyTime
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Watkins to Haaland

      2. FPL Virgin
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Neale the machine Levene is at it again.

        Ungodly hours on a Saturday morning and he is pumping out this quality. Do you honestly think any of the corporate fat cats at hub would be putting this kind of effort in?

        1. Fitzy.
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Or have a fan boy slavering over them like he does?

        2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            New here but have seen enough to know that this thing you have for Neale, whoever that is, is creepy

          • Philosopher's Stones
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Take a break, virgin.

        3. Letsgo!
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Good job for those saka captainers! I changed from saka to palmer in the end, only to hope palmer to haul tonight too

          1. PartyTime
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Fabianski is a gunner. He sold the game imo. West ham’s defence didn’t help matters either.

        4. Letsgo!
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          How bad is isak injury? Will u sell for havertz?

          1. GREEN JUMPERS
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Howe said a contact injury vs muscle, so not as concerning. No

            1. Ausman
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Not necessarily. A contact injury can mean deep bone bruising or a small fracture. It could also be not so serious and it comes down to how the individual player tolerates pain.

              1. GREEN JUMPERS
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                I won’t argue with an Ausman, outside of cricket, but a bang has to be better than a twang

        5. dansmith1985
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Already done Bruno to Saka,worth doing a -4 to get Mbeumo out?

          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            What if Bruno gets a hattie ? But him back for Mbeumo ?

            Seriously, just roll

            1. Waylander
              54 mins ago

              The only way double pivot Bruno gets a hatrick is the same way Kluivert did.

              1. Amartey Partey
                1 min ago

                How did Kluivert do it?

        6. SpaceCadet
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Repost. Any suggestions where to use 4.6m here? 1 ft

          Sanchez
          Gabriel gvardiol ran
          Salah Saka palmer esr rogers
          Wissa pedro

          Valdi wood greaves faes

          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Have a punt on Jackson or Bruno, if they look ok

          2. Ausman
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Wood to Cunha and bench ESR.

          3. PartyTime
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Haaland!

          4. The Knights Template
            3 mins ago

            Did you say repost?

        7. Hotdogs for Tea
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Saka still only owned by about 32% of the game … surely next game week there will be no serious players that still don’t own him ? 🙂

          1. PartyTime
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            There will be & I will be one.

          2. Bushwhacker
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Chasing hauls is an FPL past time but lots of people don’t do it.

        8. Sheffield Wednesday
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Bournemouth v Spurs next week
          How do you see this match going, given both sides like to press the opposition everywhere on the pitch?
          https://i.redd.it/5j8twe8zh31e1.jpeg

          Looking to replace Van de Ven* with someone perhaps better than Robinson < £5m.

          1. Ausman
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Depends on which version of Spurs turns up.
            I've had Ola Aina since my GW4 wildcard and he's done a decent job. Forest have 5 clean sheets and only Liverpool can top that. Aina is the third highest scoring defender and costs 4.9M compared to the 6+ Virgil and Gabriel cost.

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              just now

              Aina from GW19 onward looks good.

          2. FPL GREG
            just now

            Honestly don't mind Emerson at 4.4m, has the fixtures and some attacking data to back it up.

        9. PartyTime
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          I’m quietly going to bring Haaland back into the team. All these talk of Saka won’t last long when the big Norwegian gets back to form.

          1. PartyTime
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            talks*

          2. RICICLE
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Lol

          3. Amartey Partey
            6 mins ago

            I dunno. I’m in no rush to back city after that Pep head scratcher.

        10. R.C.
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Which 1 player to bench from both the groups?

          1. Cunha v EVE (A)
          2. Pedro v FUL (A)
          3. Wissa v AVL (A)

          A. Forster v BOU (A)
          B. Fabianski v LEI (A)

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            A midfielder not an option?

          2. Ausman
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            2A

          3. Mother Farke
              2 or 3 - definitely not 1 - and B.

          4. Fulchester's New Centr…
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Selling Haaland would allow me to fix my team with ease, but don't want to. I am being a fool as well as a d**k aren't I.

            1. Bushwhacker
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Stuck this long may as well stick it out further; season’s a write off

            2. The Knights Template
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Rage trading and stubbornness are mine two favourite things!

              1. Ausman
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Did you captain Palmer?

                1. The Knights Template
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  Salah in the end. I was reliably informed Palmer blanked 4 times against Villa last season. I see this as an exercise in defeating mine unconscious bias, in mine mind I still see Man City as a tough fixture, even if all the evidence suggests otherwise.

                  1. Holmes
                    1 hour, 28 mins ago

                    Shame you didn't inform me

                    1. The Knights Template
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      WEW said this in the higher place.

          5. Nightcrawler
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Sold Salah for Saka(c)

            Part 1 went as well as it could have. Now time for sofa hiding. Haaland outscoring Salah would be a bonus

            1. Bushwhacker
              1 hour ago

              Slurp down that jam but leave some for the toast!

          6. Jonesfromthere
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Chris Wood owners: are you selling? I can see his form continuing even in these tougher games

            1. Holmes
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Better options available for next few, can always bring him back later.

              Only if you have a spare FT though, not for hits

            2. Ryan
              59 mins ago

              He will be benched for Rogers in the next two so no urgent need to sell.

              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                54 mins ago

                Wood bench material?

                1. Ryan
                  14 mins ago

                  May yet sell him, no rush for now. Can give it a GW or two.

                2. FPL GREG
                  just now

                  Concrete.

            3. Ausman
              53 mins ago

              I sold him, don't like the fixtures and I can use the money elsewhere to improve my team.

            4. zon
              1 min ago

              Was planning to sell him for Jackson but now I'm thinking selling Mbeumo first instead. Surely forest are gonna score against city

          7. Total Foot 5
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Who will score more next 2 gw tia

            1 jackson sou tot
            2 kluivert TOT ips
            3 larsen eve whu
            4 jgomes eve whi
            5 saka MUN ful

            1. _Freddo
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Jackson and Saka

            2. The Knights Template
              1 hour ago

              Saka for me

          8. _Freddo
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Morning all, who you playing?

            Semenyo home to Spurs or J Pedro away to Fulham?

            This is quite tricky, fancy Spurs style to suit Bournemouth.

            1. GreennRed
              12 mins ago

              Pedro.

            2. PartyTime
              8 mins ago

              Semenyo.

            3. Tibbs
              4 mins ago

              If I had both would play Semenyo

          9. Tibbs
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Isak + Mbeumo to Jackson + Ode (-4)

            I am 0.1 short of doing Mbeumo to Ode stand alone frustratingly.

            1. _Freddo
              21 mins ago

              Those look great moves, I also did Odegaard in for a -4 but lost Raya for Sels.

              Arsenal look in that goal scoring mood now like last Jan.

            2. Rolls-Royce
              21 mins ago

              Why sell Mbeumo? I would just do Isak-> Jackson

              1. George James
                9 mins ago

                Probably because his stats indicate he has not even played the last 5 GWS

                1. Rolls-Royce
                  2 mins ago

                  FWIW, I don't think Mbuemo -> Ode is a huge upgrade. Yes, his stats have been awful but the next teams he is facing are leaking goals. I would wait for next couple of games to sell personally.

            3. PartyTime
              3 mins ago

              Just get Erling

          10. Rolls-Royce
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Hey guys, was this change made since the start of this season?

            " The maximum number of free transfers you can store in any gameweek is 5."

            Sorry been out of loop

            1. Tibbs
              11 mins ago

              Yes, was a new rule for this season

              1. Rolls-Royce
                10 mins ago

                Game changer! any other rule change?

                1. Sheffield Wednesday
                  8 mins ago

                  https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/new

                  1. Rolls-Royce
                    1 min ago

                    thanks!

                2. Tibbs
                  8 mins ago

                  A mystery chip (insert your guess of what that is), to be played after 1/1/25. Presume details will be released soon on that

                  1. Rolls-Royce
                    2 mins ago

                    Ta.

          11. George James
            59 mins ago

            Already done Mbeumo >> Saka leaving below team for GW14.

            Correct starting 11?

            Flekken
            RAN • Gabriel* • Gvardiol
            Saka • Palmer • Rogers • Salah • Semenyo
            Larsen • Solanke

            Vlad / Isak* / Myko / Greaves*

            1. Mother Farke
                just now

                Yes, GTG.

            2. thepancakeman123
              52 mins ago

              Konate + Mbeumo > Colwill + Saka for a hit? Yay or nay?

            3. Mother Farke
                48 mins ago

                Premature, this, but will we get a GW14 Scout Picks?

                1. Rolls-Royce
                  1 min ago

                  Ya, they always do

                  1. Mother Farke
                      just now

                      OK, cheers. Just wondered because of the quick turnaround.

                2. My heart goes Salalalalah
                  32 mins ago

                  The round 1 fixtures for the cup that was published a few days ago...did the cup start this week?

                3. FPL GREG
                  25 mins ago

                  I'm looking forward to seeing how advanced Enzo Fernández is today. If he does well like he did last week I might just get as 8th attacker for 4.8m with those fixtures. Otherwise I think it has to be Buananotte, I don't think Rogers is guaranteed to start midweek. Having said that neither is Buananotte being a loan player, Ruud might decide to use players the club owns.

                4. FPL GREG
                  24 mins ago

                  Buananotte rotates nicely with Spurs players if anyone is thinking of the Son Saka Salah Palmer midfield. At least he does for a good while.

                5. thepancakeman123
                  15 mins ago

                  Who is the best defender for 5.2m or less? Selling Konate to fund Mbeumo > Saka

                  I'm currently thinking Colwill just because Chelsea's fixtures are so nice for so long

                  1. Rolls-Royce
                    10 mins ago

                    Davis

                    1. thepancakeman123
                      9 mins ago

                      I've got Davis haha

                      1. thepancakeman123
                        5 mins ago

                        already got Davis*

                6. Rolls-Royce
                  7 mins ago

                  Did Joe quit FFS?

                  1. Philosopher's Stones
                    7 mins ago

                    Who's Joe?

                    1. Rolls-Royce
                      1 min ago

                      Joe Lepper, one of FFS OGs

                7. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
                  3 mins ago

                  The more I see the mbeumo assist the more annoyed I am it was taken away
                  Fpl assist all day long

