  1. el polako
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I was drunk last night.
    Did Haaland to Joao Pedro.
    I guess I can always reverse this in few weeks time.

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I did the same, but was not drunk, so no excuse for me!

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I was drunk, but didn't have Haaland in the first place, for what it's worth

    2. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You'll have some serious benjamins to play with now

    3. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Solid. Haaland is surely a sell nowadays. That was dreadful, imagine people will consider getting him back when both the fixtures and form improves. Plenty of time before then. Drunk you was on the money.

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Did the same

    5. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Did same. £10m itb.

      Wood Cunha JPedro front 3.

      1. Zimo
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Now all u have to do is replace Wood with Isak

        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          GW14 Wood either becomes Jackson or I go back to Haaland again lol

          Not fussed on Isak - obviously Leicester and Ipswich back to back is great, but before then it’s Liverpool and Brentford, after that it’s Villa United and Spurs.

          Jackson you can just hold throughout set and forget and save 0.6m.

    6. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I fell asleep and didn't get to do it, so lucky you.

  2. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    GTG for next GW

    Flek
    Gab RAN Aina
    Salah Mbeumo Palmer (S)aka
    Wood Cunha Watkins

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes, assuming no injuries mid-week.

  3. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Worst GW of the season so far for me. No Cunha, Saka, Jackson or Pedro. Only Salah cap and hall left.

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      It happens. Had mine in GW8... 22 points and 9.7m GW rank.

  4. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Do 1;

    1) Welbz 》 Pedro
    2. Lewis 》 Gabriel

    1. zon
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      2 all day

  5. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    42 with Salah cap, Isak and Bruno to go..... got some red arrows to undo here

    1. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      43 with Salah (C), Bruno but unfortunately I have Dibling coming in & not Isak 🙁

    2. Onanawhatsmyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      47 with Salah, Onana and Bruno, with Isak (c) tomorrow. Hoping to break into the top 100k overall

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Isak captain, sheesh
        Not too far infront of you up to 54k this week from 90kish, hope Bruno does the biz

      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I was split between Palmer and Isak as C. Went Palmer. Hope it works out for you!

  6. Zladan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Haaland to JPedro last night saving 0.2m, leaving me with £10m itb for a rainy day…

    Is Saka worth a hit? Would most likely be for Johnson.

    Flekken
    RAN Mazraoui Lewis
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Johnson
    Cunha Wood JPedro

    Fab Rogers Myko Greaves

    1. decisions
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Did those exact moves inc saka for -4

  7. JÆKS ⭐
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Cunha non-owners, whats your plan with him?

    Highly overperforming the stats at the moment

    1. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      He is on form, he will continue banging them in til he gets out of form. He can sustain the form imo as he is a really good player.

    2. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Keep until GW18

    3. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Am late to party. Probably not going there. Depends on who I ditch next week. Mbuemo or Bruno.

      1. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why wouldn’t you go there. The fixtures remain great.

        Being stubborn never works out wel in FPL. Swallow the pill.

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          This board the early choo choo or get left behind

  8. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    The dilemma is, owning Haaland means that you should (must) perma-captain him because of his price tag and ownership.

    However, his hauls are usually around 17 points for a hattrick which can be achieved by many other strikers. If Cunha scores 16 points you don't need to worry about other ones giving him the armband. That would be random. And it doesn't feel like missing out on something.

    If you don't spend the 15m upfront you can easily afford Saka, Palmer, Salah plus another 3-4 premium players. This gives you a higher chance to harvest another haul or two extra per GW, but you will still have the armband headache and probably end up in the mud when Haaland delivers.

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      There will be one week where he’ll grabs 3 goals and then everyone will be scrambling to get him back in. Just how it works.

      I’m sticking for now though his head is next on the chopping block for sure.

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Its not just Haaland is it? They look horrendous at the moment from front to back. My take is that he's missing more than usual at the moment because his goals matter more than they ever did before. Its easy banging in a hat-trick from 6 big chances when you win the game 5-0 or whatever because there is no pressure but when the defence is shipping two goals and nobody else in the team looks like scoring, suddenly all of his misses become really important and it all builds up. He's only human and he looks like a striker at the moment lacking confidence for Man City because of that weight of pressure.

        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Does Man City even have another striker in their squad? I mean a striker, not a false 9 Foden

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Captain who you think will score the most points in a GW, not who is the most expensive player in your team.

  9. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Morning all, off on hols today so won’t get a chance to do much this week. How does this team look? Spent FT on Jebbison > Pedro last night.

    Pickford
    Gabriel, RAN, Hall
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland, Cunha, Pedro

    (Fab, Faes, Lewis, Semenyo*)
    0.4 ITB

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Any FTs

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        No FTs.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Probably stick

          1. Bleh
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thanks bud

  10. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Thoughts on Timber?

    Played white attacking last game with Calafiori playing more LCB, with Ben White out for a while this is a real chance for him to nail down that spot and make it tough for White to walk back in.

    5.5 for an attacking Arsenal defender looks tempting

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      If it hasn't been that marginal offside and his goal had stood then everyone would be piling in

      1. Mother Farke
          just now

          Sshhh!

      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Being rested early removes the late CS worry

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        With White out for a while, he's an option to consider. Link up with Ode and Saka was very good yesterday. He may miss the odd game in the busy schedule just as protection due to his injury history

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Who would you for around the same price points from the below?

      A. Mitoma
      B. Semenyo (after one match ban)
      C. Who else (have Rogers)

      Thanks

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Semenyo hit the bar and could easily have assisted once or twice on another day.

        Tbf there were loads of close calls across most matches.

        Both are good picks.

      2. Dosh
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        A

    3. jack88
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Whats wrong with Australia cricket team?

      1. Egg noodle
        • 14 Years
        35 mins ago

        Such an odd match

      2. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Gout, clearly.

    4. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Do we think Isak Bruno Hall Konate can get me 30 points?

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Would surprise me (positively). Maybe 20-23?

      2. Mother Farke
          18 mins ago

          There's a possibility. Two CS + a haul from either Isak or Bruno (or both to be in dreamland).

        • Hotdogs for Tea
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Doubtful

      3. DandyDon
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Sitting pretty on 50 pts but still bricking it without Salah or Isak this week! Just Bruno left!

        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          There are a lot of players to play … I have Onana Maz Virgil Bruno Salah C to go

      4. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        At what point do the model men and women take stock of the current situation and realise every bit of data they've got from past seasons about Man City's defence is not relevant as long as they have no defensive midfielder in the side? Elevenify for example still have City as the 2nd best defence in the league when the current situation which will realistically rumble on until at least the January transfer window (assuming they can get suitable reinforcements) would see them as a bottom half defence at best.

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I think most models are just data based with very little context.
          They take victory laps when they have similar numbers as the bookies, not factoring in that the bookies don't set the odds based on their own expectations, they set the odds compared to how the market bets and then add their own margin.
          It's still better than jumping on the last bandwagon though.

      5. Phlajo
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Probably need to let go of Gvardiol.

        Better replacement for long term:
        A Robbo
        b Gabriel
        C Porro
        D something else

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Arsenal def

        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          B

        3. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

        4. Captain Mal
            just now

            Lovely how Porro is suddenly an option.
            Gabriel all day

        5. wulfrunian
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Start one please.
          a)Lewis
          b)Colwill
          c)Greaves

          1. Captain Mal
              5 mins ago

              Tough. Definitely not Lewis. Probably Colwill.

            • Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Home team

            • CONNERS
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Colwill

            • wulfrunian
              • 8 Years
              just now

              cheers all

          2. Tsparkes10
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            Thoughts on Haaland, Mbuemo, Henderson to Pedro, Salah, Raya??

            Still have wc intact also

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Don't think I would be selling Mbeumo before LEI (H)

              1. Tsparkes10
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                That’s my only issue… but Pedro has Southampton and Salah a very leaky city

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  You can still sell Haaland

          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            Don't think it's too late jump on the Cunha 'overperforming' train.

            The fixtures between now and the end of the year are still good. Ticks the box for nailed set and forget option over the busy period.

            BOU (H)
            eve (a)
            whu (a)
            IPS (H)
            lei (a)
            MUN (H)
            tot (a)

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Let's get him in the starting lineup! 😆

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Haha warra extreme outcome against that benching decision!

          4. Powers106
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            Mbeumo —> Odegaard? I have so many other fires and that move would require a -4 but somewhat tempting? So far have avoided any hits this season but lots of players on 4 YC and feels like I’m going to be forced to at some point soon!

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Mbeumo play Leicester surely wait one more week ?

              1. Powers106
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Ah, good point!

            2. Tsparkes10
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              I’d wait on that

          5. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            Who are you captaining next gw? So many great options!

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Between Palmer and Mbeumo, bussed Palmer

            2. Powers106
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yeah, currently on Salah v MCI at home, feels like a guaranteed hattie, times have certainly changed!!

              (but Cunha very tempting, or Welbeck/Pedro)

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Plus it's the last game of the gw, exciting stuff 🙂

            3. Captain Mal
                3 mins ago

                Probably Palmer, but it's wide open.

                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Hopefully they all haul and mega gw !

            4. circusmonkey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              21 mins ago

              Auction league question: Which Brighton centre back will drop out when Dunk returns?

              1. Captain Mal
                  4 mins ago

                  Igor

                • The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Igor I think

                • Haa-lala-land
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Just to add, I'm not sure Dunk steps straight back in!

              2. DavvaMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                20 mins ago

                Captain choice for next game week a bit of a nightmare?

                A. Cunha
                B. Pedro
                C. Saka
                D. Son

                What do you think?

                Thanks

                1. HODGE
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  C

                2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  C or d for me

                3. Captain Mal
                    3 mins ago

                    Any reason you won't consider Palmer and Salah?

                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Maybe he doesn't own them?

                    2. DavvaMC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      🙂 - Forgot Palmer!

                      Don't have Salah yet.

                4. Bolivian Seaman
                  • 13 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Who is the 4th best midfielder in the game? money no issue. Obviously the best are saka salah palmer

                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Bruno or Mbeumo

                  2. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Got Mbeumo & Bruno currently but might ditch both in 14/15. Looking at Gordon / Ødegaard / Mitoma, or maybe a cheapie 5th mid & upgrade Raúl to Isak/Jackson

                  3. David Parkinson
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Bruno makes arguably the ideal foursome.

                5. Haa-lala-land
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Points wise Mbuemo is 4th

                  Without looking, noone will ever guess who the 5th is!

                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Maddison?

                    1. Haa-lala-land
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      *noone aside from Mentaculus will ever guess!

                6. Lucky Z
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Sanchez | 4.0
                  Gabriel | Dalot | RAN | Faes | Greaves
                  Salah | Palmer | Bruno | Mbeumo | Son
                  Jackson | Cunha | J.Pedro

                  A. Son => Saka FT
                  B. Mbeumo + Gabriel => Saka + 3.9 -4
                  C. Save

                  1. Mother Farke
                      just now

                      He's so lucky, he's a star
                      But he cry, cry, cries in his lonely heart, thinking
                      If there's nothing missing in my life
                      Then why do point hits come at night?

                      Seriously, though, do A. Don't sell Gabriel.

                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Darwin starts.

                    I think it'll be Gakpo LW over Diaz

                    https://x.com/asim_lfc/status/1860642127538966950?t=lQjSt183cfDf7EZMUeKHxQ&s=19

                  3. Tsparkes10
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Worth doing Mbuemo to Salah or wait considering the fixtures?

                    1. David Parkinson
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      If you can swallow Mbeumo's inevitable haul v Leicester, yes, it's a great trade.

                  4. bigdip
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    Team GTG? brought in Jpedro and Cunha

                    Flekken (Kellher)
                    RAN, Konate, Gabriel (Vdb, Faes)
                    Salah, Mbeumo, Bruno, Palmer (Rogers)
                    JPedro, Isak, Cunha

