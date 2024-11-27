45
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Don't love my defence but it this GTG?

    Henderson (Valdi)
    Hall RAN Davis (Gvardiol Harwood-Bellis)

    1. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      If you’re going to have a 6m defender you should play him IMO or sell him for somebody you do trust and invest the money elsewhere

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Agree. Start him for his attacking threat (superior to Hall) or sell him

  2. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    I’ve taken too long to bring Salah back (don’t ask) and I’m now at an all-time low OR of 2.7m (I haven’t finished outside the top 100k since I’ve been on here). So I’m actually beyond crisis point…

    Can I do Haaland to Pedro this week and bring in Salah next week? Or shall I just get it done now for -4? I’m minded to take -4 because I fear Johnson will be benched again.

    Then Bruno to Saka could be an option next week, then a second Arsenal defender soon

    1FT 0.9ITB
    Sels
    Gabriel Digne Greaves*
    Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Johnson
    Haaland Solanke Cunha

    4.0 Rogers Mykolenko Lewis

    Cheers!

    1. Captain Mal
        48 mins ago

        If you've gone so far with him, I'd be tempted to keep Haaland.

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Ha, that thinking has gotten me into this fine mess! But thanks

      • GREEN JUMPERS
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        I would do it. It’s not just Haaland’s form but City’s as well. I just sold him and bringing back in 18 perhaps

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers

      • David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Do the surgery now, not too late.

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thanks. Twice put off big hits to do it, costing me so many points. But that’s done now. Not too late as you say!

      • Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Your rank at this point is pretty irrelevant. Still so much season left.

        I’m always hesitant to do hits for players that are playing in the same game, just so unpredictable

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Fair enough, trying to think longer term too. Thanks

      • The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        It depends if you’re in the crowd for it will be a low scoring game or a bumming for City. If the former, don’t take a -4. If the latter, may be worth it. I am leaning towards the former and think also that if there are goals though, both Salah and Haaland will be involved

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thanks. It’s not clear cut. Just as there were arguments to keep Haaland the past two or three weeks !

    2. Scratch
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Is Emre Can likely to start this evening? would mean removing a 3point player from XI

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Same boat
        At 99 points so

    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      How prone to rest or rotation do we think Timber will be for the foreseeable future? I know White is out but Partey has played there etc

      As the article states, he’s looking very attacking recently. He certainly caught my eye against Forest - in the box a lot more than I can recall White being.

    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      New Community Article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/27/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-12

      The latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head contests and many community mini-leagues, plus the updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

    5. grooveymatt65
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Hi guys this is my team, unsure who to take out for Haaland..What do you reckon? thanks guys!!!

      Pickford
      Gabriel Mazouri Konate
      Salah(c) Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo (susp)
      Haaland Wood
      Fabianski Lewis Bednarek Stewart (inj)

      1 ft £0.4 itb

      1. Haaland and Stuart to Saka and Jackson for -4 (and bench Semenyo)

      2. Haaland and Semenyo to Cunha and Palmer for -4

      3. Haaland, Semenyo and Rogers to Palmer, Saka and Cunha for -8 (have to do tonight because of price changes)

      4. Haaland, Semenyo and Stewart to Cunha, Palmer and Jackson for -8

      5. Haaland and Semenyo to Saka and Cunha for -4

      6. Other?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        6. Something without a hit

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah. Pedro, Jackson, Cunha all good options

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        2

      3. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        How is 1. even possible?
        2. or roll.

    6. jimmy.floyd
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      The best defender up to 5.1?

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        just now

        People might find this laughable, but after this weeks game I could see myself punting on Emerson for a 5 week stint.
        He looked good against Newcastle and is on corners for 4.4M.
        Then bench for tough fixtures.

    7. Kitman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Am on a Wildcard

      Should I just get rid of Mbeumo for Gordon? I'm going to move onto him anyway next week immediately

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Like saving the transfer, not loving picking Gordon. He somehow is not himself this season.

      2. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        No, but select Rogers as 8th attacker as they rotate superbly.

    8. Fhhh35688
        38 mins ago

        Is a -12 worth it for Diaz to Salah this GW to fit him in? or not worth it just wait until GW16 for Ful(H)?

        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          28 mins ago

          no way, not this week

          1. Fhhh35688
              just now

              If not now then when? MCI defence looks off

          2. CONNERS
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I'd only ever consider that sort of hit if I was setting up for a big DGW.

            Chances are, there are better captaincy options this week anyway.

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          T’is the season of hits

          1. Funkyav
            • 15 Years
            26 mins ago

            apparently so, still havent taken one this season, but the urge is real

            1. Sharkytect
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Same here but likely to take my first this week

        3. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          Bruno to Saka worth a hit?

          Think I’m leaning to captain Saka as well ahead of Salah and Palmer

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Or wait until midweek, not long.

        4. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Saka 17 shots in 2 games vs WHU last season and in my books WHU this season are even worse so I (C) Saka

        5. John Colby (C)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          Evening all - I’m tempted to wildcard this gw after a season of pure frustration with this game. And yes I’m a Halland owner.

          The teams I’m chasing down in my mini-league all have the ‘power 3’ of Salah - Saka - Palmer. As crazy as it seems the only solution I have to making up over 160 point deficit is to go Salah-less up to gw 18 and wildcard into this attack:

          Palmer - Saka - Maddison - Bowen - Bruno
          Haaland - Pedro

          But:
          1). Jackson has been a beast for Chelsea this season - especially away from home. Is a Chelsea double-up in attack the way to close the gap in my mini league?
          2). Can Haaland score braces in games against Forest and Utd at home and Palace/ Villa away or is he now a ‘sell’? There was scepticism about him at £15.0m before the game started but surely he’s the only player who could go on a goal scoring bonanza and is the only one in the game to rival Mo?
          3). With Brighton assets coming onto our radars are we sleeping on Estupinian or is he over-priced / not as attacking as previous years?
          4). Should I go with 3 strikers given their value this season?
          5). The wildcard samples I see just seem to lack something - are there ‘sleepers’ who could have a big impact on the rest of the season?

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            I almost signed Estupinan last week. He hasn’t looked quite so advanced in the highlights I’ve seen

            1. John Colby (C)
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              That’s a pity he’s not as advanced - I’m just desperate to unearth some real differentials but all I keep seeing are the same names over and over again. Emerson of WHU is an interesting pick for wildcarders i think.

          2. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Bruno & Maddison will frustrate you even more. One tactic is to get Salah and just vary the captaincy to gain an edge.

        6. Sharkytect
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Exact money here for watkins+gabriel+mbuemo > cunha+timber+saka (-4).

          That's just all upside, isn't it?

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Maybe wait on Gabriel news? But yes, upside

          2. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Not quite.

