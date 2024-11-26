68
  1. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    I want to get rid of all of my city players ASAP.

  2. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Santa Rudolf Dasher and Pranser - done!

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Sarr could be worth a look.

  4. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Last season: J.Pedro had 7 goals from 23 shots on target
    This season: He has 4 goals from 5 shots on target
    I seriously doubt he keeps finding the net at this rate but for this price ofc he is worth the risk

    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      4 goals from 20 non pen kicks last season which means 0.2 gls/ per sot nP while this season he is at 0.8 gls/ per sot nP

      1. Sharkytect
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Yeah

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      He seems to have improved. He is only 23 and last season so it could be that he's become more clinical with experience.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I agree. They bought for potential and has improved fast. It would have been even quicker if it wasn't for injuries. If for example Olise was fit last year, he would have been in my side most of the season at his price. He is 22. Improving fast.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      a cut price Cunha, the assist potential playing from deeper is the real attraction, 2 avenues to points and higher bps. pens to boot, little icing on the cake. 5.5, if he can tick over at 4.3-5.4.5 ppg its golden

    4. jack88
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Obviously he wont continue. But he is in form, good fixtures and cheap. So why not

  5. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    I think I'm going to take a punt on Salah for captain this GW.

    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Most of us Will do it

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      a punt? I think he's the opposite of punt.

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Guys, I was merely jesting.

  6. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gabriel, Van Den Berg, RAN
    Salah,Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Strand Larsen, Isak, Solanke

    Fabianski, Lewis Greaves, Semenyo

    1ft 5.1 itb

    A Semenyo to Saka (bench Rogers)
    B Solanke to Joao Pedro
    C Semenyo and Solanke to Saka and Joao Pedro -4

    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      B

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A

      Keep Solanke this GW

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      C. Get it done

  7. Pariße
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Gvardiol disasterclass.

  8. Ryan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Anyone considering Odegaard as a 3rd Arsenal player rather than double Arsenal defence?

    1. Sla_boyz
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      already having gabriel magalhaes, i'm dilemma whether to have saka or odegaard..if aiming for points and consistency, should buy saka..if buy odegaard, i can have good bench for the december congestive fixtures..

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      He is great but no. I prefer the double defence, just because there are so many options in midfield and attack but no so much in defence. (unless Allison is back in goal).

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Not sure 3 Arsenal are needed ? Saka and Gabriel is pretty solid

  9. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Ragabolly (LiveFPL) price predictions for tonight:

    ⬆️ Jackson + Gabriel + VVD + Cunha

    with Maddison also close

    ⬇️ Semenyo + Foden + Muniz + Kudus

    with Trossard and Maatsen close.

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Fallers ? I see these

      Semenyo
      MID £5.7
      -108.31%
      Foden
      MID £9.2
      -102.78%
      Muniz
      FW £5.6
      -101.71%
      Nketiah
      FW £5.9
      -101.69%
      Iroegbunam
      MID £4.5
      -100.95%
      Cornet
      MID £4.8
      -100.72%
      Meupiyou
      DEF £4.0
      -100.43%
      Dúbravka
      GK £4.3
      -100.4%
      Milner
      MID £5.0
      -100.37%
      Kudus
      MID £6.2
      -100.15%
      Tosin

      Risers
      N.Jackson
      FW £7.9
      108.4%
      Gabriel
      DEF £6.1
      105.14%
      Virgil
      DEF £6.3
      101.24%
      Cunha
      FW £6.9
      100.5%

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Crazy that Gabriel is rising when he might be injured.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Clean sheet

  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    How long until Haaland features in the weekly spot the differential article?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      2029 or 2030 if not later

  11. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    I suspect Gabriel is fine, but is Timber an option or too risky a rotation? I know Partey can play there, and that's putting me off a little. But he looks good in the last two, with assist potential?

    Have to drop one of Isak or Havertz for Pedro. This will be for a hit but hopeful the last one for a bit.

    Didnt realise Pedro was rising and Havertz falling again!!

    Have exact money for Bruno to Saka GW14 with Gabriel? I think i would have to do it tonight and hope Saka doesn't go up again before Saturday.

    I need to do the transfer early this week anyway.

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Timber surely has to be nailed ?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        i hope so. Great value Raya/Timber at 9m

        Can he play all the fixtures to Christmas? Gabriel is nailed 100%. Is it worth that risk?

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          No defender is nailed. Gabriel has Calafiori and Kiwior who can play in his position and Arteta has previously said he wished he could have rested him more in the past, or words to that effect.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Cheers. I guess only Saliba is. I read your thread about timber v Gabs. Its a hard one.

            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              27 mins ago

              Saliba is the closest to nailed you can get at the moment. There's no Europa League Rob Holding to give him a break any more!

              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                lol, Playing in the Palace U23 at the moment.

          2. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Of course a defender can be nailed, depending upon one’s definition.

            Mine is first choice and a better player than those who challenge for the position and all things being equal he will start.

            Being nailed doesn’t mean a player will not be rested in an easier game from time to time.

            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              You said it depends on one's definition and then told me what it doesn't mean.

              1. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                I gave my definition and why I consider it is ok to call a defender ‘nailed’.

                If we can’t refer to a player as nailed who is first choice and ordinarily going to be selected then there is not much point in discussing it all.

        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I went with Gabriel.

          I was joking about timber and nails … I think he will play a lot but can’t be described as nailed

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            34 mins ago

            Thanks mate.

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Bit slow on the uptake there 🙂

          2. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            33 mins ago

            Based on your definition above, Timber is clearly nailed until White is back.

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Unless Partey give him a rest i suppose?

              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                stupid thing is, it will be for Digne who i got in for a -4.:) rather than Davis for Ipswich who i never play.

    2. jack88
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Most of us dont have haaland, so should have a decent bench. Gabriel, timber are pretty nailed, but shoudnt be a problem if they dont start one or two

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

  12. rozzo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Man City have conceded 22 shots on target in the last 4 games and conceded 13 goals

    Be interesting to find out from someone with more knowledge than me the save percentage of Edersen over the years and how it compares to others

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      It is his assist potential though

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Without Haaland he would be their best pen taker, but Pep had problems to understand that.

    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Ederson save percentage:
      2020/21 - 77.4%
      2021/22 - 69.9%
      2022/23 - 62.3%
      2023/24 - 70.7%
      2024/25 - 62.8%
      Ederson is very inconsistent compared to someone like Allison, who has consistently ranked around the 75% mark. There is a lot more analysis that could be done regarding changes in defensive personell that may have affected the team structure, but I don't have the time for that right now. Perhaps in the close season I might do it 🙂

  13. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Current mid:
    Salah - Bruno - Mbuemo - Rogers - Semenyo.

    Have £10m itb to bring palmer in.. which one to transfer out:

    A) Semenyo (I do like his fixtures after the ban).
    B) Rogers
    C) Bruno
    D) Mbuemo

    I’m leaning towards B

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      i think Rogers is good v Brentford and Southampton though. So semenyo, but i dont know your future transfers. Roll of the dice.

      Rogers took pens as well for England U21s

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      So did I.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Nope, C

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Rogers is good for long term

  14. Solly The Seagull
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    What to do with this team? 1ft 0.1itb

    Pickford
    Gabriel RAN Hall
    Palmer Odegaard Mbeumo McNeil
    Haaland Isak Wood

    Virginia Rogers Davis VDB

    A) Save
    B) Haaland+McNeil>JPedro+Salah -4

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      B

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

  15. Sz21
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    What move(s) would you prioritise here assuming all are fit.
    Jackson, Pedro, Cunha, Saka on my wishlist but it's all a bit awkward.

    Raya.
    Hall, Gabriel, Mykolenko.
    ESR, Palmer, Mbuemo, Salah.
    Strand-Larsen, Solanke.
    Fabs, Rogers, Lewis, Greaves.
    1ft, 4.0m ITB. 2.1m OR.

    1. Sz21
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      *Isak the missing striker here.

      Considering- Isak/ Strand-Larsen to Pedro/Cunha for a -4 giving me enough cash to get Saka in easily in a week or 2.

  16. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Price Changes 27th November

    Rises: N.Jackson 8.0, Maddison 7.6, Cunha 7.0, Gabriel 6.2

    Falls: Foden 9.1, Jorginho 4.7, Cornet 4.7, Maatsen 4.6, Dúbravka 4.2

    1. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks Rainy the Rendeer.

    2. Wenger's Warriors
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Semenyo survives!
      Cheers Rainy

    3. OverTinker
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Feck off foden

  17. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Haaland just missed out on the festive bench fodder option.

    However, there were rumours earlier that he might win the next season of the "Great British Back Off" with a festive loan spell to either:
    - Stockholm
    - Elfsborg
    - Santander
    - Cheerbourg or
    - Brussels

  18. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Switched captain from Raphinha to Wirtz in UCL fantasy. 38 whopping points!

    Meanwhile, City are truly a dead team now. Salah Captain looks like the best bet.

  19. Boberella
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Who to lose for Saka?
    A) Rogers
    B) Semenyo

    Both have good upcoming fixtures and I always thought would be long term holds, but can’t have ‘em all and Saka is key to get in now.

