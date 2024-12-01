182
182 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Bench one
    A Isak
    B semenyo
    C rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      C is currently the only 100% fit player so wait on info on A/B

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Yeah, but will be his 3rd game in a week, senenyo rested after his ban
        Isak injury record isn’t great

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Probably A, then C.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. wulfrunian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      A since I wouldn't expect a reliable update (not to mention the fixture)

      Open Controls
  2. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Bench one please.
    a)Lewis
    b)Ait Nouri
    c)Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Why did I (c) Palmer over Saka, strange decision

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Villa's high line and his habit of mega hauls?

      Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      You're in good company, ~80% of the elite managers captained Palmer and only ~2% captained Saka.

      Open Controls
    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      If you've been watching content or on here or X/Bluesky, you've been repeatedly exposed to Salah/Palmer captain messaging seeping into your subconscious, Saka barely mentioned despite the best fixture...

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I’m not plugged into all that stuff, so I captained the obvious choice, Saka!

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          I am too unplugged so captain remained on Palmer from last week. Friday deadlines are a curse

          Open Controls
        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          I am not plugged in to that either and captained the home player who didn’t play midweek and is rested … not sure it was such and obvious choice

          Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Did you go for it in the end?

        Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Because you thought Palmer would score more points obviously and you didn’t know that Saka would score as many points as he did in a flakey away derby.

      Same as the rest of us

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Derby? Behave

        Open Controls
  4. Joke Insurance™
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Ruben Amorim has opted to start summer signing Joshua Zirkzee, instead of Rasmus Hojlund

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Rotation is now on the cards for many.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        He’s seeing who’s staying & getting sold, he won’t accept carrying players/not buying in & giving 100%

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Rashford better put a shift in then.

          Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not really. He starts Rashford ahead of Hojlund

      Open Controls
  5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Man I need a nice return from Salah C today

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      rival captained Saka and has closed up a lot of ground on me

      Open Controls
    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      The usual G & A would be great.

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Best move to replace Konate once we see who gets his spot, currently thinking B.

    A Greaves

    B Nori (terrible purchase & Wolves cannot defend)

    C Veltman (absence unsure on injury length of absence.)

    Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Really needed a Antony haul today

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      U wot m8

      Open Controls
  8. OFFSIDEFOOTYF1
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      I am having a feeling that Haaland is going berserk tonight... probably because of konate miss and unfit TAA.

      Open Controls
      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Think you might be right.

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Sold him this GW. So that's definitely happening.

        Open Controls
      3. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        It's always a thought when u don't own Haaland

        Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Want to spice it up a bit and do Lankshear -> Jackson before this game even finishes.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.