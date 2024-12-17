14
  1. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Provocative first (?) post: RAN not an urgent sell

    Not saying you shouldn't sell just that I don't think it's the must have top priority move for every squad.

    A defender with that much goal threat could be a hold. Even with the tough draw if a new manager is able to tighten Wolves up a bit there is upside. So it might make more sense to prioritise other moves - investing in improving MIDs or FWDs is usually more beneficial in the long-term.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Too much uncertainty, especially when my 4th def who would come in is Konsa. Robinson in.

    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      1 cleansheet,1 assist in his last 7 games. On 4 yellow cards when this suspension finishes, for 4.8m. There's better options for that price or less. If his form picks up get him back in for less than current price.

    3. KingZamalek
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ait-N000uri has proven himself to be the worst pick of all time in FPL. A "winger" with 8 consecutive "green" fixtures scoring an average of 1 pt a game. The opportunity cost was insane. He cost people their whole FPL season. He should not only be sold, but erased completely from the game. He makes traps like prime Digne, Deulofeu, and Dennis look like Salah. End of rant from a scorned ex-owner.

    4. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wolves are in turmoil. Sell immediately!

  2. FPL FROST
    • 14 Years
    43 mins ago

    Konate expected back early January...should be 5m by then. Anyone got half an eye on it? I think it helps if you're not wanting Slot as AssMan.

  3. DropkickMurphys
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Jackson went up to 3 bonus pts and Cold up to 1… I’m sure there are more changes.

  4. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who scores more points this gw?

    A. Rogers
    B. Semenyo
    C. Amad -4

    1. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

  5. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    I’m already on a -4 but my defence right now is: Gabriel, Dalotc Munoz, RAN, Faes

    RAN and Munoz are red flagged and Faes is barely getting minutes. Should I consider a -8 to replace RAN for Robinson / Hall or just have two defenders play potentially?

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't take another hit.

    2. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      it's a gamble I do enjoy, but you have to get the clean sheet the first week to pay for it.

      The only clean sheet I absolutely fancy this week is Chelsea. Even though I'm getting Andersen I feel Southampton will be shackles off.

      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I wish I enjoyed it too but i think catching the price rise before the gw was over wasn’t a good call (first time i did it too) I have 3 Chelsea now so Chelsea defender is out of the question. Fulham is the only other team I think can get a clean sheet here.

  6. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    RP

    I gave Semenyo 5 gws! 5! Yet a plonker would say he is class. An absolute trash footballer. All skills, no end product.

    Thankfully, I got rid for a hit.

    Adieu semenyo Adieu!

