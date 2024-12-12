164
  1. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    My defence is as follows: Gabriel Lewis Myko Greaves Van den Berg. Which option you prefer?

    A. Greaves to Timber
    B. Lewis and Myko to Timber and TAA (-4)
    C. Greaves and Lewis to Timber and VVD (-4)

    Leaning towards B fwiw

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      A but B is reasonable

    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      B

    4. SH@KTIMAAN
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

  2. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Pick two of the three strikers for this GW:

    A. J.Pedro (CRY)
    B. Welbeck (CRY)
    C. Vardy (new)

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A and C

    2. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Tough. Palace have improved defensively as of late, while Newcastle seem follow the opposite direction. Also, we can't tell how many minutes each of them will play.
        Maybe Welbeck because he is the one that doesn't take penalties, but it's a close call.

        1. Captain Mal
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            to*

          • Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Yeah. I have a feeling Welbeck is going to score because he’s due one and had a rest, but it’s hard to ignore the penalty takers and Vardy’s form right now.

        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          AB

        3. SH@KTIMAAN
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          AB

      • royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Lost on last page

        In your opinion who is the best 5.0 DF to have for the next few GWs (16 - 19) for this back 7

        Sels Flekken

        Gabriel Gvardiol RAN Mykolenko xxxxxxxx

        Any ideas would be welcomed

        1. Captain Mal
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Colwill

          • Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Munoz

            1. Captain Mal
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Too risky based on the rest of his defence. What if both Ait Nouri and Munoz get booked this week?

                1. Amartey Partey
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Yeah true, the yellow card is the only worry.

          • Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Gabriel is fit then? Cool

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Is he?

            2. Fuddled FC
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Where did you see that?

              1. xuwei
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Being ironical I assume.

              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                https://www.arsenalinsider.com/news/arsenal-learn-gabriel-magalhaes-injury-update-ahead-of-facing-everton/

          • Junks
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            After a disastrous last 3 GWs all because i kept faith in Haaland instead of switching to Palmer and an even worse decision of Neto over Endo has lead me to e massive red arrows... HELP! What to do now??

            2FT 0.6ITB.
            Fab Hendo
            Robinson Hall Maz RAN Greaves
            Salah Saka Bruno Amad Neto
            Pedro Haaland Armstrong

            1. CONNERS
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Haaland / Neto to Palmer / Isak

              Then upgrade Armstrong the following week.

            2. SH@KTIMAAN
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Haaland, Armstrong, Neto, Maz/Greaves to
              Isak, Wood, Palmer, Timber/Gomez for -8

          • Fuddled FC
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            2FT
            Back line needs sorting out
            Gabriel* RAN L.Davis Greaves Hall

            Which
            a) L. Davis > Timber (save 1FT)
            b) Cunha, L. Davis > Isaak & Colwill

            1. SH@KTIMAAN
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              A

          • mookie
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            So..., the source of the Gabriel news is a Daily Mail reporter?
            Can't get more untrustworthy than that I suppose.

            1. Mother Farke
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                If it's Sami Mokbel, I thought he was meant to be reliable?

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Tier 2 on r/gunners

              • AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                Sports News doesn't run to the same agenda as editorial and politics etc.

            2. putana
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Everton v Liverpool to be played February 11th

              1. putana
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                gw 24

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  Potential DGW24 of:
                  Liverpool: BOU (A), EVE (A)
                  Everton: LEI (H), LIV (H)

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                The Premier League will confirm the new date after next week's Carabao Cup quarter-finals and once Liverpool are mathematically certain of their Champions League last 16 place.

                A shock defeat to Southampton next week could see the Merseyside derby scheduled for one of the two Carabao semi-final weeks in January.

                Source:
                https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/everton-liverpool-date-merseyside-derby-34303508?t=vBp6ccUiGk5fIXUcDCaEiA&s=09

              3. lilmessipran
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Slot TC

              4. Amartey Partey
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Everton vs Leicester in GW24. Might actually be good to own some of their players then. DCL anyone?

            3. Take on the Scout Picks
              TopMarx
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              I'm after challengers to take on the Scout Picks in a one-off head-to-head match.

              The Community Member who beats our picks by the biggest margin over the campaign receives a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for 2025/26.

              Email me at will@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with the subject heading “Community Picks”. Please include your FFS username, FPL Team ID and your availability for upcoming Gameweeks.

              If chosen, you will have a budget of £83m to select 11 players (no subs) but outside of that standard FPL rules apply - you need to use a normal FPL formation with a limit of three players from a team. And remember to pick a captain and a vice-captain.

              In the overall head-to-head, the Scouts have retaken the lead and are 7-5 up following a 69-63 win in GW15 thanks to Palmer captain.

              Otherwise, Boleyn Boy has set the target to beat following his Cole Palmer-inspired (that man again!) 36-point victory in Gameweek 6.

              Have a read of https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/13/take-on-the-scout-picks to find out more

            4. Brosstan
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              A moment of silence for people who kept Gabriel and now have to deal with an other week of Arteta's bs.

              1. lilmessipran
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Lot of 4th/5th sub defenders have decent fixtures this gw..so I rather wish I had him in my team

              2. Warby84
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Hall as backup for me

                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Deck the Hall

            5. Bleh
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Start 1:

              A. Hall (Lei H)
              B. RAN (Ips H)

              1. lilmessipran
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Both really..have to give Ran this fixture imo

              2. Brosstan
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                The fact you are considering benching RAN in this game says it all about him as an FPL pick.

            6. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Who must go first?

              A) RAN IPS H
              B) Maz MCI A
              C) Lewis -

              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 8 Years
                29 mins ago

                CBA priority out this week for me

                1. SH@KTIMAAN
                  • 12 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  This

              2. XX SMICER XX
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Hold A this week

            7. Jrot94
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Is TAA worth the extra 0.6 over VVD? hard one

              I guess I would use that 0.6 to upgrade Lewis or RAN the following week. So I guess it comes down to

              1. TAA/Colwill
              2. VVD/Cucu

              any thoughts?

              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 8 Years
                30 mins ago

                Yes. 1.

              2. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                30 mins ago

                1

              3. XX SMICER XX
                • 6 Years
                29 mins ago

                2 for me

            8. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              What to do with this defence?

              Gusto Gabriel RAN - Martinez Anderson

              I’m hoping Gusto / Gabriel play to save a transfer

            9. Ribus
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Mbeumo -> Gordon/Enzo/Semenyo or save?

              1. Captain Mal
                  just now

                  Save unless you need the money for another upgrade

              2. ChilliBoi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Who should be my buy and forget keeper now?

                Want to keep an arsenal slot open, so avoiding Raya ideally

                1. XX SMICER XX
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Raya Sels Pickford

              3. ChilliBoi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Biggest fire to fight:

                Fab/Pickford

                Gabriel Gvardiol Hall Bell-Hardwood RAN

                Saka palmer Salah Mbeumo rogers

                Cunha Pedro Jackson

                1. Captain Mal
                    1 min ago

                    Just roll

