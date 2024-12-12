The pre-match press conferences begin on Thursday, with six managers facing the media.

We’ll have the headline Gameweek 16 team news from these pressers in the article below.

Quotes will be added if and when the press conferences become available to watch in full.

We should hear from the other 14 top-flight managers on Friday. For the latest on those clubs, check out our early team news round-up.

GAMEWEEK 16 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 16 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday’s #FPL Press Conferences 🦊 1.30pm – van Nistelrooy

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

🚜 1.30pm – McKenna

😇 1.30pm – Martin

🌳 1.30pm – Nuno

🍬 1.45pm – Dyche pic.twitter.com/QCPUObWL9y — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) December 12, 2024

FULHAM

Marco Silva ruled Reiss Nelson (hamstring) out for around 10 weeks in Thursday’s presser.

Tom Cairney serves the final game of a three-match ban, while Calvin Bassey is suspended for one fixture for yellow card accumulation.

Harrison Reed (knee) is sidelined until the New Year.

Joachim Andersen (calf) is the closest to a return but will “100%” miss out in Gameweek 16.

EVERTON

Michael Keane (knee), absent in Gameweeks 13 and 14, is fit for the trip to Arsenal.

“Keano has come through his [injury]. To be honest, he was touch and go to be involved the last game but we felt it was probable that he didn’t get involved in that – but he’s been working hard.” – Sean Dyche

Youssef Chermiti (foot) is nearing a first-team return, too. He has recently got fitness-boosting minutes with the under-21s after a long lay-off, also featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week after the postponement of Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Jake O’Brien and Armando Broja all featured in that aforementioned kickabout.

“His first steps are on the way now, In fact, more than his first steps. He completed another game the other day and did very well. I still think he’s developing play, he still wants – well, we wanted him- to be part of our group. He had a very good pre-season, very unfortunate to get the injury he got, and he’s worked very hard to get fit. So, we’ll take it on as an ongoing basis but he’s training really well and working hard.” – Sean Dyche on Youssef Chermiti

“He’ll be around it. He’s never been out the thinking other than being injured obviously when he can’t be. But no I only got him on [against Wolves] just to give him a feel of it. It’s a long way to go but he’s showing that he wants to be competitive in our group and then competitive in the games he plays in. But it was a little cameo and hopefully he will get more and build what he’s doing here.” – Sean Dyche on whether Armando Broja is ready to start

James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain out.

“Tim is a bit longer down the road than he was but he’s still not on the grass yet with us and that’s going to be a little bit of a while. “Jimmy is the same – but they are making progress.” – Sean Dyche

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

There was very little of note from Nuno Espirito Santo when it came to team news on Thursday.

The Forest boss got through four ‘assessings’ when replying to the latest fitness question:

“Assessing, assessing. It’s always like that, assessing players. “No, not big, big issues. Assessing.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Long-term absentees Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) were the only two Forest players unavailable for the win over Manchester United, although the former returned to training in the last fortnight and should be back at some point in December.

Loanee Alex Moreno is unable to face his parent club this weekend.

LEICESTER CITY

Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that Wilfred Ndidi will be out for a few weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained last weekend.

“He has a hamstring injury, so he’s not available for [Saturday’s] game. Of course, we’re looking at his progress, how he will react to the injury, but it looks like it will be at least a couple of weeks.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on Wilfred Ndidi

Harry Winks (groin) remains “doubtful” for the trip to Newcastle United, too, but will be assessed again tomorrow.

“Doubtful because he’s done [only] parts of team training today, for example. Tomorrow we can increase that, so we’re going to assess tomorrow if he’s available for the squad on Saturday but it’s something that is very difficult. Today was the first day that he had partial team training, so we’ll see tomorrow.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on Harry Winks

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are on the injury list, while Boubakary Soumare is banned.

Loanee Facundo Buonanotte is available, however, after being ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 15.

SOUTHAMPTON

Paul Onuachu (unknown injury) and Jan Bednarek (knee) will return to the Southampton squad this weekend.

“Jan Bednarek’s back, Paul Onuachu’s back, which is really good. Apart from that, no, I think we’re all good.” – Russell Martin

It sounds like the game will come too soon for a nearly fit Aaron Ramsdale (finger), however.

“McCarthy’s back fit and Rambo’s very close so Rambo may be back for the Liverpool game, if not a Fulham game after that.” – Russell Martin

Juan Larios (unknown), Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) remain sidelined, while Jack Stephens is serving a four-match ban following his Gameweek 14 dismissal.

We’re awaiting a fresh update on Will Smallbone (hamstring) and Adam Lallana (hamstring), who should be nearing returns.

IPSWICH TOWN

Kieran McKenna reported no major new injury concerns ahead of the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He did, however, reveal that there was a bit of illness in the Ipswich Town camp.

Kalvin Phillips and Ben Johnson, who both returned in Gameweek 14, are still managing injuries that sidelined them in November.

“No, nothing very, very significant. We’ve still got a few managing injuries, Kalvin and Ben being two who are still sort of in between being injured and being back to 100%. “We’ve got our long-term injuries and we have one or two illnesses in the camp, which there seems to be quite a lot of in the country at the moment. Probably all squads have got one or two who are not feeling 100% and we’re certainly in that situation.” – Kieran McKenna

Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), George Hirst (knee) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) are on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

McKenna suggested that he would keep faith with Ari Muric, despite the goalkeeper’s error in Gameweek 15.



