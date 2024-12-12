99
  FPL FROST
    14 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    AssMan Strat:

    Maresca in 24 (WHU)
    Slot in 25 (LIV DGW? eve and WOL)
    Arteta in 26 (WHU)

    Sheffield Wednesday
      4 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      When did Fender bring that out?

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I don't remember if it was Telecaster or Stratocaster
        But I do remember that it had a heart of chrome, and a voice like a horny angel.

        Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Teles rule

      lilmessipran
        12 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        You could just start with Slot in 24 and save a transfer..its not like you are punting on one of the managers for the lower ranked teams either.

      Casual Player
        4 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        I reckon using FTs on this may not be worth it. Or if you're planning it you need to be confident the AS you pick week 1 is one you'd have for 3, in case other higher priority FT needs come through.

    Amartey Partey
      5 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Start…

      A. Vardy (new)
      B. Welbeck (CRY)

      billy1986
        3 Years
        just now

        b

    NZREDS
      11 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Can someone do the hard work and choose a manager for the new mystery chip for me - I just read the rules and had a headache just thinking about it.

      Casual Player
        4 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        My first thoughts are there's broadly two ways to go:

        1. Good manager, good team, good fixtures - Liv, Ars, ManC when they come good
        2. Middling team with some middling fixtures for upside e.g. on the current ladder, you back a team like Newc or ManU to potential beat a Notts or Villa and get 16 points

        But then it's the timing

        Before this was thinking Liverpool double (if 24/25) for TC, then FH and BB for the other 2. But would you try and use this chip around the double and get 4 games?

        I might just wait to 36-38 and let the fates decide. Pick the team at that point with the most to play for and decent fixtures

        NZREDS
          11 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Legend! Great intel - food for thought

      Fabreghastly
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Wait for TAA to get injured...
        Switch out to Bradley...
        Slot in Slot as your manager

        No need to save your pennies, even

      rjcv177
        9 Years
        1 min ago

        waiting for the last 3gws to get the "fighters" vs "on the beach"

    jon.terry.tfh
      8 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Appreciate some insights lads.

      Start 2 out of

      1. Semenyo vs West Ham (H)
      2. Johnson vs Southampton (A)
      3. Chris Wood vs Aston Villa (H)

      HelmutCool
        2 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Would go 2&3
        Saint cant defend (but there is a minutes risk)
        Wood is clinical af.

      Fabreghastly
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Check the Team News article. Pretty sure it said Johnson was ill

      NZREDS
        11 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        I’d go 2 and 3 also, Bournemouth Ham could be cagey. Saints poor and wood seems to be finding a goal one way or the other consistently

      rjcv177
        9 Years
        36 mins ago

        1 & 2
        wood would come on if BJ is injured

      PartyTime
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        1, 3.

    Zimo
      6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I think my likely strategy will be play AM Chip in 25 and get Dlot if pool get double then. Then switch to Howe against Nottingham if there's still the bonus gap. Then switch to one of Ange/Glasner for the week after for the next bonus. Probably play TC in 33 DGW and BB in 36 DGW. FH in one of the blanks. 29 if Arsenal and Pool wfl cup final and 34 otherwise. And WC before the BB.

    Letsgo!
      8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Will u do eze to bowen
      Or just start eze?

      Holmes
        11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Brighton are poor defensively and should give enough space to exploit, I would hold for one more week and sell in next.

        Waylander
          8 Years
          just now

          GW 18/19 is when Palace's good run of fixtures start so I wouldn't sell Eze then.

      Philosopher's Stones
        4 Years
        2 mins ago

        You've been asking this since the beginning of time. My answer is still the same: do the move.

    bso
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Anyone know why Timber didn't start in CL today? Not injured I hope?
      Cheers!

      Holmes
        11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Wasnt spotted in training apparently

        Holmes
          11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Actually made a sub appearance last night, so should be alright for weekend.

      Waylander
        8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Carrying an injury apparently.

      Admiral Benson
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Rested and played last 30 minutes.

        bso
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          just now

          Hoping this is the case thanks mate. Already have Greaves, Mazraoui and Gabriel not starting.

    SpaceCadet
      11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Saliba or vvd? No other ars or liv def.

      The Knights Template
        11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I went Saliba.

        SpaceCadet
          11 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Cheers

      Holmes
        11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Saliba's immediate fixtures looks better than Van Dijk but for long term, I would prefer Van Dijk.

        For next 3, Saliba wins.

        SpaceCadet
          11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Maybe saliba now and do gvardiol > vvd in a couple of gws. Cheers

          Waylander
            8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Gvardiol good fixtures start in GW18. Annoyingly because of City's injuries he's now playing centre back but I have more pressing issues to fix in defence so have to hold him.

            Count of Monte Hristo
              11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              I don’t think there are any good fixtures for City at the minute.

              Waylander
                8 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Also true.

    Count of Monte Hristo
      11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Gabriel > Saliba -4?

      Just can’t be bothered with another vague, prolonged injury from Arsenal?

      Waylander
        8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I think I'm doing it for free this week as even if he's back Gabriel will be managed over the busy period. -4 is probably worth it if you don't have any other defender you can play.

        Count of Monte Hristo
          11 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Can play Digne @ Forest but that’s a 2 pointer most likely.

          Waylander
            8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Arsenal would need a clean sheet to make it worth your while. Maybe do it next week for free?

            Count of Monte Hristo
              11 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Yeah more logical to wait and do it for free. Cheers

    Count of Monte Hristo
      11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Captain Saka (h) to Everton or stick with Palmer/Salah?

      Waylander
        8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Salah/Palmer are the optimal captains I think.

      PartyTime
        3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Saka is a turd captain pick. I discovered this last gw. He will never be a better captain than Salah or Palmer.

        Nightcrawler
          5 Years
          55 mins ago

          If you're going to captain someone away to Fulham u can't complain. Saka cap worked out well the last two times I've captained him (west ham and soton)

          Definitely better cap this week than Salah. Fulham are very very tough to beat

          PartyTime
            3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Are you a Saka fan boy or what? He is a turd captain pick. Salah &
            Palmer would haul vs Fulham unlike Saka, biggest captain turd to ever exist in the history of fpl.

            socinicos
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 Years
              3 mins ago

              wow, ok

      Mr. Eko
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        51 mins ago

        Saka was a Beautiful captain in gw 1,7,12 & 13

    Hazardous1983
      14 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Mbeumo to ??

      Greaves/myk/ dalot to trent

      Which defender to get rid if first

      Holmes
        11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Greaves

        I like Gordon as Mbeumo's replacement

    Hazardous1983
      14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not enough money in bank for gordon

      Holmes
        11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Does dropping Dalot for Van Dijk gives the cash?

      Philosopher's Stones
        4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Then go rob a bank, mate.

        Philosopher's Stones
          4 Years
          just now

          Or may be not. Since it sounds like there's no money in the bank either. In that case, I'd try my hands at smuggling, like the great Pablo Escobar.

          Narcos, man. What a series.

    wulfrunian
      8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Good morning.If Gabriel is out only for gw16 would you still sell him?Up to 4.5 who is the best pick to replace him except Chelsea defender?

      Holmes
        11 Years
        46 mins ago

        would keep and sort the bench instead. Helps during festive period as well.

        PartyTime
          3 Years
          41 mins ago

          Paixaooooooo 🙂

          Holmes
            11 Years
            24 mins ago

            Well done! I sold my Fuhrich differential.

            PartyTime
              3 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks 🙂 kühn was crap. Führich is a good pick although Millot seemed better, you were just unlucky with Chris.

              I had a fairly decent round with green arrows but Lewandowski(C) hurts.

        wulfrunian
          8 Years
          39 mins ago

          cheers.At this period a transfer for bench players feels like a luxury.You must have a strong team!

          Holmes
            11 Years
            just now

            My team and bench are meh.

            In your case, it allows you to keep Gabriel for longer run while also improving the bench which helps other positions. Why not upgrade 4th or 5th defender to 4.5m defender for the run in?

    The Final Boss
      7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Guys 2ft 0.3m itb.

      Raya
      Gabriel lewis myko RAN greaves
      Saka salah palmer Bruno Rogers
      Solanke Pedro cunha

      A) Bruno Myko to Enzo Taa free
      B) Bruno Lewis Solanke to Enzo Taa isak for a hit
      C) Myko to Hall free and save

      B really tempts me especially after wilson injury.

      David Parkinson
        2 Years
        19 mins ago

        You need a defender so may as well make it a Liverpool one.
        Go A as B feels a bit of a luxury in these testing times.

        The Final Boss
          7 Years
          just now

          Thanks..

      rjcv177
        9 Years
        18 mins ago

        A
        Isak only good for next 2gws

        The Final Boss
          7 Years
          just now

          Thanks..

    rjcv177
      9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Morning Scouts
      Anything for a hit?

      Verbruggen
      Gabriel, Timber, A.Nouri
      Salah, Palmer, Saka, Bowen
      Isak, Cunha, J.Pedro

      (Lumyl, Digne, Greaves, Rogers)

      g40steve
        6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Gabriel missed last 2 games & no clear indication from legoman

      Philosopher's Stones
        4 Years
        7 mins ago

        I'm a manager, scouts are the people who run this site. But I'll still enlighten you with my knowledge.

        Team looks GTG.

        rjcv177
          9 Years
          3 mins ago

          we are all scouts
          Scouting each others team lololol

          Philosopher's
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            May be you are. As I told you, I'm a manager. Taught Mourinho and the likes their trades.

      3. Captain Mal
          just now

          Nope, all good.

      4. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        Bruno is a very interesting FPL player. Some will be buying in 17, others, with different team structures, priorities and views will be selling or avoiding. He could become the perfect 8.5 as opposing price pressures keep him there.

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          just now

          No, thank you. Utd are crap.

      5. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Haven't seen Foo fighters around these parts lately. Is he still fighting the foos?

      6. billy1986
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        thinking of saving

        henderson
        gabriel*, porro, dunk
        palmer, salah, saka, bowen, enzo
        welbeck, cunha

        4.0, raul, greaves, robinson

        1FT 1.9ITB

        1. Captain Mal
            2 mins ago

            You might have to play Robinson at Anfield.

        2. socinicos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          33 mins ago

          Advice and justify please:
          3 FTs, 1.4m ITB

          Flekken
          Gabriel-RAN-Colwill
          Saka-Salah-Palmer(c)-Gordon
          Cunha-Evanilson-Jackson

          Bench: Fabianski-Rogers-Dalot-VdB

          A: good to go
          B: Raya for Flekken
          C: your advice

          Thanks.

          1. Captain Mal
              20 mins ago

              I'd keep Flekken for now and maybe consider Alisson after Liverpool play Spurs.
              I'd also keep an eye on any Gabriel news, you might need a defender transfer, unless you are willing to play Dalot against M. City.
              Other than that, all good.

              1. socinicos
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Appreciate you Captain. Thanks

            • The 12th Man
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              I’d roll with that.

              1. socinicos
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Thanks 12th

            • The 12th Man
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Or consider Flekken > Allison.

              1. socinicos
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Just read the new post on main page and i am seriously considering it now...

            • PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Try capping Saka

          2. Karan14
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            Fabianski
            Gabriel Timber Pau
            Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo
            Isak Pedro Cunha

            (Flekken Dunk Greaves Winks)
            3 FTs

            A) Mbuemo & Pau to TAA & Enzo/5.9m
            B) Winks to Enzo (Bench Mbuemo)
            C) Anything else?

            Appreciate your thoughts!

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              C Gabs to Pool defender

              1. Karan14
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Wish we have some injury update on him. Really dont want to sell if he is back soon

          3. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            GTG

            Raya
            Gabriel, Gomez, Veltman
            CPalmer, Saka, Bruno, Salah, Enzo,
            Isak, Pedro

            Fabs, Cunha, Ran, WanB

            .7

            1. Captain Mal
                8 mins ago

                You might have to play Wan Bissaka, which isn't ideal, but not a disaster either.
                I would play Cunha ahead of Enzo.
                Other than that, looks good.

              • The 12th Man
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                There’s owing to be points on the bench which ever way you play it.
                Maybe Cunha over Enzo.

              • Waylander
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Benching Cunha at home to IPS seems crazy.

            2. Efan Ekoku Pops
              • 12 Years
              18 mins ago

              GTG?
              Hendo
              Timber, RAN, Gvardiol
              Salah, Palmer, Saka, Enzo
              Isak, Jackson, Pedro

              Fab, Rogers, Antoneeee, Bednarek

              1. The 12th Man
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Nice. Gtg

            3. The 12th Man
              • 11 Years
              17 mins ago

              All set.
              Raya
              TAA,Dunk,Aina
              Salah(c),Palmer(vc),Saka,Enzo
              Isak,Jackson,Cunha

              Fabianski,Rogers,Pau,Robinson. 0.0m itb. 0 FT.

              1. PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yes

              2. Efan Ekoku Pops
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Full House of home fixtures. Nice.

