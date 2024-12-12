After the bedlam and rotation of the previous week, the team news for Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will hopefully be more low-key.

This week, however, we do have seven clubs in midweek European action. There are possible repercussions from those fixtures on the injury front.

On Thursday and Friday, we’ll have pre-match press conference round-ups in article, video and podcast form.

Until then, this piece provides an early summary of all 20 Premier League clubs.

ARSENAL

The uncertainty over Gabriel Magalhaes (muscle) and Riccardo Calafiori (groin) drags on.

There were no return dates offered before and after the midweek win over Monaco, a match that both defenders missed.

Mikel Arteta at least provided with us a bit of insight on both injuries before Tuesday’s game.

“With Big Gabi, he hasn’t had a muscular injury [before, but] obviously he has played a lot, he is travelling now, he’s going to Brazil, he is a starter with Brazil.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Magalhaes

“We need a cage there because he just wants to go out, train and play. We need to calm him down because he is so willing. It is the way he is, the way he plays. It started with the national team with a kick… then he had the knee issue. After that he lost a lot of things. Because of the injuries he had to play more than we wanted. And then he got the issue in his groin.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori

Oleksandr Zinchenko missed out in Gameweek 15 with an unspecified injury and didn’t play in the UEFA Champions League, either.

Ben White (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remain out.

Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber did feature on Wednesday despite missing training earlier in the week. The latter was only a substitute, however.

ASTON VILLA

Jacob Ramsey (hamstring) remains out for weeks yet, while Leon Bailey (hamstring) is also expected to miss Gameweek 16 after hobbling off last weekend.

The midweek win over RB Leipzig came at a possible further cost, with Ollie Watkins replaced at the interval.

“In the first half, Watkins had a small injury.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins, speaking on Tuesday night

Amadou Onana (knee) returned to the Aston Villa squad on Tuesday, at least.

BOURNEMOUTH

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee) and Julian Araujo (hamstring) remain on the Cherries’ injury list.

Marcos Senesi (quad) joined them last week with what Andoni Iraola described as “a significant injury”.

BRENTFORD

Longer-term absentees Josh Dasilva (knee) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) remain unavailable for the Bees.

The wait goes on for Rico Henry (knee) and Gustavo Nunes (back), meanwhile. The pair have trained after long-term lay-offs and featured in behind-closed-doors games but have yet to make a first-team return. Henry has presumably suffered a setback given that his appearance in a kickabout came in mid-October.

Thomas Frank previously expressed hope that Mathias Jensen (hamstring) and Vitaly Janelt – who missed out in Gameweek 15 with an injury that was described as “nothing big” – would be back this weekend.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

James Milner (hamstring), Adam Webster (hamstring), Solly March (knee/match fitness), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee) were on the Brighton injury list going into Gameweek 15.

Kadioglu and Hinshelwood aren’t thought to be too far away.

Joel Veltman has missed the last three games with a supposedly minor injury. Fabian Hurzeler said a week ago that the Dutchman “might be an option” for the draw with Leicester City but Veltman failed to show.

CHELSEA

Wesley Fofana (hamstring) and Reece James (hamstring) remain “weeks” away from a return.

Mykhailo Mudryk seems to still be ill too, after missing out last weekend.

One further blow to Chelsea is the loss of Pedro Neto to a one-match domestic suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Enzo Maresca will take a youthful, almost ‘C’ team over to Astana for Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League tie.

“The ones that are not involved tomorrow, first of all, they are going to be training and have to train well. You never know if we are going to need one of the ones that play tomorrow for Sunday’s game. Ideally, we prefer no because we are going to land 6 o’clock in the morning on Friday and it is not normal for one of them to land 6 o’clock on Friday and then play again on Sunday, so hopefully not but in case we need they are going to do the effort.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Wednesday

CRYSTAL PALACE

Matheus Franca (groin) is the only long-term injury for the Eagles.

Chadi Riad (knee) and Adam Wharton (groin) are nearing returns, with Oliver Glasner suggesting last Friday that Wharton could be back in Gameweek 16.

Riad got through 45 minutes for the under-21s in midweek.

EVERTON

The trip to Arsenal may come too soon for Youssef Chermiti (foot), who is starting to get fitness-boosting minutes with the under-21s after a long lay-off.

Michael Keane (knee), absent in Gameweeks 13 and 14, was rated “touch and go” to feature in the Merseyside derby – a match that was subsequently called off.

James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain out.

FULHAM

Tom Cairney serves game three of a three-match ban, while Calvin Bassey is suspended for one fixture for yellow card accumulation.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring) will “probably” miss out, while we await the latest on Joachim Andersen (calf), who has been absent since Gameweek 12.

Harrison Reed (knee) is sidelined until the New Year.

IPSWICH TOWN

Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), George Hirst (knee) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) are on the medium-to-long-term injury list for the Tractor Boys.

LEICESTER CITY

Harry Winks (groin) was in individual training this time last week, so he may be closer to first-team involvement this weekend.

Loanee Facundo Buonanotte is available, too, after being ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 15.

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are on the injury list, while Boubakary Soumare is banned.

Wilfred Ndidi will be assessed after he felt a “strain in the hamstring” last weekend.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson (hamstring) returned to action this week, starring in Tuesday’s win over Girona.

Diogo Jota (rib) is close to first-team involvement, too, having rejoined training this week.

As for Federico Chiesa, he built up his match fitness with a run-out for the under-21s a week ago – but illness kept him out of training ahead of the midweek Champions League tie.

Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Kostas Tsimikas (unknown injury) are still out.

MANCHESTER CITY

Phil Foden (bronchitis) and Mateo Kovacic (unknown) were both back in the squad for the Juventus game on Wednesday. The two were unused substitutes.

“I don’t think so. Maybe a few minutes for Kova but I don’t think so. But it’s nice to have them here to the team, to the training sessions and to travel with us.” – Pep Guardiola, on Tuesday, discussing whether his returning pair could play against Juventus

Nathan Ake (hamstring) and John Stones (foot) remain out, as do longer-term absentees Oscar Bobb (leg) and Rodri (knee).

Pep Guardiola said earlier in the week that Ake would be out for longer than Manuel Akanji (unknown) but it’s not clear when the Swiss stopper will return either.

Rico Lewis is banned following his Gameweek 15 red card.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Luke Shaw will miss the game due to injury, having suffered a “small setback” prior to the Arsenal match in Gameweek 15.

Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have been sidelined of late too but were seen in training ahead of Thursday’s tie at Viktoria Plzen.

Lindelof made the travelling squad.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Reports on Wednesday suggest that Callum Wilson has suffered a fresh hamstring injury that will keep him out for two months.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Emil Krafth (collarbone) remain on the sidelines, too.

Only a “very minor” hamstring injury kept Joe Willock out of Gameweek 15, meanwhile.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Long-term absentees Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) were the only two Forest players unavailable for the win over Manchester United, although the former returned to training in the last fortnight and should be back at some point in December.

Loanee Alex Moreno is unable to face his parent club this weekend.

SOUTHAMPTON

Will Smallbone (hamstring) isn’t too far away based on a Russell Martin update last week.

Adam Lallana (hamstring) is nearing the end of his original injury timeline, too.

Paul Onuachu (unknown injury) and Jan Bednarek (knee) are shorter-term injuries, despite missing out in Gameweek 15.

Indeed, both those two and Aaron Ramsdale (finger) could be back for the visit of Spurs on Sunday.

Juan Larios (unknown), Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) remain sidelined, while Jack Stephens is serving a four-match ban following his Gameweek 14 dismissal.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Spurs have been dealt a fresh double blow at centre-half with the news that Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Micky van de Ven (hamstring) are out once again.

The pair returned in Gameweek 15 but picked up fresh issues.

“Not great news about Cristian and Micky unfortunately. They’ve both had setbacks at the weekend so we’ll wait and see but they won’t be available for the next period of games. “That affects tomorrow night, that affects us for the next few games so the fact they’re the same position affects us even more, especially with Ben [Davies] out in the same position.” – Ange Postecoglou

Ben Davies (hamstring), Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), and Mikey Moore (virus) remain out, too.

Rodrigo Bentancur serves game five of a seven-match suspension, while Yves Bissouma is banned for yellow card accumulation.

Brennan Johnson came off ill in the loss to Chelsea and it’s unclear if he will feature against Rangers on Thursday.

WEST HAM UNITED

Michail Antonio faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a lower-leg fracture in a car crash last weekend.

Emerson Palmieri serves a one-match ban after collecting five bookings, too.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Joao Gomes is banned after reaching five cautions in 2024/25.

It remains to be seen if Pablo Sarabia (calf), who has missed the last two, is back this weekend. The same goes for Jose Sa (shoulder), who was absent on Monday.

Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain out.



