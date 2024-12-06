We’ll be getting team news from at least 15 Premier League managers on Friday as we count down to Gameweek 15.

We say ‘at least’ as we don’t yet have a time for Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola. It may be that his Gameweek 15 media commitments take the form of embargoed quotes from Thursday’s post-match presser.

As ever, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

For the headlines from the four pressers held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 15: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 15: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's #FPL Press Conferences (GMT) ⚫ 9.30am – Howe

🐓 11.30am – Postecoglou

⚒️ 1pm – Lopetegui

🧿 1pm – Maresca

😇 1pm – Martin

⬜ 1pm – Silva

🔴 1.15pm – Slot

👹 1.15pm – Amorim

🔵 1.30pm – Guardiola

⭕ 1.30pm – Arteta

🦊 1.30pm – van Nistelrooy

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🚜… pic.twitter.com/pj4LdVoywF — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) December 6, 2024

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier will be assessed ahead of the trip to Brentford after missing out in Gameweek 14 through illness.

“Yeah, he’s improving. We’ll see today [if he returns to the squad].” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Emil Krafth (collarbone) remain on the sidelines for the Magpies.

Botman is now in full training, however.

“He’s doing well. So, the initial moments in training were very much passive and making sure he didn’t do too many duels, working on his technical work. But now he’s fully training, we’ve done a couple of 11 v 11s with him and he’s looked good in those 11 v 11s. “He’s still a few weeks off playing competitively but he looks and feels good.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

Eddie Howe will be one of a number of managers weighing up how many changes to make, with Gameweek 15 following hot on the heels of a midweek round of fixtures.

“That’s something we’re going to discuss at length today and try and find the right balance between change and consistency of selection. “I think there are a few things to note, there were some tired bodies in the team after the game. Sandy [Tonali] was getting cramp with about 10-15 minutes to go. Anthony Gordon was fatigued at the end of his performance which was very, very good. Naturally, when you empty like that and you give so much to the game, there’s going to be a hit. I thought Alex worked extremely hard and he was tired at the end. “But our job is to refuel, regroup and go again in what is another great opportunity for us.” – Eddie Howe



